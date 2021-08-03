Rock Crawler Flips, Catches Fire Instantly After Attempting Moab Obstacle in Reverse

Building a custom off-roader is a fun exercise in design and fabrication, but safety can't be overlooked. It's probably a good idea to stick to name-brand parts, and you've gotta install everything right. After all, your life depends on it when you get in hairy situations. Just ask the guy who tried reversing his rock crawler out of Devil's Hot Tub in Moab about a week ago. Despite careful design and good parts, the rock crawler attempting to overcome the obstacle flipped on its back, catching fire almost instantly with the driver still inside. He came out mostly unscathed, but the cause of the accident was unusual to stay the least.

The video was posted to the Beat Not Babied Facebook page, and some context was provided by one commenter named Rory Irish. We got in contact with Irish, who witnessed the accident and was the first on-site with a fire extinguisher to quell the flames. He gave an explanation of how the accident likely happened. The fire itself can be seen in the video that's embedded below. After a few attempts to escape the rock feature—Irish tells us the driver specifically wanted to reverse out of Devil's Hot Tub—the vehicle accidentally flips on its lid, which seems to trigger a fire almost instantly. According to Irish, the vent tube for the fuel cell was routed up out of the tank and then back down under the passenger's seat, which is the same place where the battery was bolted down. "The impact was so hard it caved the top of the fuel cell up, pushing fuel and vapors out of the vent tube," Irish told us. "It also bent the battery hold-down bracket just enough to cause the battery to shift and arc out on the mount."