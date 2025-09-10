BMW Plans to Launch 40 New Cars in Just Two Years: TDS

The biggest car news and reviews, minus the BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

🆕 Prepare for an onslaught of new and overhauled BMWs as the automaker intends to update its entire lineup, including 40 vehicle launches, in just two years as it spreads the Neue Klasse design language with cleaner lines, removal of chrome, and illuminated interpretations of the kidney grille upon the entire vehicle line including current and new models.

🥶 Polestar put the electric 6 roadster on ice to refocus its efforts on the 7 and next-generation 2, both of which will be higher volume and Euro-focused products than the 6, and the automaker’s new head of design said Polestar needs some exciting colors in its lineup.

🏋️‍♀️ Porsche buyers looking to drop some weight from their 911 can opt for lightweight carbon fiber windshield wipers arms for $1,310.

🔥 Shots have been fired as Mercedes-Benz’s design boss slammed BMW and Audi’s new interiors calling the former distracting and the latter “like it was designed in 1995” while Mercedes goes all-in on the all-screen approach.

🎉 Aston Martin celebrated 60 years of making convertibles with a pair of special convertibles dubbed the DB12 and Vanquish Anniversary of Volante Editions, of which only 60 will be made of each.

⚙️ Mercedes-Benz is developing a new V8 engine despite the automaker moving into the electric future with its upcoming product onslaught.

