Mazda’s Stunning Iconic SP Is Paying the Ultimate Price for the EV Downturn

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Amid all the exciting news out of last week’s Japan Mobility Show was one update that isn’t likely to instill enthusiasts with hope for the future. It turns out that Mazda’s rotary-assisted battery-electric sports car concept from the previous Tokyo expo, the Iconic SP, may not be as close to production as the automaker hinted in the months since. Anyone who has ever laid eyes on the coupe would agree how disappointing that is, but in a world where manufacturers focused on selling cars outside China are shuffling all their EV investments to the back burner, it was also entirely predictable—and it’s going to keep happening.

The Iconic SP was, in the words of Mazda’s design boss, “not just one of those empty show cars.” It might’ve seemed that way when it bowed for the 2023 Japan Mobility Show in a series of renderings and theoretical, but not actual, claims of engineering and performance. But since then, Mazda has been clear that the RX-7-inspired sports car was indeed crafted with real-world intent. Its dreamlike proportions were sketched with care for practical concerns like occupant visibility; simultaneously, the brand reformed its rotary engine development group with the expressed purpose of realizing vehicles like it.

Unfortunately, and despite all those efforts, there still might not be enough room in Mazda’s financials to make the Iconic SP happen. The company has indeed enjoyed some undeniable commercial success since the concept emerged two years ago, but it’s also committed to a “lean-asset” cost-reduction plan to keep that growth sustainable.

In March, it outlined a strategy to shed some $3.3 billion from electrification R&D through 2030, while slashing development investment in a future EV model, due in 2027, by 40% specifically. And now, Mazda’s Chief Technology Officer, Ryuichi Umeshita, has told Autocar that while he believes the Iconic SP is still possible technologically, “the only outstanding issue is financial.”

The Mazda Iconic SP concept from the 2023 Japan Mobility Show. Mazda

It’s come down to the same thing it always does with niche, low-volume sports cars: dollars and cents. Right now, Mazda’s recipe for success involves a plurality of SUVs—as it does for so many automakers—to the point where models that look like they’d cannibalize each other’s sales are actually bringing different kinds of customers into showrooms. This recipe also involves hybrids, which, you’d hope, improves the chance that engineers will continue to chip away at the rotary tech supporting a theoretical production Iconic SP.

But flagship sports cars are vanity projects; nice-to-haves, rather than must-haves. Mazda’s doing just fine without one. And to the extent that the brand keeps the enthusiast spirit alive, it’ll always prioritize the Miata, as it arguably well should.

It may be true that the course so many automakers charted five years ago, to supposedly go “all EV” in a decade’s time or thereabouts, was unrealistic and spurred on by Wall Street. To an extent, though, the industry needs a little of that conviction to reach the inevitable future of personal mobility as quickly as possible, while ensuring that as many people as possible can and will come along for the ride. Sinking millions into products only to quickly cancel or dilute them, or caving to political pressure to revive dinosaurs, puts the industry on the back foot. It gets us nowhere fast. And, at the end of the day, you don’t get the cool hybrids and EVs if you can’t first invest and support the ordinary and maybe even mundane ones.

This is the reality that projects like the Iconic SP will come up against. All around the car business lately, electrified cars in development are being spiked. Some of them were bad ideas, and some perhaps were boring, but it won’t just be the undesirable ones that wind up on the cutting room floor. It’ll be cars like this, too. In fact, it’ll probably be cars like this—the sort that are completely irrational from a business perspective, that nevertheless inspire us, and give us something to look forward to at a time when so many enthusiasts only know how to look back to sustain their passion.

The Mazda Vision X-Coupe at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show. Joel Feder

The optimist’s outlook would be that the work invested into the Iconic SP could live on in something with a bit more commercial viability, like the four-door Vision X-Coupe concept from this year’s Japan Mobility Show, which is also said to comprise both rotary engines and electric motors. I think it looks like something Jaguar would’ve tried to dazzle the masses with 10 years ago, but if the bean counters truly believe something like it stands a better chance, so be it. Don’t think you’d see it on many bedroom walls, though.

Got a news tip? Let us know at tips@thedrive.com