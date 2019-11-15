Best Adventure Motorcycle Jackets: Gear Up for Your Next Ride
Protect yourself with one of these top motorcycle jackets on your next journey
- Best OverallScorpion XDR Yosemite Motorcycle Adventure Touring JacketSummarySummary
This high visibility touring jacket comes in sizes small through XX-large. It’s made of 500 denier nylon and is reinforced with 1680 denier nylon at the abrasion zones. All high-stress seams are reinforced with heavy bar tacking. There are several zippers for venting to create optimal airflow. There are two large cargo pockets on the lower front, two more on the chest, and one internal pocket.ProsPros
This jacket can handle any climate with full-length zippers for hot days, a removable waterproof liner for rainy days, and a removable thermal liner for cold days. There is also CE-certified armor on the shoulders and elbows.ConsCons
The color options are limited to just one. This jacket may also be overkill for most people who won’t need the extreme level of protection this jacket offers.
- Best ValueTourmaster Transition Series 4 Men's Textile Motorcycle Touring JacketSummarySummary
This touring jacket comes in four different color options and a wide range of sizes from X-small to XXX-large. The outer shell of the jacket is made of 600 denier nylon. Then it’s reinforced with a 1680 denier nylon on the elbows. There are nine pockets throughout.ProsPros
There are vents throughout the jacket to increase the breathability in hot weather. There’s also a hidden under-the-helmet hood. This will eliminate water seepage around the collar in the rain. The lower back of the jacket has a panel to increase comfort during wear.ConsCons
The Velcro used in the jacket tends to fail over time with use. The sleeves of this jacket tend to be skinnier than other similar jackets.
- Honorable MentionA.R.C. Battleborn Adventure Foul Weather Motorcycle JacketSummarySummary
This touring jacket comes loaded with features, starting with the 600 denier polyester shell and ballistic poly fabric in the high-stress areas. Inside is a waterproof liner. There’s a removable thermal liner for cold weather. CE-certified shells are located in the shoulders and elbows. There are four external cargo pockets and one internal pocket. On the back of the jacket is a built-in hydration pocket that can hold a two-liter water bladder.ProsPros
This jacket comes with adjustment straps on the waist and arms to create a custom fit. You can further adjust this jacket with the Velcro on the wrists and elastic on the waist. There are small touches for comfort, such as the neoprene lining the top of the collar that sits against the neck.ConsCons
This jacket only comes in light grey, which is limiting in style. It also doesn’t have extensive venting as other adventure touring jackets. Some find the pockets to not be deep enough.