Best Tires for Honda CRVs: Improve Driving Performance

Use any of these tire’s to improve your Honda’s efficiency throughout the year.

By Norah Tarichia
Norah TarichiaView Norah Tarichia's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The Honda CRV is one of the best SUVs currently available in terms of design and performance. There is no better way to improve your vehicle's handling than to upgrade to a set of high-quality tires specifically designed for your model. Our buying guide below will help you select the best Honda CRV tires on the market. 

  • Best Overall
    Michelin Defender LTX M/S
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    A fuel-efficient, all-season radial tire that reduces strain on the engine and vehicle parts.
    Pros
    Pros
    Great for light trucks and SUVs. It offers a comfortable ride. Fuel efficient. Long wear life. 70,000 mileage capacity. Offers a short stopping distance. Noiseless. Even distribution of contact force.
    Cons
    Cons
    May feel uncomfortable on bumps. Not great as deep snow tires. They heat up and cool too quickly.
  • Best Value
    Continental CrossContact LX
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    An affordable all-season tire that can be used as a spare or main tire.
    Pros
    Pros
    Features a tread-wear indicator. Great traction in all weather. 70,000 mileage capacity. Tough construction and lightweight efficiency. Low rolling resistance and fuel-saving design. Improved handling.
    Cons
    Cons
    Poor wintertime performance. Uneven tread wear. May develop hydroplaning issues over time.
  • Honorable Mention
    Pirelli SCORPION VERDE
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    A high-performance, all-season radial tire with lateral sipes for all-weather performance.
    Pros
    Pros
    Promotes fuel economy. 65,000 mileage capacity. Features a tread-wear indicator. Durable tread compound. Quiet on the road. Great sidewall stability. Great wet and dry road handling capabilities.
    Cons
    Cons
    May start to feel rough after 20,000 miles. Shorter tread life than most performance tires. Average comfort level.

Tips

  • If you experience an extreme change in temperature in your region, check your tire pressure before you embark on a new trip. If the tires are overinflated or underinflated, it may cause uneven tread wear.
  • Use the "penny test" to check for treadwear. Insert a penny in the tread with Lincoln's head upside down. If you can see the top of his head, then you should consider replacing the tire.
  • Consider changing to winter tires when the temperatures dip below 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Unlike other tire types, winter tires never freeze during cold temperatures.

FAQs

Q: Why don't my new tires fit?

A: If you are sure that you got the right size for your Honda, then you may be trying to install the rear tires on the front axles or vice versa. Your vehicle's front or rear axle varies slightly in measurements, and most tires are designed with that slight variation in mind. Note the size of your old tires before you install the new tires to ensure every tire goes where it needs to. 

Q: Are all-season tires good in deep snow?

A: All-season tires will get you through light snow conditions, but they are not great for driving through deep snow. You should consider buying winter tires; they are designed with larger and wider treads that can grab onto deep snow. 

Q: How often should I rotate my tires?

A: You should rotate them at least every 5,000 miles to promote even treadwear. It’s recommended that you rotate the tires according to the tread pattern. Unidirectional treads can only be rotated in one direction, but asymmetrical and symmetrical tires can be rotated in any direction. 

Final Thoughts

Our best pick for the best Honda CRV tire is the Michelin Defender LTX M/S. It offers year-round performance and is made of a tough tire compound that’s resistant to road damage. 

If you are looking for a more affordable Honda CRV tire that offers great performance capabilities, consider the Continental CrossContact LX.

What tires do you use for your Honda CRV? Let us know by commenting below.

MORE TO READ