Best ATV Mud Tires: Power Through the Toughest Terrain
Tear through the mud on any trail with these high-quality ATV mud tires
Going off the beaten path in an ATV makes for a great adventure, but you may find some trails are too muddy, wet, or rocky to traverse. The best off-road tires will help you make it across deep mud, through shallow rivers, and over gravel with ease. They are designed with large tread patterns to get around most any terrain. Check out these top, high-performance ATV mud tires the next time you head out into the unknown.
- Best OverallITP Mud Lite TiresSummarySummaryThese ITP mud tires are designed to sling mud away from the tires to prevent any major buildup in the thread. They are also built with an extended-wear rubber compound to lengthen their lifespan.ProsProsThey are aggressive, stand out on any ATV, and are lightweight. Plus, their six-ply thread makes them durable, sturdy, and powerful enough to get your ATV through the thickest mud.ConsConsThey may not do as well on dirt, sand, concrete, or clay. Their large size may also slow the ATV a bit off-road in some areas.
- Best ValueSunF Power ATV/UTV All-terrain TiresSummarySummaryThese versatile tires are designed with premium rubber and thick treading and are suitable for dirt, rocks, sand, and racing.ProsProsThe heavy six-ply rating stands up against the toughest and sharpest rocks to prevent possible punctures. Plus, their lug depth and pattern offers enhanced skid and traction control.ConsConsThey may shake or wobble at higher speeds. They also are on the harder side, which makes for a slightly more uncomfortable ride.
- Honorable MentionNew Premium Wanda ATV/UTV TiresSummarySummaryThese come with a six-ply rated nylon to enhance their durability and traction control.ProsProsTheir enhanced rubber design adds an extra layer of puncture resistance and fights against abrasions from impacting the tires all while keeping them in the best shape throughout multiple extended rides.ConsConsYou may require a lift kit for your ATV with these tires. Plus, they may get bogged down by deep snow.
Benefits of ATV Mud Tires
- Improved performance. ATV off-road tires are designed to make any mudding adventure more fun. You can get stuck in the mud with standard tires. If that happens, you may have to pull the ATV out manually, leaving you caked with dirt, mud, and water. The best ATV mud tires ensure the machine doesn’t get stuck and gives you more power to climb over rocks and logs.
- Safety. High-quality ATV mud tires allow you to take on more difficult obstacles without the fear of hurting yourself or the vehicle. They are equipped to handle rocky terrain, puddles, and muddy trails without slowing or completely stopping the ATV. This ensures you aren’t tossed from it at high speeds.
- Traction. While standard wheels can get caught more easily in debris, stopping the ATV in its tracks, a thick set of ATV mud tires are designed to stick to the ground. This keeps the vehicle firmly rooted to the terrain and keeps you on the seat.
- Durability. Anyone who travels off the beaten path will run into difficult terrains such as fallen trees, rocks, and rivers. The most aggressive ATV mud tires will be able to handle nearly any type of off-road encounter with ease. They are thicker and sturdier than standard tires, allowing them to take a beating while still keeping you on the path.
Types of ATV Mud Tires
Heavy-Duty
These ATV mud tires are more suited for all types of terrain. They are designed with an aggressively thick tread pattern for improved grip, traction, and durability off road. They can also take on a wider variety of terrains such as sand, dirt, mud, and rocks.
All-Terrain
All-terrain tires function in all types of terrains. However, they may not be able to take on the most difficult rocky, muddy, or wet surface areas. All-terrain type mud tires work best both on and off the road and will work better for riders who take trails mixed with pebbles, asphalt, and dirt.
Top Brands
ITP
Owned by The Carlstar Group, ITP has its headquarters in Franklin, Tenn. The company has been around since 1982 and is one of the world’s top ATV and UTV aftermarket tire and wheel producers. Two of its popular brands of tires are the ITP Mud Lite Tires and the ITP Mega Mayhem Mud Terrain ATV Tire.
Kenda
In 1962, Kenda Rubber was founded in Yuanlin, Taiwan and began making bicycle tires. It wasn’t until the 1970s until the company began manufacturing tires for ATVs. The company then opened a headquarters in Columbus, Ohio in 1991. One of its best ATV tires is the Kenda Bearclaw ATV Tires.
Maxxis
Maxxis’ United States headquarters was established in 1985 in Atlanta, Georgia, but later moved to the town of Suwanee in 1987. It began as a bicycle tire manufacturing company and evolved to create tires for trucks, buses, and ATVs. One of its ATV brands of mud tires is the Maxxis M966 MudZilla Utility ATV Rowl Tire.
ATV Mud Tires Pricing
- Under $100: For the best and strongest ATV mud tires, you are looking to spend around $100 for a single tire. Keep in mind, however, that you may be able to find a deal when buying a set of four.
- Over $100: When you get to this price range you will be paying for larger, bulkier tires with a wider tread. This improves the grip, traction, and durability of your ride.
Key Features
Tread
Tires with a larger tread or ply rating will add a more effective grip to the ground no matter what type of terrain. The grooves in the rubber, or tread thickness, are designed to add more traction to prevent the ATV from sliding uncontrollably on any surface. A mud tire with a larger space between the tread is designed to give the vehicle more grip. The tread can range from six-ply up to 10-ply, and some thicker ply patterns work to eject mud and stones.
Sidewalls
Another factor to keep in mind is the thickness and durability of the sidewall. They are also designed with tread ply starting at three and up. The sturdier the sidewall ply, the less likely you are to get a puncture in the tire.
