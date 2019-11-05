Best Jeep Lift Kits: Improve Your Jeep’s Performance and Off-Road Capability
Boost your ride and cover more ground with these high-quality Jeep lift kits
- Best OverallMotoFab Lifts 3” Full Lift KitSummarySummary
A sturdy and durable three-inch lift kit compatible with a number of Jeep Wranglers.ProsPros
It is designed out of high-grade steel with a black powder coat finish. It can be installed yourself with its bolt-on system, and it makes your Jeep stand out.ConsCons
The instructions can be difficult, and installing the lift kit can be time-consuming.
- Best ValueTrueTwo Jeep Wrangler 2.5” Coil Spacer Suspension Lift KitSummarySummary
A nicely priced budget Jeep Wrangler JK lift kit designed out of tough polyurethane material.ProsPros
Installation is easy if you use instructional videos. It can be put on with or without stock insulators, and it provides a maximum 2.5-inch lift.ConsCons
The end result may be a bit stiff and rough as it is not a full suspension lift, and it only fits the JK model Jeep.
- Honorable MentionRough Country 2.5” Suspension Lift KitSummarySummary
A high-performance lift kit for both the front and rear of the vehicle that fits 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler and Wrangler Unlimited JKs.ProsPros
It increases ground clearance, can be installed by yourself, enhances how the Jeep looks and rides, and adds 2.5 inches of lift.ConsCons
Rubbing may occur with extreme articulation if you have 35-inch tires, and the instructions can be difficult to understand.