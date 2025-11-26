Get a Crazy-Cheap Off-Road Winch With This Black Friday Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Winches are heavy and, typically, expensive. If you’re going to be using one all the time, it’s worth it to splurge on something serious. But if you just need something for occasional use off-road, getting derelict cars onto trailers, or maybe lifting a heavy hardtop in your garage, something like an X-Bull unit is pretty tempting. Especially when these Black Friday sales have them discounted to under $300.

These units are sold by X-Bull through Walmart.com—a common arrangement for things that Walmart distributes but does not stock on shelves. I think this 14,500-pound unit is the pick of the range—it’s a $463 unit now selling for under $350. I think this would be perfect to mount on a trailer for pulling non-functional cars up off the street or trailhead. You can also get a 10,000-pound version for under $300.

Save $123: X-Bull 7 HP-Winch + Accessories See It

More Winches on Discount at Walmart.com

Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice. Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.