Shoulder Tread
Mud tires can take a beating out on the trails, so you will also need to focus on the tread pattern around the shoulder. This gives the tire a wider footprint to allow more grip when taking tight turns or “shouldering”.
Other Considerations
- Size: Consider getting wider and more robust tires with a larger tread for any type of off-road travel. You also have to consider the overall size of the tire versus your ATV’s fender so that they don’t rub together, causing damage.
- Shock Absorption: Riding around on tires that don’t provide you with a large amount of shock absorption is a great way to damage your ATV and your body. Tires able to absorb some of the ground’s harshest bumps will last longer and prevent you from being tossed around, plus they give you a much smoother ride. The tires will soften each impact if designed correctly, even on a bumpy trail.
Best ATV Mud Tires Reviews & Recommendations 2019
Best ATV Mud Tires Overall: ITP Mud Lite Tires
These ITP mud tires are built to handle any muddy trail with comfort and ease. As all-condition tires, they are designed to sling mud away. This helps to prevent any major buildup or clogging in the thread. They are also built with an extended-wear rubber compound to lengthen their lifespan.
They are aggressive and stand out on any ATV, whether clean or dirty. They are also lightweight, coming in at just under 14 pounds per tire. Plus, their six-ply thread makes them durable, sturdy, and powerful enough to get your ATV through the thickest mud. Their center tread design provides a smooth and radial-like ride, and angled shoulder lugs give them more traction.
While they make for great mudding tires, they may not do as well on dirt, sand, or clay. Because they are designed to grip and stick to the ground, they don’t hold tightly to loose surfaces. They may also not be suitable for long distances on concrete. Their large size may also slow the ATV a bit off road in some areas but not enough to notice any major changes.
Best ATV Mud Tires Value: SunF Power ATV/UTV All-Terrain Tires
The versatile SunF Power ATV All-Terrain Tire is designed with premium rubber and thick treading to get you through any situation. While it’s an excellent tire for mudding, it’s also suitable for dirt, rocks, sand, and racing. Plus, the aggressive shoulder knobs allow each tire to grip and bite down on the ground, giving them a great deal of traction.
The heavy, six-ply tread is rated to stand up against the toughest and sharpest rocks to prevent possible punctures. Their lug depth and pattern fosters enhanced skid and traction control to prevent the machine from sliding around. Plus, they are a tough, bias-ply treated tire, giving the rubber an extra layer of protection.
One downside is you may find they shake or wobble at higher speeds, but this could be due to the type of terrain, such as concrete. They also are on the harder side, which does make for a slightly more uncomfortable ride. To help alleviate this, you can run less pressure in each tire.
Best ATV Mud Tires Honorable Mention: New Premium Wanda ATV/UTV Tires
Wanda’s brand of ATV mud tire comes with an aggressive and tough look. The rubber is designed with an ultra-deep, self-cleaning compound to sling away the mud to prevent buildup. This also gives them a superior amount of traction control over the surface beneath them. Plus, the shoulder lugs not only add to their appearance but enhance the sidewalls, making them more durable.
Their six-play rated nylon construction adds to their overall durability and traction control, which is a necessary function for anyone riding through dense mud. Also, their enhanced rubber design resists punctures and abrasions from impacting the tires. This also keeps them in the best shape throughout multiple extended rides.
You may require a lift kit for your ATV with these tires. Depending on the type of ATV you have, they may fit snugly beneath the fender and may rub against it during tight turns. Another drawback is if you intend on using these in deep snow they will be sluggish and may get stuck.
Tips
- You may have to raise the ATV if you want to put on larger or oversized tires. This will also drastically change how the machine rides and operates, so you will have to get used to the new ride.
- You may also need to swap out the wheels of your ATV when upgrading to mud tires to accommodate the new tires.
- While the toughest and most durable ATV mud tires may get you through almost anything, there is no guarantee you won’t get stuck. Consider having tools, such as a winch, shovel, or hitch, to get the ATV out of a sticky situation.
- Mud tires may be effective off road, but they will also change how the ATV rides on the pavement. The ride may be louder and bumpier, so keep this in mind when you have to take it on asphalt.
- Make sure to check the amount of tire pressure in each tire. Check the manufacturer's guide to see the proper levels.
- There is a way to test if the tread level is waning on your mud tires known as the penny test. Insert a penny into the tire’s tread groove with Lincoln’s head facing you upside down. If you can see all of his head, the tread depth is too low and needs to be replaced. However, depending on the size of the tire, this may not always work effectively.
FAQs
Q: How long will mud tires last?
A: This depends on the quality of the tires, how frequently they are used, and what surface you drive on. Experts recommend replacing an ATV tire every few years or when you notice any major scarring or damage. However, if the tread is getting low or the tire is showing signs of age, it is best to get it replaced as soon as possible.
Q: Why don’t my tires fit properly?
A: You may be trying to install the front tires on the rear axle or vice versa. While you may think all four tires and wheels are the same size, this is not always the case. Many front and rear tires vary by slight measurements. Check the guide to see if your specific ATV needs the rear tires to be slightly larger than the front.
Q: Will mud tires work on snow?
A: They will work just as well on snow as they do in the mud. However, they too can get stuck or bogged down in heavy snow or ice.
Final Thoughts
For a great set of powerful and grippy ATV mud tires, consider the ITP Mud Lite Tires.
You could save on cash and still get a durable and long-lasting set in the SunF Power ATV/UTV All-terrain Tires.
