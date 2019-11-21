Best Motorcycle Trailers: Haul Your Bike Anywhere with Ease

Haul any bike or motorcycle with these high-quality motorcycle trailers

By Scott Roepel
There may come a time when you aren’t able to ride your motorcycle or you need to transport it without riding it. In these situations, you may need a motorcycle trailer to tow your bike. We’ve put together a few of the best trailers for getting your bike from point A to point B.

  • Best Overall
    Kendon Stand-Up Single Ride-Up SRL Motorcycle Trailer
    Summary
    A solid and durable motorcycle trailer developed with a lightweight and sturdy steel frame.
    Pros
    It has a tough integrated wheel chock and can transport up to 1,000 pounds with ease. It can be folded up and stored in a compact place.
    Cons
    It’s a bit bulky-looking. There are no gates on the sides of the trailer—just the tailgate. It is only large enough for one bike.
  • Best Value
    Trinity MT3 Motorcycle Trailer
    Summary
    A heavy-duty and serious-looking motorcycle trailer that is capable of carrying up to three motorcycles at once.
    Pros
    This robust trailer comes equipped with integrated wheel chocks for easy loading and a firm, secure grasp on your bike. It has a lightweight tubular steel frame for added strength.
    Cons
    The wiring kit for the light isn’t the most durable. The weight of the trailer will slightly lower your gas mileage.
  • Honorable Mention
    North Star Trailer Sportstar I Utility Trailer Kit
    Summary
    While not designed specifically for motorcycles, the North Star Trailer Kit can transport your bike from point A to point B.
    Pros
    It’s affixed with an easy loading ramp that makes it easy to push the motorcycle onto the trailer. It’s able to haul up to 700 pounds and includes 4-ply tires with silver spoke wheels for a more comfortable ride.
    Cons
    It may not be long enough to accommodate all types of motorcycles, the carrying capacity is low, and it does not include a wheel chock.

Tips

  • You may need to have a second person to help you install the trailer to your vehicle. They can be awkward and heavy to lift into position.
  • Always make sure the gate of the trailer is locked before setting off. You can buy a padlock to make sure it is more secure.
  • Make sure your bike is securely locked in place. Tie-down straps or ropes are useful for tightening it down.

FAQs

Q: How can I tell if the trailer hitch functions with my vehicle?

A: You need to check the weight of your motorcycle and load rating of your trailer. They should be within the vehicle’s tongue weight. Also, make sure the motorcycle or bike’s weight does not surpass the maximum weight capacity of the trailer itself.

Q: What is a vehicle’s tongue weight?

A: The tongue weight is the maximum weight your vehicle can carry on the hitch. You can find this information detailed in the vehicle owner’s guidebook. You can also figure it out yourself by taking the total weight of the car’s towing capacity and dividing it by 10.

Q: How can I get the bike on the platform?

A: The best way to do so is by using the ramp and guiding it up yourself. You should never ride the motorcycle onto the attachment. You may also need a second set of eyes to make sure you get the bike on securely.

Final Thoughts

For a sturdy and reliable motorcycle trailer, consider the Kendon Stand-Up Single Ride-Up SRL Motorcycle Trailer. Or consider the Trinity MT3 Motorcycle Trailer that has a lower price tag and can carry up to 600 pounds.

