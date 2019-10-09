Best Tires for Honda CRVs: Improve Driving Performance

Tips

If you experience an extreme change in temperature in your region, check your tire pressure before you embark on a new trip. If the tires are overinflated or underinflated, it may cause uneven tread wear.

Use the "penny test" to check for treadwear. Insert a penny in the tread with Lincoln's head upside down. If you can see the top of his head, then you should consider replacing the tire.

Consider changing to winter tires when the temperatures dip below 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Unlike other tire types, winter tires never freeze during cold temperatures.

FAQs

Q: Why don't my new tires fit?

A: If you are sure that you got the right size for your Honda, then you may be trying to install the rear tires on the front axles or vice versa. Your vehicle's front or rear axle varies slightly in measurements, and most tires are designed with that slight variation in mind. Note the size of your old tires before you install the new tires to ensure every tire goes where it needs to.

Q: Are all-season tires good in deep snow?

A: All-season tires will get you through light snow conditions, but they are not great for driving through deep snow. You should consider buying winter tires; they are designed with larger and wider treads that can grab onto deep snow.

Q: How often should I rotate my tires?

A: You should rotate them at least every 5,000 miles to promote even treadwear. It’s recommended that you rotate the tires according to the tread pattern. Unidirectional treads can only be rotated in one direction, but asymmetrical and symmetrical tires can be rotated in any direction.

Final Thoughts

Our best pick for the best Honda CRV tire is the Michelin Defender LTX M/S. It offers year-round performance and is made of a tough tire compound that’s resistant to road damage.

If you are looking for a more affordable Honda CRV tire that offers great performance capabilities, consider the Continental CrossContact LX.

What tires do you use for your Honda CRV? Let us know by commenting below.