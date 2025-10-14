Ferrari Plans To Launch 20 New Cars in Just Five Years: TDS

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

Light, right, and tight, TDS gathers all the latest automotive news from around the globe and places it in one spot. Stories are summarized in a single, sometimes long, sentence along with a link for those seeking more information.

The team’s back from the long holiday weekend and ready to dive into a week of solid stories and reporting.

Half of the first cup of coffee is gone here, so let’s get into it.

🚘 What I’m driving: The 2026 Ram 1500 with the Hemi V8 left yesterday and was replaced with the updated 2026 Subaru Solterra EV making for quite a dramatic change in my driveway.

🐎 Ferrari said it will average four new car launches per year between 2026 and 2030 with a mix of 40% ICE, 40% hybrid, and 40% electric with the entire production run of cars is already sold out through 2026.

📉 The Tesla Cybertruck has flatlined with sales down 63% in Q3 compared to the same period in 2024, which has led to Elon Musk’s other companies like SpaceX and xAI to start buying unsold inventory.

👀 The Toyota GR GT sports car will debut on December 5 ahead of a public showing in January at the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon.

💸 General Motors is facing a $1.6 billion charge thanks to the pullback on EVs widely associated with the Trump Administration ending the federal EV tax credit and reassessing regulatory mandates along with emissions rules.

🏭 Ford’s temporarily cutting production of five high-volume models, including halting production of the Expedition and Navigator, due to a devastating fire at one of its supplier’s aluminum plants.

🇯🇵 Mazda teased a Vision Model concept that will debut later this month at the Tokyo Auto Show, which will serve as showcase for the automaker’s sustainability efforts and the new CX-5.

🐴 The 2026 Ford Bronco Sport adds a Bronze Package after the Blue Oval added a similar package to the Mustang and Mustang Mach-E models in recent years.

