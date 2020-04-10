Best Tires for Toyota Camry: Drive With More Comfort and Performance

It produces more noise compared to similar tires in the same category. It also doesn’t perform well in snowy conditions.

The tire has an asymmetric tread compound that provides better handling in wet and dry conditions. The deep siping creates a network of grooves that improve control on slippery roads. The tread wear indicator will help you know in advance when it’s time for a new tire.

Built as a replacement for the popular Eagle GT, this tire quickly became one of the company’s best-selling all-season tires. It offers quick cornering and braking to keep you safe. The tire is designed to be used in all weather conditions.

The tire is not built to be durable and wears out rather fast. It also has subpar performance in snowy conditions.

The non-directional tread design provides excellent all-season performance. The numerous rotation patterns help minimize irregular wear. You’ll enjoy quieter driving even during long drives, thanks to the variable shoulder tread block design.

This is Ohtsu’s first performance touring tire. It’s designed to offer year-round traction and makes for a smooth and stable ride. It is engineered to maintain traction and minimize hydroplaning.

It tends to wear out rather fast. It also doesn't perform as well as winter tires or summer tires. Rebate only applies if you purchase from authorized dealers.

The tire features Comfort Control Technology that reduces vibrations and road noise for quiet driving. There is sunflower oil in the rubber compound that keeps the tire flexible in low temperatures. Rain grooves and emerging grooves help maintain traction.

This tire has been developed using Evergrip Technology. A high amount of silica is used in the tread compound to ensure it can offer exceptional grip in wet conditions. It is also suitable for other high-end sedans.

If you own a Toyota Camry and want to get the most out of it, you have to ensure the tires are in great shape. Tires absorb road shocks, support the vehicle load, and help with braking. Here are the best tire options for your Toyota Camry.

The Toyota Camry is a favorite for many car enthusiasts. It is American-made, very fuel-efficient, and has a powerful engine. What's more, it offers exceptional technology, superior comfort, and is one of the few cars that go over 200,000 miles.

The tire comes with three-year flat tire changing assistance and a 60,000-mile treadwear rating. However, despite its high price tag, it wears out rather fast and it doesn't perform as well as winter or summer tires. Michelin offers a rebate, but it only applies if you purchase the tire from authorized dealers.

The tire handles well in light snow, rain, and normal weather. As it gets old, its expanding rain grooves widen and its emerging grooves open to maintain traction. Cornering is easy if you have four of these tires. The tire features EverGrip Technology and Michelin’s own Comfort Control Technology to minimize road noise and vibrations.

The Michelin Premier All-Season Radial tire blends many innovative technologies and seeks to provide maximum comfort to drivers. If you own a mom-van, a luxury coupe, or a sedan, the tire is a perfect fit and will make your driving experience delightful. Michelin uses a lot of silica in the tread compound for advanced wet grip and sunflower oil for improved traction.

However, the manufacturer did not focus on durability when creating the tire and it wears out pretty fast. It also doesn't perform well in snowy conditions.

The tread design improves braking performance. Steering response is also fast because of the continuous circumferential rib. Multiple rotation patterns prevent the tire from experiencing irregular wear. We also like the variable shoulder tread block design that makes for quieter drives.

Ohtsu's first performance touring tire is not only affordable, but it is also highly functional. It is priced to fit drivers with a low budget. The company has specially designed the tire to offer year-round traction and a smooth, stable ride. Its non-directional tread pattern, all-season tread compound, and large outer shoulder blocks deliver enhanced cornering grip and traction on dry road surfaces.

As a safety measure, the tire is designed to withstand damage caused by curbs. It also wears out well as it ages. However, despite its great features, it’s a lot noisier than its counterparts. Its traction in snowy conditions is also subpar.

Deep siping creates a groove network that improves control on slippery roads. The sipes ensure you have better control of your car. The asymmetric tread design improves steering response and handling, and the shallow sidewall gives the tire its sporty look. Rainwater grooves and thick shoulder slats play an important role in making this GoodYear tire perform well in wet conditions.

Wouldn’t it be great if you could monitor the progress of your tires and know when it's time for a tire change? The GoodYear Eagle Sport Tire features indicators between treads that notify you when you need to get new tires. It is designed to impress with its performance. Its asymmetric tread compound offers better handling in both wet and dry conditions.

Benefits of Tires for Toyota Camry

Safer driving. The Toyota Camry is made for the urban environment. The best tires for the car maintain a good grip on road surfaces to ensure you are comfortable as you drive. They handle better, enhancing your safety.

