Best Jeep Lift Kits: Improve Your Jeep’s Performance and Off-Road Capability

Boost your ride and cover more ground with these high-quality Jeep lift kits

By Scott Roepel
If you want to increase your Jeep’s performance, you can do so by upgrading a variety of its parts. One of the best things you can do is get a lift kit. It increases the clearance of the vehicle, giving you more room to drive over rocks, water, and tree stumps. Plus, it changes the overall appearance of your Jeep and makes it more appealing and rugged looking. Here are a few of the best lift kits to check out.

  • Best Overall
    MotoFab Lifts 3” Full Lift Kit
    Summary
    A sturdy and durable three-inch lift kit compatible with a number of Jeep Wranglers.

    Pros
    It is designed out of high-grade steel with a black powder coat finish. It can be installed yourself with its bolt-on system, and it makes your Jeep stand out.

    Cons
    The instructions can be difficult, and installing the lift kit can be time-consuming.

  • Best Value
    TrueTwo Jeep Wrangler 2.5” Coil Spacer Suspension Lift Kit
    Summary
    A nicely priced budget Jeep Wrangler JK lift kit designed out of tough polyurethane material.

    Pros
    Installation is easy if you use instructional videos. It can be put on with or without stock insulators, and it provides a maximum 2.5-inch lift.

    Cons
    The end result may be a bit stiff and rough as it is not a full suspension lift, and it only fits the JK model Jeep.

  • Honorable Mention
    Rough Country 2.5” Suspension Lift Kit
    Summary
    A high-performance lift kit for both the front and rear of the vehicle that fits 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler and Wrangler Unlimited JKs.

    Pros
    It increases ground clearance, can be installed by yourself, enhances how the Jeep looks and rides, and adds 2.5 inches of lift.

    Cons
    Rubbing may occur with extreme articulation if you have 35-inch tires, and the instructions can be difficult to understand.

Tips

  • Align your wheels after installing a lift kit to ensure a more smooth and comfortable ride without harming the tires.
  • While many lift kits, such as body lifts, can be installed by yourself, you may want to use a professional to install a suspension or level lift kit. Many may require complex tools or need to be welded in place.
  • If you have trouble installing a lift kit by yourself, watch instructional videos online to make sure you do it safely and correctly.

FAQs

Q: Will installing larger tires with a new lift kit affect the ride?

A: Yes, larger tires will change how the Jeep handles both on and off the road. You may notice the tires rubbing against the wheel well after installation during tight corners or turns. You will also get an increased amount of road noise on the highway.

Q: Will installing a lift kit void the Jeep’s warranty?

A: The installation of a lift kit may void the warranty on the vehicle since it is considered a physical alteration. Check with the manufacturer to see what it says about installing lift kits. If you are worried, it may be best to wait until the coverage has ended.

Q: Is a lift kit compatible with all Jeeps?

A: Not all lift kits will fit on every Jeep model. They are designed to work on a few models or one in particular. Research the make and model of your Jeep and compare it with the lift kit you are interested in to see if they are compatible.

Final Thoughts

For one of the best Jeep lift kits to enhance the look and ride of your Jeep, consider the MotoFab Lifts 3” Full Lift Kit.

Our budget choice, the TrueTwo Jeep Wrangler 2.5” Coil Spacer Suspension Lift Kit, gives you more ground clearance at a lower price.

