Best Motorcycle Boots for Women: Durable and Stylish Footwear

Here’s the best riding footwear for both style and durability

By Bryan Long
Whether you're replacing old riding gear that’s wearing out or looking for accessories for your new motorcycle, finding the best boots isn't easy. You need footwear that is comfortable enough to wear all the time and durable enough to justify your purchase. Regardless of your style preference or what type of bike you ride, our top picks for women's motorcycle boots are some of the best on the market. 

  • Best Overall
    Harley-Davidson Women's Tegan Boot
    Summary
    Women who own a Harley-Davidson can get a premium pair of boots that are made to match the bike.
    Pros
    The Tegan boot is a stylish option that is made with a reinforced toe, durable metal eyelets, a zipper and lace closure, and a cushioned lining for extra comfort.
    Cons
    This Harley-Davidson boot might be shorter than some riders would prefer, and the heels wear out faster than others.
  • Best Value
    DailyShoes Women's Motorcycle Ankle Boot
    Summary
    This is an affordable women's motorcycle boot that's durable and made from high-quality materials.
    Pros
    These boots feature genuine leather, a zippered pocket, and are available in 25 colors. They have anti-slip soles and an extra padded interior for comfort.
    Cons
    Some riders have had issues with the sharp prong buckles across the back, and they aren’t as durable as other options.
  • Honorable Mention
    O'Neal Women's Rider Boot
    Summary
    Despite being an off-roading shoe, this O’Neal product makes for a great motorcycle boot thanks to its added protection.
    Pros
    These boots use injected plastic plates and metal shank inserts to protect your feet. They feature mesh interior for ventilation, a padded sole, and a synthetic leather heat shield to protect against a bike’s exhaust
    Cons
    The O'Neal boots are not as insulated as other options, and they are also on the more expensive side.

Tips

  • Motorcycle boots are crucial for safety. They protect your feet and legs from the hot parts on your bike and from road debris. Thick and durable materials are the best choice.
  • Think about whether you want reinforced ankle and toe protection. You don’t want to crash your bike, but it's a possibility and you should be prepared for it. 
  • Make sure that you feel relaxed while you’re riding. Wearing a pair of boots that are uncomfortable can be a distraction.
  • If you wear your motorcycle boots when you're not riding, features like extra cushioning can make them better for daily use. 

FAQs

Q: Do I have to wear motorcycle boots for riding?

A: No, but you need to protect yourself. Boots are the most popular option because they are sturdier than other shoes and can handle the high heat from the exhaust. It’s crucial to get boots that are made from stiff materials to protect your legs. 

Q: Is there a difference between riding and after-riding boots?

A: Yes, and the biggest difference is construction. Riding boots feature thicker soles to avoid melting and use thicker leather to protect your leg. After-riding boots focus on looks over durability but can still be a good option. 

Q: Do I order motorcycle boots in my regular size?

A: It may be good to go for a size bigger than what you usually wear. It's also useful to read other customer's reviews to see if the particular boots you want tend to run big or small. 

Final Thoughts

The best motorcycle boots for women are the Harley-Davidson Women's Tegan Boots because of their durable construction and comfort. 

A more affordable motorcycle boot is the DailyShoes Women's Motorcycle Ankle Boot. They come in a variety of styles and have extra storage. 

