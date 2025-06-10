You Can’t Get a New Ford Bronco for Under $40K Anymore

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

There are winners and losers in a new wave of Ford Bronco price adjustments. The Bronco Raptor, for example, is now $10,000 less, bringing it back down to where it was for the 2023 model year. On the other end of the spectrum is the two-door Bronco Base, which went up from $39,890 after destination to $40,990. In turn, the sub-$40,000 Bronco is gone.

Entry-level Bronco pricing has flip-flopped in the last two years, first with the removal of the Base trim and then again with its reintroduction in late 2024. It’s still around today, though a $1,000 MSRP increase and $100 uptick in destination fees push it above $40,000. That isn’t a huge jump, especially compared to others we’ve seen recently, but crossing that threshold is what makes this noteworthy.

And if you’re about to compare that to the Bronco’s roughly $30,000 starting price at launch, just remember: The world isn’t the same as it was in 2020. While the COVID pandemic was still ramping up, there was no telling exactly how it would continue to affect the supply chain and the economy at large. The Bronco Base is also slightly better equipped now with a standard 12-inch digital gauge cluster and additional sound deadening.

For the newly adjusted starting price of $40,990, you get a Bronco with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbo-four, a seven-speed manual transmission, and a 4.46 rear axle ratio. You can spec the 10-speed automatic for $1,795. There are plenty of off-road upgrades available on the Base, though effectively all of them are locked behind the $8,460 Sasquatch package. That adds a comprehensive list of improvements, from front and rear locking differentials to 35-inch tires, taller suspension, position-sensitive Bilstein shocks, a 4.70 final drive, and a more advanced 4×4 system.

Meanwhile, the Bronco Raptor‘s new $81,990 base price narrows the gap to the core Bronco lineup. A Ford spokesperson told The Drive that this was the main motivator for the adjustment: “With the new two-door-only Bronco Stroppe replacing the two- and four-door Wildtrak model as the top off-road package in the base Bronco lineup, we are adjusting the price of the Bronco Raptor to provide customers who prefer a four-door with another high-performance vehicle option. The pricing applies to 2025 model year Bronco Raptor customer orders and dealer inventory.”

With the Wildtrak trim gone, the highest-performance four-door Bronco not named Raptor is the $53,075 Badlands. The two-door, V6-only Stroppe Edition starts at $77,630—about $4,400 less than the Raptor.

