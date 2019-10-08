Best Low Profile Tires: Best Picks for High Performance

Tips

While low-profile tires provide better grip, they also wear out faster than other types of tires. Their soft compounds improve traction, but the rubber doesn't last as long, so you may need to replace them more often.

Low-profile tires are typically louder than other tires because they have a wider contact patch area. The wider areas have more grooves, which foster more airflow, making them noisier. They also include extra reinforcements, which makes them louder.

Low-profile tires should not be used for off-roading. They have a stiff tread, so they don't handle well on uneven surfaces. The sidewalls are also less flexible, which isn't good on bumpy roads.

FAQs

Q: Are low-profile tires less comfortable than regular tires?

A: Low-profile tires tend to have less cushioning than standard tires due to the extra height in the larger sidewalls. You are more likely to feel the bumps on the road than you are with regular tires.

Q: Can low-profile tires be used on any type of car?

A: Low-profile tires can be used on a variety of cars, including models by VW, Honda, Audi, and Lexus as well as luxury brands. But unless your car comes with low-profile tires from the factory, you may need to upgrade other parts of your vehicle to accommodate them. This includes the suspension, rims, and brakes.

Q: Do low-profile tires have run-flat technology?

A: Some brands offer this technology. When you get a flat tire, run-flat technology allows you to drive as far as 50 miles even if the tire completely deflates. Since low-profiles have less air than other types of tires, it's easy to incorporate this type of technology into them.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best low-profile tires is the Continental Extreme Contact All-Season Radial Tire. They perform well in a variety of conditions, aren't as loud as some competing brands, and come with a 50,000-mile warranty.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Hankook Ventus S1 Noble2 Performance Radial Tire.

What are your favorite low-profile tires? Let us know in the comment section below.