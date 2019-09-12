Best ATV Mud Tires: Power Through the Toughest Terrain

Going off the beaten path in an ATV makes for a great adventure, but you may find some trails are too muddy, wet, or rocky to traverse. The best off-road tires will help you make it across deep mud, through shallow rivers, and over gravel with ease. They are designed with large tread patterns to get around most any terrain. Check out these top, high-performance ATV mud tires the next time you head out into the unknown.

You may require a lift kit for your ATV with these tires. Plus, they may get bogged down by deep snow.

Their enhanced rubber design adds an extra layer of puncture resistance and fights against abrasions from impacting the tires all while keeping them in the best shape throughout multiple extended rides.

They may shake or wobble at higher speeds. They also are on the harder side, which makes for a slightly more uncomfortable ride.

The heavy six-ply rating stands up against the toughest and sharpest rocks to prevent possible punctures. Plus, their lug depth and pattern offers enhanced skid and traction control.

These versatile tires are designed with premium rubber and thick treading and are suitable for dirt, rocks, sand, and racing.

They may not do as well on dirt, sand, concrete, or clay. Their large size may also slow the ATV a bit off-road in some areas.

They are aggressive, stand out on any ATV, and are lightweight. Plus, their six-ply thread makes them durable, sturdy, and powerful enough to get your ATV through the thickest mud.

These ITP mud tires are designed to sling mud away from the tires to prevent any major buildup in the thread. They are also built with an extended-wear rubber compound to lengthen their lifespan.

Benefits of ATV Mud Tires Improved performance. ATV off-road tires are designed to make any mudding adventure more fun. You can get stuck in the mud with standard tires. If that happens, you may have to pull the ATV out manually, leaving you caked with dirt, mud, and water. The best ATV mud tires ensure the machine doesn't get stuck and gives you more power to climb over rocks and logs.

Safety. High-quality ATV mud tires allow you to take on more difficult obstacles without the fear of hurting yourself or the vehicle. They are equipped to handle rocky terrain, puddles, and muddy trails without slowing or completely stopping the ATV. This ensures you aren't tossed from it at high speeds.

Traction. While standard wheels can get caught more easily in debris, stopping the ATV in its tracks, a thick set of ATV mud tires are designed to stick to the ground. This keeps the vehicle firmly rooted to the terrain and keeps you on the seat.

Durability. Anyone who travels off the beaten path will run into difficult terrains such as fallen trees, rocks, and rivers. The most aggressive ATV mud tires will be able to handle nearly any type of off-road encounter with ease. They are thicker and sturdier than standard tires, allowing them to take a beating while still keeping you on the path. Types of ATV Mud Tires Heavy-Duty These ATV mud tires are more suited for all types of terrain. They are designed with an aggressively thick tread pattern for improved grip, traction, and durability off road. They can also take on a wider variety of terrains such as sand, dirt, mud, and rocks. All-Terrain All-terrain tires function in all types of terrains. However, they may not be able to take on the most difficult rocky, muddy, or wet surface areas. All-terrain type mud tires work best both on and off the road and will work better for riders who take trails mixed with pebbles, asphalt, and dirt. Top Brands ITP Owned by The Carlstar Group, ITP has its headquarters in Franklin, Tenn. The company has been around since 1982 and is one of the world's top ATV and UTV aftermarket tire and wheel producers. Two of its popular brands of tires are the ITP Mud Lite Tires and the ITP Mega Mayhem Mud Terrain ATV Tire. Kenda In 1962, Kenda Rubber was founded in Yuanlin, Taiwan and began making bicycle tires. It wasn't until the 1970s until the company began manufacturing tires for ATVs. The company then opened a headquarters in Columbus, Ohio in 1991. One of its best ATV tires is the Kenda Bearclaw ATV Tires. Maxxis Maxxis' United States headquarters was established in 1985 in Atlanta, Georgia, but later moved to the town of Suwanee in 1987. It began as a bicycle tire manufacturing company and evolved to create tires for trucks, buses, and ATVs. One of its ATV brands of mud tires is the Maxxis M966 MudZilla Utility ATV Rowl Tire. ATV Mud Tires Pricing Under $100: For the best and strongest ATV mud tires, you are looking to spend around $100 for a single tire. Keep in mind, however, that you may be able to find a deal when buying a set of four.

Over $100: When you get to this price range you will be paying for larger, bulkier tires with a wider tread. This improves the grip, traction, and durability of your ride. Key Features Tread Tires with a larger tread or ply rating will add a more effective grip to the ground no matter what type of terrain. The grooves in the rubber, or tread thickness, are designed to add more traction to prevent the ATV from sliding uncontrollably on any surface. A mud tire with a larger space between the tread is designed to give the vehicle more grip. The tread can range from six-ply up to 10-ply, and some thicker ply patterns work to eject mud and stones. Sidewalls Another factor to keep in mind is the thickness and durability of the sidewall. They are also designed with tread ply starting at three and up. The sturdier the sidewall ply, the less likely you are to get a puncture in the tire. Shoulder Tread Mud tires can take a beating out on the trails, so you will also need to focus on the tread pattern around the shoulder. This gives the tire a wider footprint to allow more grip when taking tight turns or "shouldering". Other Considerations Size: Consider getting wider and more robust tires with a larger tread for any type of off-road travel. You also have to consider the overall size of the tire versus your ATV's fender so that they don't rub together, causing damage.

Shock Absorption: Riding around on tires that don't provide you with a large amount of shock absorption is a great way to damage your ATV and your body. Tires able to absorb some of the ground's harshest bumps will last longer and prevent you from being tossed around, plus they give you a much smoother ride. The tires will soften each impact if designed correctly, even on a bumpy trail. Best ATV Mud Tires Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best ATV Mud Tires Overall: ITP Mud Lite Tires

These ITP mud tires are built to handle any muddy trail with comfort and ease. As all-condition tires, they are designed to sling mud away. This helps to prevent any major buildup or clogging in the thread. They are also built with an extended-wear rubber compound to lengthen their lifespan. They are aggressive and stand out on any ATV, whether clean or dirty. They are also lightweight, coming in at just under 14 pounds per tire. Plus, their six-ply thread makes them durable, sturdy, and powerful enough to get your ATV through the thickest mud. Their center tread design provides a smooth and radial-like ride, and angled shoulder lugs give them more traction. While they make for great mudding tires, they may not do as well on dirt, sand, or clay. Because they are designed to grip and stick to the ground, they don’t hold tightly to loose surfaces. They may also not be suitable for long distances on concrete. Their large size may also slow the ATV a bit off road in some areas but not enough to notice any major changes. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best ATV Mud Tires Value: SunF Power ATV/UTV All-Terrain Tires

The versatile SunF Power ATV All-Terrain Tire is designed with premium rubber and thick treading to get you through any situation. While it’s an excellent tire for mudding, it’s also suitable for dirt, rocks, sand, and racing. Plus, the aggressive shoulder knobs allow each tire to grip and bite down on the ground, giving them a great deal of traction. The heavy, six-ply tread is rated to stand up against the toughest and sharpest rocks to prevent possible punctures. Their lug depth and pattern fosters enhanced skid and traction control to prevent the machine from sliding around. Plus, they are a tough, bias-ply treated tire, giving the rubber an extra layer of protection. One downside is you may find they shake or wobble at higher speeds, but this could be due to the type of terrain, such as concrete. They also are on the harder side, which does make for a slightly more uncomfortable ride. To help alleviate this, you can run less pressure in each tire. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best ATV Mud Tires Honorable Mention: New Premium Wanda ATV/UTV Tires

