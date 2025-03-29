The Cheapest 2025 Ford Bronco Two-Door V6 Is Now $78,000 

If you’re on the hunt for a two-door Ford Bronco with a V6, backtrack and shop for a 2024 model. The 2025 Ford Bronco has fewer trims and fewer options but costs more. And for two-door V6 aficionados, you’re left with a single option: the new $78,000 Stroppe Edition.

Last year, there were six Bronco trims offered with two-door configurations (Big Bend, Black Diamond, Heritage Edition, Badlands, Wildtrak, and Heritage Limited Edition), and all but the Big Bend model could be equipped with the V6. That means the starter 2024 Bronco V6 two-door was a Black Diamond, which cost $49,960.

The 2025 Bronco Stroppe is a new limited-edition model inspired by the vintage Stroppe Baja Bronco from the ’60s and ’70s, which itself was inspired by Baja racing legend Bill Stroppe. Reintroducing the Stroppe name to the lineup means blending the classic desert racer’s tri-color livery with modern flourishes. It also happens to be the only two-door 2025 Bronco to come with the 2.7-liter V6.

Standard equipment is of the high-speed desert running variety, including a stabilizer bar disconnect, Baja G.O.A.T. drive mode, HOSS 3.0 suspension, Fox internal bypass dampers, 35-inch Goodyear Territory RT tires, and 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels.

As Ford giveth, it also taketh away. As well-equipped and off-road-intended as the Stroppe Edition is, it does replace the Bronco Wildtrak in the 2025 lineup. Also, it’s one of only three Bronco two-door options for 2025. You can get a two-door variant on the base and Badlands, but those only get the 2.3-liter turbo-four. To start, the Bronco Stroppe Special Edition costs $78,225, including destination and acquisition fees.

The 2024 Bronco configurator is still available on Ford’s website as of this writing. Trying to build a Wildtrak to mimic the Stroppe that replaces it is, of course, impossible. You can get close-ish, which’ll run about $66,000, but still be missing full-vehicle steel bash plates and Raptor-style running boards, among other things.

The good news is that the base Bronco starts off the 2025 lineup at a lower price point of $42,220. Also, there are plenty of 2024 Broncos available on dealer lots that you can affordably mix and match with factory accessories and aftermarket parts. At the very least, it’ll be your own build. So, if you’ve been on the fence about a two-door V6 Bronco, now is the time to buy last year’s model.