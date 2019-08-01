Best Summer Tires: Top Tires for Driving In Warm Weather

Are you looking for a new set of tires for your vehicle this summer? Our buying guide will help you select the best summer tires for any vehicle, including powerful sports cars. Summer tires are designed to offer the best control of your vehicle in warm conditions and have similar levels of handling and grip to performance tires. Here's a deeper look into some of the best summer performance tires on the market.

Why Buy the Best Summer Tires? Improved summer performance. While all-season tires are convenient because they don’t necessitate a tire change, they do not exhibit premium performance in a specific season. Instead, they meet the average performance needs of the vehicle. It’s better to have a summer tire that guarantees maximum performance during the warm season.

Safety. Summer tires maintain a high grip level on roads even as the temperatures get hotter. The tires remain soft and flexible for easy movement on hot and dry roads. The tires are optimized to resist heat and can respond to brakes faster than all-season tires during the hotter months. That will result in enhanced stopping distance between you and the next vehicle to avoid a collision.

Exclusive tread design. Summer tires have a summer-specific tread design, which isn't common with most all-season tires. The tread design includes shallow tread depths that enhances the grip, control, and smooth handling of the vehicle, including wet traction. Top Brands Michelin Michelin is a multinational automotive tire brand founded by Edouard and Andre Michelin in 1889. The company is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. It manufactures and distributes tires for passenger vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, bicycles, trucks, and travel guides. It's famously known for its logo, the Michelin Man, which looks like a pile of tires shaped like a man. One of its best high-performance summer tires is the Michelin Pilot Super Sport. Hankook Hankook is a global tire manufacturer and distributor based in Seoul, South Korea. The company was originally branded as The Chosun Tire Company when it started 78 years ago but changed its name to Hankook in 1968. Currently, Hankook supplies original equipment tires to automakers and also sells brake pads, alloy wheels, and batteries. One of Hankook's best summer tires for the money is the Hankook Ventus. Continental Continental is a famous German tire manufacturer that meets and exceeds safety and performance standards. The company was founded in 1871 and currently has other subsidiary industries under its wing, including the General Tire and ContiTech. It also specializes in manufacturing powertrain and chassis components, interior electronics, brake systems, and other automotive parts. One of its best max performance summer tires is the Continental ExtremeContact Sport. BFGoodrich BFGoodrich is a U.S.-based tire company that was initially run by the Goodrich Corporation before Michelin acquired it in 1988. Benjamin Goodrich founded the company in 1870, and it was the first American company to make radial tires and the tubeless tire. Its flagship tires that have attracted a large fan base are all-terrain and mud-terrain tires, and its best-selling summer tires are the BFGoodrich G-Force Sport Comp. Best Summer Tires Pricing Under $200: The cheaper the tire, the shorter the tread life. It may be difficult to find a product with a tread life of more than 20,000 miles that are priced under $150. However, most products in this price range still deliver when it comes to dry weather traction. You should also note that you won't get a cheaper deal when buying summer tires during winter. The prices barely ever drop despite changes in demand.

Over $200: Summer tires within this price range are pretty durable as most have a tread life of 30,000 miles. The tires are mostly premium tires designed for sports cars and luxury cars. They also have some of the best performance characteristics; they are controllable, precise, and exhibit excellent braking performance. However, be sure to read reviews to avoid spending money solely on brand names. Key Features Tread Design Summer tires have specialized tread patterns that are designed to improve traction and handling on the road. The treads have less grooving to allow maximum contact of the rubber with the road and to promote maximum grip. They also have shallow tread depths to maintain the vehicle's stability at high speeds. Size Check for the right tire size from your owner's manual and ensure that the new tire matches the size specifications. If you don't have time to go down to the auto shop and physically pick out your tires, you can use online search filters to look for the right tire for your vehicle's year, make, and model. Other Considerations Speed Index: This refers to the maximum speed a tire can sustain. A letter on the sidewall of the tire denotes it. Tires with an S, T, H, or Z speed rating can maintain speeds of 112, 118, 130, and 149 mph, respectively.

This refers to the maximum speed a tire can sustain. A letter on the sidewall of the tire denotes it. Tires with an S, T, H, or Z speed rating can maintain speeds of 112, 118, 130, and 149 mph, respectively. Wet Traction: Choose a summer tire that’s designed for enhanced performance in wet driving conditions. The treads should resist hydroplaning and help evacuate water for optimum wet traction. Best Summer Tires Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Summer Tires Overall: Michelin Pilot Super Sport

The Michelin Pilot Super Sport is a robust tire with an intelligent tread design and treads life warranty of 30,000 miles. The tire features a Twaron belt package and the Variable Contact Patch 2.0, which are technologies aimed at offering high-strength reinforcement and promote long, even tread wear. The Michelin FAZ compound enhances the tire’s cornering capabilities, and the notched center ribs have an inboard compound for maximum performance at high speeds. The tire takes an asymmetric tread design engineered from Michelin’s Bi-Compound tread rubber and includes an outer shoulder molded from a LeMans-inspired dry compound. The internal structure includes Michelin’s latest generation of wet-oriented elastomers, which means that the tire can handle driving through a heavy downpour on the highway. Moreover, the tire is 10 percent more lightweight than most summer tires to improve handling and minimize road noise. A major drawback of the product is that the tires aren’t designed with sufficient rim protectors. The rubber beam on its outer edge isn't large enough to prevent moisture, dirt, and other debris from damaging the rims. Also, the tires need to achieve a higher temperature of about 50 degrees Fahrenheit to get a proper grip. The tire sizes are mostly suited for high-end luxury vehicles. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Summer Tires: Hankook Ventus

The Hankook Ventus V12 is an affordable summer tire that offers traction, control, and comfort in warm, dry, and wet conditions. The tire compound maintains a directional tread design with notched shoulders and 3D intermediate ribs with a central continuous rib for maximum dry handling and traction. For efficient water evacuation and wet traction, the tire features circumferential and aqua jet lateral grooves that remove water from the tire’s central patch. The tire’s construction includes a functionalized styrene polymer in its high-grip silica tread compound to lower the tire’s rolling resistance for enhanced fuel economy. The grooves on its intermediate blocks are designed with stealth technology and include a unique wingtip design to minimize road noise. When it comes to the inner structure, the tire features two, wide steel belts backed with two, spirally wrapped nylon for a high-strength design. A major drawback of the tires is that they have an average tread life of only 10,000 miles. The tires also have poor sidewall stability, and you may notice some bulges on the tires with time. Also, when temperatures fall below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, you may notice that the tires start to lose all traction, and get slippery even on a dry road. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Summer Tires Honorable Mention: Continental ExtremeContact Sport

