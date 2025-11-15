Black Friday Deals Are Already Here on Garmin Tech for Adventure Vehicles

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Garmin is discounting a bunch of its navigation, satellite-connection, and vehicle safety products from now through the end of December as part of an extended shopping-season sale. Check out some options here if you’ve been thinking about adding some high-tech connectivity to your life.

There are a handful of solid deals here, but my picks from this list would be the Garmin Mini 3 dash cam, which is under $100 thanks to this sale, and the inReach Messenger Plus, which is hugely discounted from $500 to just $350. I carried one of its predecessors with me when I was in Africa on safari five years ago. Those satellite communicators offer a huge piece of mind for yourself (and family back home) when you’re wheeling off-grid.

$349.99: Garmin inReach Messenger Plus (save $150!) See It

$99.99: Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3 (save $50!) See It

More Great Garmin Deals for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and December Holidays Dash Cam X Series: Save $50 on four different dash cam models, from the compact Mini 3 to the 4K high-feature X310

on four different dash cam models, from the compact Mini 3 to the 4K high-feature X310 Zumo XT2: Save $150 on this motorcycle-ready (IPX7 water-resistant) navigation unit with a six-inch screen and lithium-ion battery power.

on this motorcycle-ready (IPX7 water-resistant) navigation unit with a six-inch screen and lithium-ion battery power. Zumo R1 Radar: Save $100 on this blindspot protection system you can install on almost any motorcycle or powersport vehicle

on this blindspot protection system you can install on almost any motorcycle or powersport vehicle Instinct 3: Save $100 on this multi-function adventure navigation watch for overlanding or off-road trips

on this multi-function adventure navigation watch for overlanding or off-road trips tactix 8 Solar & AMOLED: Save $250 on this tactical GPS smartwatch

on this tactical GPS smartwatch inReach Messenger Plus: Save $150 on this SOS satellite communicator with photo and voice messaging

on this SOS satellite communicator with photo and voice messaging Alpha LTE: Save $50 on this LTE-connectable dog tracking collar to keep tabs on your pet when you’re out roaming