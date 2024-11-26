Even a New Toyota 2JZ Short Block Is on Sale for Black Friday

The Toyota 2JZ engine that powered the MKIV Supra (and a quite few other vehicles) is one of the better-known engines of our time. Vaunted for reliability and a lot of headroom to make power with modifications, it’s been a fan favorite for decades. Believe it or not, it’s also still in Toyota’s U.S. dealership parts catalogs—and you can score a little discount on one right now.

One of our site developers dropped this link into our chat last night as we were joking about Black Friday deals, and I got a kick out of it. The idea of impulse-buying a 2JZ short block on a holiday deal just feels hilarious. Now you can send this to your own car-friend chat, or significant other if they need gifting ideas for you.

Toyota catalogs its short block assembly as part number 11400-49088 and lists it for $3,726.89. Toyota of Gladstone out in Oregon is doing 15% off on ’em right now so if you order from there, the price is $3,167.86 at the moment. Looks like there’s a promo going on at the dealer until the beginning of next month, too.

That’s less money than I would have thought a 2JZ block would cost, but a little cursory research indicates it’s not really a screaming deal—Googling “2JZ for sale” turned another $3,200 option up as one of the first results. But hey, pretty cool that you can even still get these straight from Toyota. And, again, I just love the idea of rocking up to a Toyota parts desk to grab some accessories and thinking “hey $600 off 2JZ short blocks? Can you throw one of those in my cart too?”

The monolithic Japanese automaker might be struggling to assemble engines properly nowadays, but the hardware it was building in the ’90s was the stuff of legend. Hell, if I had a Tundra sitting in a service bay right now for an engine recall I’d have half a mind to get on the horn with my service advisor and ask if they could slap in one of these 2Js instead (they won’t).

Found any other funny “Black Friday” car parts sales we might not have seen? Hit up the author at andrew.collins@thedrive.com.