Types of Tires for Toyota Camry

Touring

Grand Touring tires offer reliable all-season traction, responsive handling, and a comfortable ride. They usually have an asymmetrical tread pattern and a better speed rating than all-season tires. These tires combine the quiet-riding capabilities of a passenger tire with the traction of a performance tire. They have deep grooves to maintain a good grip in most weather conditions. They may also have features suited for driving in light snow.

All-Season

All-season tires are built for performance with an emphasis on long tread life. They are designed to be used in temperatures above 7 degrees Celsius and perform best in warm climates. Whenever temperatures are above 7 degrees Celsius, their rubber extracts water and provides traction. The tires are designed for a smooth, quiet ride and do great in the rain and on bare pavement.

Winter

Winter tires, also called snow tires, can be studded or studless for enhanced traction. They are designed to be used in temperatures below 7 degrees Celsius. They have better tread patterns designed for traction on snow and ice. These tires feature softer rubber compounds for enhanced grip.

When it's cold, winter tires outperform all-season tires. They are designed to handle ice, snow, and slush with ease. Studded winter tires have aggressive tread patterns to increase grip and traction. After winter, it is advisable to replace these tires with regular touring or all-season tires.

Summer

These tires are designed to provide the best performance in both wet and dry conditions. But they are not ideal for winter. They also go by the name performance tires and are built for speed and agility. Summer tires have specialized rubber compounds and tread patterns that make for improved precision. Their tread compounds remain more flexible, allowing for better grip and traction.

Top Brands

Cooper

Cooper Tire and Rubber Company was established in 1914. It is presently headquartered in Ohio and is one of the world’s leading tire manufacturers. It has maintained a strong presence in the tire industry with products such as the Cooper Discoverer A/T3 4S All-Terrain Radial Tire. This all-weather, all-terrain performance tire is a perfect fit for sedans like Camrys.

Michelin

You would be hard-pressed to find a discussion about reputable tire companies without Michelin being mentioned. The company has been in the tire business since 1889, serving generations with high-quality tires. It is a French company with a global presence. The MICHELIN Premier LTX All-Season Radial Tire will suit your car if you often drive in light snow and on wet roads—thanks to its hydroplaning resistance.

Westlake

Westlake is a notable tire company that makes affordable tires for sedans such as the Toyota Camry. The company distributes tires all over the world courtesy of another company with a rich history, Tireco. Tireco is based in California while Westlake is based in Houston, Texas. The Westlake All-Season Radial Tire-225/45ZR18 95W is one of the company’s best-selling tires.

Tires for Toyota Camry Pricing

$50-$100: In this category, you’ll find good performance tires at a bargain. You can get all-season radial tires that perform well in both dry and wet conditions. But they may not have a high treadwear rating.

Key Features

Size

This is one of the most important features to consider when buying a Toyota Camry tire. You can use tires between 16 and 19 inches. However, it is important to note that tire size affects handling, speed, and price. Bigger tires perform exceptionally when braking while smaller tires may be better for traction in deep snow and slush. Always replace OEM tires with tires of the same size to avoid damaging your car.

Ratings

Every tire has numbers written on the side. These tell you the size, the load index rating, the speed rating, the tire identification number, the diameter between sidewalls, the traction grade, the treadwear grade, and the temperature grade. Check all these ratings to ensure you get the right tires for your car.

Predominant Weather Conditions

You will spend a lot of money if you keep buying tires that are not ideal for your locality. If you live in an area that experiences a lot of rain, you're better off getting all-terrain or all-season tires that perform well on wet roads. The good news is tire manufacturers go to great lengths to ensure their tires maintain good grip in different weather conditions.

Other Considerations

Tire Type. It is common to find labels such as P, ST, LT, or T. These letters tell you the type of tire you are buying. A “P” stands for passenger car, "LT" is for Light Truck, "ST" stands for Special Trailer, while “T” is for temporary tires.

It is common to find labels such as P, ST, LT, or T. These letters tell you the type of tire you are buying. A “P” stands for passenger car, "LT" is for Light Truck, "ST" stands for Special Trailer, while “T” is for temporary tires. Uniform Tire Quality Grading. This is the global set of standards used to measure a tire’s vitals such as temperature resistance, treadwear, and traction. These numbers are written on the tire. The grading system makes sure that each approved tire meets the safety requirements of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

