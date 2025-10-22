Custom Shop That Used ‘Bronco’ Name Without Permission Forced to Rebrand After Ford Sues

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

There was a dust-up last November between Ford and a company known as Vintage Broncos. The latter was combining modern, sixth-generation Broncos with classic designs and using the Bronco name without express written consent from Ford. A lawsuit quickly followed, with Ford taking the shop to court to shut down the alleged misuse of its intellectual property to sell $169,000 custom vehicles.

It looks like it worked, because a representative for the company reached out to say its name has since been changed to Vintage Modern.

Vintage Modern

The Georgia-based customization firm is still selling throwback-style rigs with sixth-gen Bronco underpinnings. However, it’s not calling them Broncos anymore, and it’s going through pains to make sure you don’t either. Its website footer now has a statement that reads:

“Vintage Modern has no sponsorship, association, approval, or endorsement from any motor company including Ford Motor Company. The names Ford and Bronco are trademarks of Ford Motor Company, and any other trademarks mentioned belong to their respective owners. References to these trademarked names or marks are solely for identification purposes.

“Vintage Modern vehicles should never be referred to or described as a ‘Vintage Ford Bronco,’ ‘Ford Bronco,’ ‘Vintage Modern Ford Bronco,’ or ‘Ford Vintage Modern Bronco.’”

Instagram

Additionally, if you look at Vintage Modern’s Instagram page—which has 2.3 million followers—the bio says “Not associated w Ford Motor Co.”

When I reached out to a Ford spokesperson about this, they simply replied, “We don’t comment on ongoing litigation.”

Our previous coverage of the lawsuit included a statement from Ford that strongly condemned Vintage Modern:

“Bronco is one of the most famous and loved brands in the world. Vintage Broncos’ unauthorized modifications and resale of modern Ford Broncos, reselling them as ‘vintage’ is misleading and unfairly profits from Ford and Bronco brand assets that we have spent decades building. We have an obligation to take all appropriate steps to stop those who put customers at risk and ride on the coattails of Ford’s significant investment and reputation.”

vintagemodern.co

Vintage Modern’s custom creations have drawn some high-profile clientele over time. There are pictures across the company’s website and social media channels of the founder, Chau Nguyen, posing with celebs like LeBron James, Kevin Hart, and Mark Wahlberg as they take delivery of their definitely-not-a-Bronco. Apparently, there’s big demand for classic-looking 4x4s with turbocharged four-bangers and adjustable Fox suspension.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com