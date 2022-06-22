The War Zone
The Drive

Handle Those Lugs With Quinn’s Torque Wrench From Harbor Freight

Wrench features five presets, so tightening to spec is a breeze.

byHank O'HopJun 22, 2022 2:00 PM
The Garage
Quinn Lug Nut Torque Wrench
Share
Hank O'Hop
Hank O'HopView hank o'hop's Articles

hankohop

Run those lug nuts down and tighten them like your life depends on it because it does. That’s the mindset a lot of people have. It really is best to add a bit of science to the process and torque the lug nuts to spec, though. If you’re the type who prefers not to use their precious torque wrench for rotating tires, head over to Harbor Freight and grab the new Quinn Half-Inch Drive Preset Lug Nut Torque Wrench.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Quinn’s lug nut torque wrench has a total of five presets that allow you to quickly set the wrench to the desired spec without squinting at tiny numbers stamped into a reflective bar. Torque ranges from 80 to 160 lb-ft, which is great for most passenger vehicles, and the 18.5-inch length will help you lay it down. Even if you’re fine with using the torque wrench you’ve got lying around, the $70 price tag is easily justifiable for a dedicated tool.

This is great for the home garage, and I can see it being kept in many pit boxes for track day. What are your thoughts? Let me know in the comments.

Gear

MORE TO READ

Level up Your Next Project With These Torque Wrenches

Related

Level up Your Next Project With These Torque Wrenches

You’ll experience fewer hardware issues when you get in the habit of using a torque wrench.

Fix Your Car Like a Professional with GearWrench’s Torque Wrench

Related

Fix Your Car Like a Professional with GearWrench’s Torque Wrench

Torque wrenches are the best way to prevent righty tighty from becoming too loosey.

Yes, a Tekton Torque Wrench Can Be Both Cheap and Good

Related

Yes, a Tekton Torque Wrench Can Be Both Cheap and Good

There’s always room for budget-friendly tools.

The Easy-To-Use Husky 1/2-inch Torque Wrench Is Big and Sturdy

Related

The Easy-To-Use Husky 1/2-inch Torque Wrench Is Big and Sturdy

The Husky torque wrench is intuitive and feels strong in hand.

We Gave This Craftsman 1/2-Inch SAE Torque Wrench the Beans And It Held Up

Related

We Gave This Craftsman 1/2-Inch SAE Torque Wrench the Beans And It Held Up

It’s big, beautiful, and built for business.