Best Jeep Lift Kits: Improve Your Jeep’s Performance and Off-Road Capability

Tips

Align your wheels after installing a lift kit to ensure a more smooth and comfortable ride without harming the tires.

While many lift kits, such as body lifts, can be installed by yourself, you may want to use a professional to install a suspension or level lift kit. Many may require complex tools or need to be welded in place.

If you have trouble installing a lift kit by yourself, watch instructional videos online to make sure you do it safely and correctly.

FAQs

Q: Will installing larger tires with a new lift kit affect the ride?

A: Yes, larger tires will change how the Jeep handles both on and off the road. You may notice the tires rubbing against the wheel well after installation during tight corners or turns. You will also get an increased amount of road noise on the highway.

Q: Will installing a lift kit void the Jeep’s warranty?

A: The installation of a lift kit may void the warranty on the vehicle since it is considered a physical alteration. Check with the manufacturer to see what it says about installing lift kits. If you are worried, it may be best to wait until the coverage has ended.

Q: Is a lift kit compatible with all Jeeps?

A: Not all lift kits will fit on every Jeep model. They are designed to work on a few models or one in particular. Research the make and model of your Jeep and compare it with the lift kit you are interested in to see if they are compatible.

Final Thoughts

For one of the best Jeep lift kits to enhance the look and ride of your Jeep, consider the MotoFab Lifts 3” Full Lift Kit.

Our budget choice, the TrueTwo Jeep Wrangler 2.5” Coil Spacer Suspension Lift Kit, gives you more ground clearance at a lower price.