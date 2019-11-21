Best Motorcycle Trailers: Haul Your Bike Anywhere with Ease

Tips

You may need to have a second person to help you install the trailer to your vehicle. They can be awkward and heavy to lift into position.

Always make sure the gate of the trailer is locked before setting off. You can buy a padlock to make sure it is more secure.

Make sure your bike is securely locked in place. Tie-down straps or ropes are useful for tightening it down.

FAQs

Q: How can I tell if the trailer hitch functions with my vehicle?

A: You need to check the weight of your motorcycle and load rating of your trailer. They should be within the vehicle’s tongue weight. Also, make sure the motorcycle or bike’s weight does not surpass the maximum weight capacity of the trailer itself.

Q: What is a vehicle’s tongue weight?

A: The tongue weight is the maximum weight your vehicle can carry on the hitch. You can find this information detailed in the vehicle owner’s guidebook. You can also figure it out yourself by taking the total weight of the car’s towing capacity and dividing it by 10.

Q: How can I get the bike on the platform?

A: The best way to do so is by using the ramp and guiding it up yourself. You should never ride the motorcycle onto the attachment. You may also need a second set of eyes to make sure you get the bike on securely.

Final Thoughts

For a sturdy and reliable motorcycle trailer, consider the Kendon Stand-Up Single Ride-Up SRL Motorcycle Trailer. Or consider the Trinity MT3 Motorcycle Trailer that has a lower price tag and can carry up to 600 pounds.