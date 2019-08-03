Best Tires for Rain: The Top Tires for Navigating Wet Roads

Benefits of Tires for Rain

Avoid hydroplaning. One of the scariest things that can happen when you drive is hydroplaning. The best way to avoid it is to have a tire that can effectively clear out water from underneath your treads.

Long-lasting. The best wet-weather tires are made to evenly wear across the whole tread, which means they will ultimately last longer.

Less expensive. Since summer tires and all-season tires are in high demand, there is a much larger selection and availability for rain tires. This results in a less expensive product overall.

Types of Tires

Summer Tires

Summer tires are specifically designed to handle the hottest temperatures. When you drive, your tires heat up from friction and even stretch due to the air expanding. Summer tires are made to withstand the extreme heat and prevent any unwanted wear and tear. These are the best option for driving in the rain in areas where it is warm year-round.

All-Season Tires

All-season tires can be great for wet roads. The reason they're considered all-season is that they can perform in both hot and cold temperatures. They are not, however, made for harsh winter conditions. Instead, these are the right choice if you live in an area that has seasonal weather and rainstorms on cold days.

Winter Tires

Winter tires are made to tackle unplowed roads after a snowstorm. While they do a great job in winter conditions, they’re not as good on rainy days. The treads are made to cut through slippery conditions but are not optimized for clearing rain from your tires at high speeds.

Top Brands

Goodyear

Charles Goodyear discovered the process of making vulcanized rubber in 1839. In 1898, Frank Seiberling started the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in honor of the man who created the product. The company took off thanks to the bicycle industry, the introduction of automobiles, and its innovative products. Today, the company is well known for selling some of the most popular passenger tires.

Michelin

Michelin got its start in the tire industry back in 1907 after purchasing the International Rubber Company in New Jersey. After losing too much business during the Great Depression, the company was reformed in New York in 1950. In its decades of operation, the company has expanded to 19 plants throughout North America and became a leader in the tire production industry. The company produces a wide range of tires including all-season and sport.

Hankook

Hankook is a popular tire brand all around the world. Created in Korea in 1941, Hankook was initially named Chosun Tire Company. The company was renamed and reinvented after the Korean War and started to grow across multiple automotive markets. Its popularity in Asia and Europe helped with establishing its first US branch in 1981. Ten years later, it became a popular company worldwide thanks to its deal to make tires for Volkswagen.

Pricing for Rain Tires

Under $120 (per tire): There are a lot of factors that affect tire prices. Inexpensive options include products that are rated for fewer miles before they need to be replaced and they are smaller-sized.

$120-200 (per tire): Most new cars and smaller SUVs have 16- or 17-inch tires. A new set of all-season, brand-name tires this size will typically land in the $120-$200 per tire price range.

Over $200 (per tire): Tire prices can get expensive if they are low profile, geared towards racing or off-roading, or have larger rim sizes. Large trucks and SUVs, and some sports cars will require these premium-priced tires.

Key Features

Water Channels

The tread is one of the most important factors in how your vehicle performs. Snow tires are made explicitly with a tread that can get the best grip in snow and slush, and rain tires need a similar setup. For wet-weather performance, the tire's tread needs channels that will help keep the water out from under your tires while you drive.

Climate

On rainy days, your best tire option is either summer or all-season tires. Where you live can be the most significant factor in which is the best for you. Summer tires can be used year-round if you live in a warm climate area, and they tend to have excellent wet-weather traction. If you live in cooler regions, all-season tires perform well in colder temperatures and are your best choice.

Longevity

If a tire only has good traction for the first month after purchase, then it's likely a waste of money. How long a tire lasts and how fast it wears down is crucial to finding the best tire for rain. You can sometimes judge a tire based on the length of its warranty, although the materials used to make the tire can also play an important role.

Other Considerations

Road Noise: You may not know that the loud noise cars sometimes produce when driving on the road is actually due to the type of tire they have. Tires have a big impact on the road noise you hear while driving.

Comfort And Smoothness: Another factor to consider is how smooth of a ride you prefer. Tires can make for a comfortable ride or one that's a little stiffer. This might be an important consideration depending on the shape of the roads near you and your type of car.

Best Tires for Rain Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Tires for Rain Overall: Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3