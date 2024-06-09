We’re About To See Another Crazy Six-Figure Toyota Supra Sale

Looky here. If it isn't another low-mileage, bone-stock MK4 Toyota Supra on the auction block. And, of course, the current high bid on Cars & Bids is $150,000 with less than a day to go, meaning we're about to see someone blow Porsche 911 Turbo money on a 30-year-old Toyota again. And it's not even that perfect!

What is it about fourth-gen A80 Supras that garner it all the attention compared to the generations before? Its swole but sleek styling? Its 2JZ? A driver-oriented cockpit from which to row the six-speed manual? The fact that in 1998, the U.S. market was forced to say goodbye to the Supra, which some would argue is still gone?

Sales estimates are about 12,000 units for the A80 Supra, which was available in the U.S. from 1993 to 1998. Classic car insurer Hagerty says a non-Turbo in good condition fetches about $45,000, with prices having stabilized. Get the turbo, and look to hand over $75,000—though that's a year-over-year drop of $6,600. Keep in mind these are examples that are in good condition. Find something mint, and you might as well own a mint.

Cars & Bids

The 1995 Supra Turbo on the Cars & Bids auction block shows less than 10,000 miles on the odometer. Its monroney shows a sticker price of $51,680 as equipped, which includes an optional removable sport roof. It's a handsome display but not without imperfections.

Cars & Bids

Although the Supra Turbo has been registered in warm-weather states since 2003, prior to that, it must've lived where rust happens as there is some to the underbody. There are other flaws, but after 29 years of existence, they're ticky-tacky. A small scratch on the rear quarter panel, an imperfection on the front bumper, and 9-year-old tires — all easy fixes. The listing states that the Carfax report shows "minor damage" occurred to the front, right rear, and roof during a 2016 incident. The seller says the front bumper has been repainted, but the other damage is difficult to discern from the provided images and walkaround videos.