YouTuber’s Acura NSX Catches Fire on Video While Cruising Down the Highway

A car fire is a scary situation. And because one can happen unexpectedly, a knee-jerk reaction is to panic. But what if you’re in the car when it bursts into flames? Such was the experience for Angie King, who was cruising along a highway when her classic sports car went ablaze. She captured the entire sequence on video, including her calm response to a rather harrowing incident.

King is a Philippines-based multi-hyphenate entrepreneur (i.e., cars, tech, farming, etc). The vehicle is a modified first-generation Acura NSX. A project car, which she’s had for a little more than a year. The red NSX had only 340 miles on it since its build completion. And King absolutely adored it, even in its stock form.

The fire erupted on the South Luzon Expressway while King was, of all things, vlogging about how much she enjoyed the NSX. About two minutes in, smoke appears from the rear, immediately followed by flames. Once she notices, wide-eyed, she utters (not screams), “Whoooa! Whoa, whoa, fire, fire, fire.” She slows down, looking to her right for a gap in traffic to pull over. At the same time, smoke is pouring into the cabin. Then her phone drops.

Although there is no clear visual for a few seconds, you can hear the NSX sputter as she lowers her speed. The seat belt indicator sounds, the car door opens, and passing drivers honk. King is out of the vehicle. If this is her panicking, I wonder if her exhibiting excitement is just as chill.

Her one error was attempting to open the trunk when the vehicle’s rear was completely engulfed. She later explained she wanted to retrieve the OBD scanner, but that was obviously toast. She does retrieve other items from the vehicle before quickly walking (not running) away from the now inferno. During the entire ordeal, King was not frantic despite the flames.

The NSX is dead. Its charred hulk was towed away. King’s throat hurts from the smoke inhalation, but her heart is broken. In a follow-up post, she says her lungs are feeling better and that the event “was traumatic to say the least and a fire extinguisher wouldn’t have put out the flames at all.”

According to Consumer Reports, car fires are not as uncommon as we think. The publication states that incidents have decreased by 60 percent since 1980, but “vehicle fires are still a very real possibility.” Even outside the advent of battery-packed EVs, the dangers exist for modern and unmodified ICE vehicles, too. In recent years, BMW, Chrysler, Kia, and Hyundai have issued fire risk-related recalls.

As for what might have caused the vehicle’s demise, King says the NSX was being driven in “break-in mode” so likely no wide open throttle, despite commenters suggesting she was driving “really fast.”

“Sadly no insurance,” King admits in an Instagram post. “After some deliberation, looks like a fuel line burst under boost. No, I didn’t have a fire extinguisher on board. Mind you the car has done 340 miles already with no issue on the new setup. The sound you hear at the end is the car airing out because the airlines have melted and the air tank sits in the trunk also.”

King says she’s in talks to rebuild the car, and that NSX owners have offered to sell or donate their parts to help with a rebuild. At the moment, though, King is going through a reflection period.

“It was a short-lived experience, and I think the NSX is a pure driver’s car,” said King. “One day I’ll get another one for sure but for now I’ll live another day.”

Ever had a vehicle go car-b-que on you like this? Tell us about it in the comments or email us at tips@thedrive.com.