Bring on the Rally EVs: 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gets Lifted Off-Road Trim

It looks like Hyundai beat Rivian to the punch with an off-roading electric hatch of its own: the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT. The new XRT model is part of Hyundai’s mid-cycle facelift for the 2025 Ioniq 5 and, in addition to the rest of the line’s updates, it receives a taller ride height, all-terrain tires, and a unique, rugged look.

The Ioniq 5 XRT will only be available with a dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain, which makes 320 horsepower and 446 lb-ft of torque. It also only comes with an 84-kWh battery pack, although Hyundai didn’t release any specific range specs for it. However, Hyundai does say that all 2025 Ioniq 5 models offer between 250 and 280 miles of range per full battery charge, depending on trim, wheel, and tire size. I’m going to guess the XRT’s max distance falls closer to 250 miles, as knobby tires typically aren’t great for longevity.

Hyundai

In addition to the exterior touches—XRT-specific front fascia, digital camouflage plastic body cladding, black trim, and badges—the XRT stands out with its 0.9-inch suspension lift, trim-specific 18-inch wheels, and 235/60R18 all-terrain tires. Further distinguishing it from the normal Ioniq 5 will be a pair of XRT-specific colors: Ultimate Red and Cosmic Blue Pearl.

That taller ride height helps provide a 19.8-degree approach angle and 30-degree departure angle. The XRT also gets a front tow hook with a 5,834-pound towing capacity. It’s not quite on the level of a Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally, but it’s cool to know that the electric Hyundai hatchback can handle a dirt road or two.

Hyundai

Included in the Ioniq 5’s mid-cycle refresh is a redesigned interior, with a new climate control stack and steering wheel; Hyundai’s new 12.3-inch infotainment screen; and standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, potentially the biggest new feature for 2025 is the addition of a North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging port that gives all 2025 Ioniq 5 models access to Tesla Supercharger stations.

Like all other 2025 Ioniq 5 models, the XRT will be built at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) facility in Georgia. That makes it eligible for a $3,500 federal tax incentive for U.S. buyers, but Hyundai expects those incentives to increase in the future. Leased 2025 Ioniq 5s will still qualify for the $7,500 federal incentive. All Ioniq 5 models, including the off-roading XRT, will hit dealerships this fall.

Hyundai

Overall, the XRT seems like a fun addition to the family for Hyundai’s boxy electric crossover, which already included the riotous Ioniq 5 N. Adding the small suspension lift and all-terrain tires will make it more capable on dirt roads, unlocking more potential playtime for owners. It’s also nice to see automakers finally add more enthusiast-oriented models to their electric portfolios. Now, the real fun will begin when it goes head-to-head with Rivian’s R3X, someday.

