Class Up Your Sasquatch With This 60th Anniversary Ford Bronco Package

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Are you a filthy 4×4 rat at heart, but stuck in a lifestyle that requires you to maintain a certain image? Well, if the Ford Bronco is on your radar, this new 60th anniversary package for 2026 may just be right up your alley.

I don’t typically go in for appearance packages, myself; I prefer to spend my money on functional improvements. But even I have to admit that this looks mighty clean. I’m even digging the running boards.

The two finishes on display here are Wimbledon White (available with the matching roof) and Ruby Red, which absorbs some of the more subtle graphics. It’s arguably even cleaner than the Wimbledon-over-Wimbledon look in that regard, but you’re stuck with the contrasting roof.

That white/red theme continues all over and throughout. The highlights are done in Vermilion Red, and offer several throwback references to the original ’66 Bronco. In addition to the red interior color splash, you also get a tiny plaque on the center console denoting it as a 60th Anniversary model. You can see these details up close in the gallery widget below.

Since you’re required to start with a Sasquatch package to qualify for the 60th Anniversary bits, you’re buying into an Outer Banks model, bare minimum. Ford hasn’t yet released pricing for the 2026 Bronco lineup, but the cheapest way to configure a Sasquatch in 2025 works out to about $57,000 (including destination/excluding incentives), so we expect this to be a ~$60,000 proposition. That’s a bit on-the-nose for a 60th A.E. package, but easy to remember, at least.

Got a tip? Send it our way at tips@thedrive.com!