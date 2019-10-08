Best Roof Top Tents: Enjoy the Outdoors from Your Vehicle

Tips

You will need the right roof racks for the tent to fit properly and securely on the top of your vehicle.

Keep an eye on the weight of the tent and its occupants. Most roof racks are designed to take a few hundred pounds alone.

Buy a four-season tent if you want some weatherproofing for harsh climate conditions all year.

FAQ

Q. Why should I buy a rooftop tent?

A. Keeping your tent on top of your vehicle offers a lot of conveniences when traveling.

Q. How do I install the tent?

A. Each tent is different in the particular installation process but most secure to the roof racks using supplied hardware and (sometimes) tools.

Q. What is the maximum weight of the roof?

A. This depends on the roof racks you have. Most are limited to a few hundred pounds, so you will need the right rack or platform to hold more than 500 pounds if necessary.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for the best rooftop tent is the Tepui Explorer Kukenam Rooftop Tent.

Want to save a few bucks without sacrificing quality? Check out the Smittybilt Overlander Tent instead.