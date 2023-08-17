The Acura ZDX Is a GM-Based $60,000 Electric SUV With Up to 500 HP

When you think of Acura, electric vehicles don't exactly come to mind. That's why the new ZDX SUV, unveiled Thursday during Monterey Car Week, is such a critical vehicle for the brand. The future of Honda's luxury marque rests significantly on this car, as it starts on the long road of transitioning to a fully electrified lineup.

Like its Ultium-platform sister, the Honda Prologue, the ZDX has been brought to life with General Motors technology. Honda and Acura needed EV-suitable underpinnings to support a vehicle of the ZDX's scale, the kind North American customers are accustomed to. As such, the ZDX makes its presence known with a long hood—longer than you typically see on EVs—as well as big, 22-inch wheels and rather bold colors on offer, including Double Apex Pearl Blue and Tiger Eye Pearl, which you'd recognize from the TLX Type S.

Acura

Speaking of the Type S badge, the top-line version of the ZDX will carry it. However, the range begins with the ZDX A-Spec, starting at $60,000, offered with both single-motor, rear-wheel drive and dual-motor, all-wheel drive configurations. Specs of the latter are still unknown, though the single-motor variant is projected to deliver 325 miles on a charge, along with 340 horsepower. Interestingly, all ZDX sales will begin online, either on the customer's device or in an Acura dealership.

Acura

The Type S, on the other hand, will take the dual-motor powertrain to its zenith, producing 500 hp for a price starting in "the $70,000 range," per a press release. It'll also get 15.6-inch Brembo brakes with six-piston calipers and air suspension with high-performance adaptive dampers. Hell, Type S buyers are even free to option summer tires on their big electric SUV, should it suit their fancy.

Inside, the ZDX's cabin certainly seems expansive, if less distinctive than what you'll see in its platform mates from GM, like the Chevrolet Blazer EV and Cadillac Lyriq. An 11.3-inch touchscreen sits front and center atop the dash. For what it's worth, unlike in GM's EVs, Acura will still give you the freedom to access Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Some choice with your $60,000-plus SUV—imagine that. An 18-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system comes standard on all models.

Acura

The ZDX will support DC fast charging up to 190 kW, good to provide the 102-kWh battery with 81 miles of juice in 10 minutes, so long as we're talking about the rear-wheel-drive version. It'll also bring Acura's Hands Free Cruise driving system to the market for the first time, which can mostly take over piloting duties on "400,000 miles of compatible roads." If that sounds suspiciously similar to what GM touts for its own Super Cruise software, that's because it is.

The ZDX carves a sharp profile to be sure, and it's an interesting product for the brand for a variety of reasons, not the least of which being the GM collaboration and its status as Acura's first EV. But without having driven the thing, all we can do now is applaud the company for reviving the moniker for a car that doesn't look like a high-riding origami egg. Well done, team.