Best Adventure Motorcycle Jackets: Gear Up for Your Next Ride

Tips

Think about the climate and conditions you plan to ride in. Get a jacket that’ll protect you from both the weather and the vegetation. Look for zipper vents and removable thermal liners.

Look at the versatility of the jacket. You want a jacket that will work in a variety of conditions so that you can limit the number of separate pieces of gear you need to bring.

While it isn’t everyone’s taste, a high-viz jacket will increase your visibility and safety. Bright yellow and reflective yellow will catch the eye and help you be seen.

FAQs

Q: How do I buy the right size motorcycle jacket?

A: First, take your basic measurements around your chest, waist, and the length of your arms. From there, think about what you plan to wear under your jacket. A t-shirt won’t add bulk but multiple layers will, which could increase the size of the jacket you need to buy.

Q: Does the material in an adventure motorcycle jacket matter?

A: Fabrics that have a higher denier are thicker, sturdier, and more durable. A fabric such as 600 denier polyester is going to provide a decent amount of durability. Anything over 1,000 deniers will give you a military-grade level of protection. This makes it a smart choice for reinforcing high-stress areas.

Q: Can I use a regular motorcycle jacket for tour riding?

A: Technically, you can wear any jacket you want, but other styles aren’t manufactured with touring in mind. Touring jackets are sewn to fit the riding position and conditions. This creates a more comfortable jacket that can be worn long-term.

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking for a jacket that will provide the most protection and riding comfort, then you can’t go wrong with our top pick, the Scorpion XDR Yosemite Motorcycle Adventure Touring Jacket. The Tourmaster Transition Series 4 Men's Textile Motorcycle Touring Jacket is also a decent, budget-friendly touring jacket with plenty of features.