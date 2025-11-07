Honda Already Built Electric Sports Cars. It Just Doesn’t Know If You Want Them

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Honda’s developed product for future enthusiasts, but when it will see the light of day is anyone’s guess.

In Tokyo, last week Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe told journalists the automaker’s already made electric sports car prototypes. Why? “For Honda, sports type cars together with racing activities is very important domain of activities.”

“But given this slowing down environment of the electrification in the market, it is kind of hard to decide when we would make them available to the market with this EV sports car kind of thing,” Mibe said.

The automaker hasn’t decided on a timeline to launch electric sports cars with Mibe simply noting “sometime in the future.”

Back in 2023 Acura teased an electric supercar hinting at the time the NSX name could return on an EV. This was a year after a report claimed the next-generation NSX would go electric and after Acura Vice President and Brand Officer Jon Ikeda told The Drive about a potential electric NSX at Monterey Car Week: “If you notice, we make an NSX when there’s something we want to say. The first-ten was gas. Second-gen was a hybrid. There’s gonna be another one.”

Honda’s continued to tease electric sports car concepts, though nothing has fully come to fruition, yet.

Enthusiasts that lament the idea of an electric sports car can take solace in knowing Honda’s already testing a manual transmission for EVs.

Mibe acknowledged the market realities today. While Honda “will consider” an EV that costs less than $30,000, Mibe noted that the Trump administration’s policies have probably moved EV market growth in the U.S. back five years into the future.

With the current market trends shifting Honda will work to rapidly expand its hybrid lineup and prepare to launch its next-gen hybrid models.

Honda provided The Drive with travel, accommodations, and access to engineers for the purpose of writing this story.