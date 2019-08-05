Cars Keep Catching on Fire at This South Carolina Junkyard and No One Knows Why

Fire crews responded to a massive blaze at a vehicle junkyard located in Ladson, South Carolina last weekend for the second time this year. A total of four departments and 25 firefighters battled the flames at Don’s Car Crushing facility after flames broke out during the early morning. “We received a call of a car fire at about 12:15 this morning," C&B Fire Chief Joshua Woodall told local reporters. "Crews arrived on scene a few minutes later and found about 30 to 50 cars in a junk pile that were fully involved.” When the fire was at its peak, flames reportedly shot as high as 20 feet and it took crews several hours to contain. At the time of writing, the cause of the fire is unknown.

“It could be as simple as leaving a battery in the vehicle, or it could’ve been something as simple as someone sneaking in and lighting them on fire,” Woodall continued in his interview. Investigators interviewed the facility’s manager, who claimed that he doesn’t know how the fire started. Woodall also said that it’s fairly common for his department to respond to these types of fires at vehicle shops—at least two to three times per year.