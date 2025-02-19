The Best Part of Rivian’s R1 California Dune Limited Edition Is the Wheels

Special editions of already-expensive SUVs and pickups are all too common these days, but the California Dune series that Rivian is launching today has certainly grabbed our attention. They’re peppered with little, attractive tweaks inside and out, just as you’d expect, but what we’re especially interested in are the new, exclusive 20-inch wheels that make the R1S and R1T look like rally machines.

Finished in a new paint color also called California Dune, both limited-edition R1s come standard with the All-Terrain Package, a spare tire, and a reinforced underbody shield that’s pretty much a giant skid plate. Rivian is also throwing in accessories, including recovery boards with mounts. The interior features two-tone Sandstone and Black Mountain upholstery as well as matching Sandstone Chilewich floor mats.

Again, though—we’re here for the wheels. They remind us of some of OZ Racing’s designs seen on cars built for the World Rally Championship. Drawing inspiration from rallying when designing wheels is becoming a trend: The Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally rides on similar-looking rims, though they’re finished in white. Rivian’s are available in Satin Graphite or in body-matching California Dune.

Rivian didn’t make any drivetrain changes to the California Dune Edition, but it fitted both EVs with its Tri-Motor system. Power comes from three electric motors (one in the front and two in the back) that jointly develop 850 horsepower and 1,103 lb-ft of torque. The brand quotes a zero-to-60-mph time of 2.9 seconds and an EPA-estimated driving range of up to 329 miles. You should be able to drive the California Dune EVs on California’s dunes thanks to a Soft Sand driving mode that tweaks the pedal response and the damping, among other parameters.

On sale now, the R1T California Dune Edition and the R1S California Dune Edition start at $99,900 and $105,900, respectively, excluding delivery and available incentives. There’s no word yet on how Rivian will limit production. We asked, and a spokesperson replied that the brand is not yet ready to release production figures for these variants. What we do know is that the sweet wheels are exclusive to California Dune trucks. Timeless style never did come cheap.

