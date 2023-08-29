Rivian R1T Owners Discover Old Ram Wheels Fit Great and Look Good

If I have one critique of the Rivian R1T's styling, it's that its stock wheel options are kind of generic. While you could "fix" that with (largely awful) aftermarket options, there's a cheaper, arguably better choice staring Rivian owners in the face. As it turns out, lots of Rivian owners are turning to Rams for cheap wheels that look almost perfect on their pickup trucks.

Rivian R1T pickup trucks on factory Ram wheels. via S00N

As for price, they can be significantly cheaper than a factory full-size spare from Rivian. Even including the price of a new tire, buying a wheel from the junkyard (or from a Ram owner who switched to aftermarket) means the spare can be acquired for comparatively little. They appear to save a little money even if you buy a brand-new wheel.

Arguably, they look better too, as the 2000s Ram wheel's simple, rounded-block design matches the styling of the Rivian R1T. Many Rivian owners agree, as there are tons of photos of R1Ts on Ram wheels to be found online. Even if you don't prefer them to the stock equipment, they make sense as a backup set for fitting snow tires. At least, they will until someone brings out a steelie in this size, because it's easy to see them looking good on Rivians too.