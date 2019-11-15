Best Adventure Motorcycle Jackets: Gear Up for Your Next Ride

Protect yourself with one of these top motorcycle jackets on your next journey

By Andra DelMonico
Adventure touring demands more of your motorcycle gear. You need a jacket that’s not only durable but also protective. It also helps to have plenty of pockets for easy access to essential items. These three adventure jackets are sure to stand up to any test you throw at them.

    Scorpion XDR Yosemite Motorcycle Adventure Touring Jacket
    Summary

    This high visibility touring jacket comes in sizes small through XX-large. It’s made of 500 denier nylon and is reinforced with 1680 denier nylon at the abrasion zones.  All high-stress seams are reinforced with heavy bar tacking. There are several zippers for venting to create optimal airflow. There are two large cargo pockets on the lower front, two more on the chest, and one internal pocket.

    Pros

    This jacket can handle any climate with full-length zippers for hot days, a removable waterproof liner for rainy days, and a removable thermal liner for cold days. There is also CE-certified armor on the shoulders and elbows.

    Cons

    The color options are limited to just one. This jacket may also be overkill for most people who won’t need the extreme level of protection this jacket offers.

    Tourmaster Transition Series 4 Men's Textile Motorcycle Touring Jacket
    Summary

    This touring jacket comes in four different color options and a wide range of sizes from X-small to XXX-large. The outer shell of the jacket is made of 600 denier nylon. Then it’s reinforced with a 1680 denier nylon on the elbows. There are nine pockets throughout.

    Pros

    There are vents throughout the jacket to increase the breathability in hot weather. There’s also a hidden under-the-helmet hood. This will eliminate water seepage around the collar in the rain. The lower back of the jacket has a panel to increase comfort during wear.

    Cons

    The Velcro used in the jacket tends to fail over time with use. The sleeves of this jacket tend to be skinnier than other similar jackets.

    A.R.C. Battleborn Adventure Foul Weather Motorcycle Jacket
    Summary

    This touring jacket comes loaded with features, starting with the 600 denier polyester shell and ballistic poly fabric in the high-stress areas. Inside is a waterproof liner. There’s a removable thermal liner for cold weather. CE-certified shells are located in the shoulders and elbows. There are four external cargo pockets and one internal pocket. On the back of the jacket is a built-in hydration pocket that can hold a two-liter water bladder.

    Pros

    This jacket comes with adjustment straps on the waist and arms to create a custom fit. You can further adjust this jacket with the Velcro on the wrists and elastic on the waist. There are small touches for comfort, such as the neoprene lining the top of the collar that sits against the neck.

    Cons

    This jacket only comes in light grey, which is limiting in style. It also doesn’t have extensive venting as other adventure touring jackets. Some find the pockets to not be deep enough.

Tips

  • Think about the climate and conditions you plan to ride in. Get a jacket that’ll protect you from both the weather and the vegetation. Look for zipper vents and removable thermal liners. 
  • Look at the versatility of the jacket. You want a jacket that will work in a variety of conditions so that you can limit the number of separate pieces of gear you need to bring. 
  • While it isn’t everyone’s taste, a high-viz jacket will increase your visibility and safety. Bright yellow and reflective yellow will catch the eye and help you be seen. 

FAQs

Q: How do I buy the right size motorcycle jacket? 

A: First, take your basic measurements around your chest, waist, and the length of your arms. From there, think about what you plan to wear under your jacket. A t-shirt won’t add bulk but multiple layers will, which could increase the size of the jacket you need to buy. 

Q: Does the material in an adventure motorcycle jacket matter?

A: Fabrics that have a higher denier are thicker, sturdier, and more durable. A fabric such as 600 denier polyester is going to provide a decent amount of durability. Anything over 1,000 deniers will give you a military-grade level of protection. This makes it a smart choice for reinforcing high-stress areas. 

Q: Can I use a regular motorcycle jacket for tour riding? 

A: Technically, you can wear any jacket you want, but other styles aren’t manufactured with touring in mind. Touring jackets are sewn to fit the riding position and conditions. This creates a more comfortable jacket that can be worn long-term. 

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking for a jacket that will provide the most protection and riding comfort, then you can’t go wrong with our top pick, the Scorpion XDR Yosemite Motorcycle Adventure Touring Jacket. The Tourmaster Transition Series 4 Men's Textile Motorcycle Touring Jacket is also a decent, budget-friendly touring jacket with plenty of features.

