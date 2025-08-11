Rivian’s Developing New Tech To Make Its EVs More Agile

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

While the automaker won’t discuss future product, there’s a job listing outlining what’s on the roadmap posted publicly online right now.

Tipped off by the crew at RivianForums, Rivian has a job listing for a Sr. Mechanical Design & Release Engineer specifically for steering systems. The job listing isn’t the interesting bit, as Rivian’s a startup and hiring people to develop its future products at a rapid rate. But listed in the job description are two interesting features not existing in today’s R1T or R1S: steer-by-wire and rear-wheel steering.

The former, which removes the mechanical connection between the steering system and the wheels, saves weight, saves money in production and materials, but adds development and engineering hurdles. The Tesla Cybertruck has steer-by-wire, among other things.

Sr. Mechanical Design & Release Engineer, Steering job listing

Rear-wheel steering would enable a Rivian to shrink its turning radius, which in turn would make the vehicle more agile in parking lots, around clover leaves, and take tighter turns off pavement as well. The feature, seen on the GMC Hummer EV, Chevrolet Silverado EV, and quite a few high-end luxury vehicles, would enable Rivian to make the larger R1T and R1S feel smaller than they are while driving.

A Rivian spokesperson told The Drive, “We cannot comment on any speculation about future protect.” Though, who’s speculating? Rivian posted this in a public job posting for the world to see.

The Rivian R1S and R1T were refreshed heavily, though they don’t completely look like it, for 2025. The second-generation Quad arrived for 2026. It’s unlikely rear-wheel steering or steer-by-wire will be integrated until the next refresh or heavy update, which likely will arrive around 2028.

But it’s quite possible steer-by-wire could be integrated into the upcoming $45,000 smaller R2, which arrives in 2026. Including steer-by-wire would lower the build cost, though increase development complexity.

Either way, while unclear when these technologies will arrive in a Rivian, it’s clear they are on the road map. If you’re in the job market, have engineering chops and the record to prove it, Rivian might want to talk with you.

Got a tip about future product via a job listing? We want to hear about it at tips @thedrive.com