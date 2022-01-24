This Electric RV Concept Is a Cool Idea But It'll Need More Range to Cut It

It's only a matter of time until the recreational vehicle industry dives deeper into electrification, following in the footsteps of the passenger vehicle sector which is going full-steam-ahead with battery-powered cars, trucks, and SUVs. Thor Industries, the parent company of Airstream and Dutchmen travel trailers—among a dozen other adventure brands—seems to have a clear idea of what RVing is going to look like in the years to come. And according to it, it'll look like the Thor Vision Vehicle concept.

Based on a Ford Transit, the Thor Vision Vehicle concept is an electric RV that promises up to 300 miles of driving range, the creature comforts of an upscale hotel, and the digital experience of cutting-edge EV. Thord did not divulge any specifications regarding performance, battery capacity, or other details surrounding how it will achieve said driving range—which is drastically better than Winnegabo's own electric motorhome or Ford's own E-Transit—though it highlights that an onboard fuel cell will serve as a range extender.

The fuel cell will reportedly allow the Thor Vision to travel up to 300 miles, though specifics on how this fuel cell will be powered were not included in the press release. A report by C/D, however, cites a Thor spokesperson saying a "variety of fuel options including hydrogen" will be allowed.