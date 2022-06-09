You Can’t Afford Not to Take Home Depot up on This Ryobi Deal
Two batteries and a charger plus a power tool of your choice for $99 means it’s time to see for yourself what Ryobi’s power tools are all about.
Ryobi tools have been impressing a lot of handy folks these days. While it's still the name associated with budget-friendly power tools, the people behind the label have been working hard to give the average consumer a little more bang for their buck. Fewer DIYers are as quick to pass up green in favor of red or yellow power tools these days. And with Home Depot letting a free One+ tool go out the door with the discounted battery and charging kit, it's almost financially irresponsible not to take good ol' Ryobi for a test ride yourself.
Two batteries and a charger running for $99, marked down from $200, is already a great deal. Being able to get one of 15 Ryobi tools along with that is stupid good, especially when you choose the One+ 3/8-inch impact wrench that usually runs for $99 itself, saving yourself $200 on the bundle.
Managing editor Jonathon Klein jumped on a similar in-store deal himself. "I needed to get a cordless air compressor," he said. "I already have a number of Ryobi's cordless tools and like their action, so I figured I'd stay 'in universe.' When I got to Home Depot, I saw this deal, and because I only had one battery prior to this, I figured I'd add two and the air compressor. It was a little more than I aimed to spend, but it was a good investment."
Home Depot's Ryobi Days sale runs until July 24, so you'll have until then to bundle this bargain with one of these tools:
- Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench (usually $99)
- Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless Half-Inch Hammer Drill (usually $79)
- Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless 3-1/4-Inch Planer (usually $99)
- Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless 4-1/2-Inch Angle Grinder (usually $59.97)
- Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless 5-1/2-Inch Circular Saw (usually $69)
- Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless 5-Inch Random Orbit Sander (usually $59)
- Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless Compact Radio with Bluetooth (usually $44.97)
- Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless Fixed-Base Trim Router (usually $69)
- Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless Hybrid Whisper Series 7-1/2-Inch Fan (usually $59)
- Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless Multitool (usually $79)
- Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless Orbital Jig Saw (usually $69)
- Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless Precision Rotary Tool (usually $49.97)
- Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw (usually $79)
- Ryobi One+ 18V Hybrid 20-Watt LED Work Light (usually $79)
- Ryobi One+ 18V Hybrid Portable Fan (usually $49.97)