Ford Sues Company For Body-Swapping New Broncos with Classic Bronco Design

Ford is serious about protecting its most iconic nameplates. If you plan on using the Mustang or Bronco trademarks to make a buck, you better clear it with the automaker first. Otherwise, Ford‘s legal team will come for you—and quickly. That’s what we’re seeing right now as the Dearborn manufacturer has filed a lawsuit against a company called Vintage Broncos.

Ford filed a formal complaint in the US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on October 31. Vintage Broncos, the subject of the complaint, is a company that takes modern sixth-generation Broncos and makes them look like the classics. Ford believes the business is doing this illegally.

A spokesperson for the automaker sent the following statement to The Drive:

“Bronco is one of the most famous and loved brands in the world. Vintage Broncos’ unauthorized modifications and resale of modern Ford Broncos, reselling them as ‘vintage’ is misleading and unfairly profits from Ford and Bronco brand assets that we have spent decades building. We have an obligation to take all appropriate steps to stop those who put customers at risk and ride on the coattails of Ford’s significant investment and reputation.”

Vintage Broncos

Vintage Broncos was in the news earlier this year after blending classic Blue Oval styling with modern powertrains and tech. We even wrote about the company in May. Essentially, it goes beyond what Ford offers with any of its retro packages by putting a reworked, retro-style body on top of a new Bronco chassis. You can apparently spec them with a 5.0-liter Coyote V8, a 2.3-liter EcoBoost, or an electric drivetrain of unspecified origins. Customers need to spend at least $169,000 to get one.

It’s unclear exactly how Vintage Broncos creates these bodies, though it seems to be done in-house. It’s also unclear if they meet the same safety standards as a factory Ford Bronco, which is worth noting.

On its website, Vintage Broncos paints its products as the latest stage in classic car evolution. First, there were complete restorations; then came the restomods we see all the time; and now, Vintage Broncos argues, its “modern classics” are the top tier.

Ford specifically takes issue with Vintage Broncos’ unlicensed use of the Bronco name and logo. Like any company, the automaker isn’t keen on third parties taking its ideas to make money—especially without permission. Just a few weeks ago, Ford sent a cease and desist order to YouTuber TJ Hunt for developing a Mustang body kit intended for sale that closely mimicked the $325,000 Mustang GTD’s styling.

One way or another, Ford has set the expectation. If the Blue Oval believes you’re passing off one of its ideas as your own, you can expect a phone call.

