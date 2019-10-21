Best Lug Nuts: Keep Your Car’s Wheels Secure  

Tips

Know the size of your wheel bolts. The diameter and thread pitch of the lug nuts are big factors in how they fit. Most lug nuts have a 1.5 thread pitch and a diameter of about 12mm.

Check if the lug nuts are compatible with OEM wheels. Some car manufacturers make vehicle-specific lug nuts. The last thing you want is to buy lug nuts and later find out they aren’t compatible with your car's wheels.

Do not use machines to install the lug nuts. Install each one by hand. However, you can use a machine after you are sure the lug nut is securely in place to fasten it.

FAQs

Q: Are lug nuts covered by a warranty?

A: Reputable companies give a warranty for their products. If you receive defective lug nuts, you can return them. However, it is advisable to seek clarification with the company on its warranty policy.

Q: Can I replace OEM lug nuts with aftermarket lug nuts?

A: In the past, it was a cardinal rule to stick to OEM lug nuts if the original ones got damaged. But these days, most lug nut manufacturers make precision machined aftermarket lug nuts that fit the wheels of most vehicles.

Q: What type of lug nuts fit my truck?

A: Trucks typically require longer lug nuts. You have to confirm the length of your wheel studs before purchasing any lug nuts for your truck. However, some lug nuts fit small vehicles as well as trucks.

Final Thoughts

If durability is what you’re after, we recommend the McGard 24538 Chrome Cone Seat Wheel Locks. If you want value and reliability, get the Gorilla Automotive 61631 Acorn Gorilla Guard Locks.