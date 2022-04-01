The days appear longer, the air is rich with the scent of blossoming flowers, and the weather is finally beginning to improve. Spring has arrived. Springtime brings about different feelings for everyone, but it’s unarguably a time of change, and maybe for motorcyclists more than anyone else. Whether you’ve been forced off the road due to intolerable weather or managed to stay two-up throughout the winter, spring is a time for you and your machine to stretch your legs in unison once more. No other motorist is more connected to the elements than a motorcyclist, but this connection is a double-edged sword. High temperatures provide confidence-inspiring levels of traction on the right road, while the vents in your gear ram refreshing cool air throughout your body. Not much else compares. But if the heavens open up and your wheels and you don’t have the right gear on your bike or body, you’re in for a lackluster spin at best and a dangerous one at worst. Here you’ll find all the gear that you should consider getting before kicking off your riding season this spring. The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. Why Do I Need Spring Motorcycle Gear? To oversimplify things, winter is cold and summer is hot, but spring brings its own unique blend of hot, cold, wet, and dry weather to various degrees, depending on where you live. In a sense, it's the time of year when you and your bike need to be prepared for almost anything. Many motorcycles awaken from the dormant state they’ve been kept in all winter, which means Sunday spins and weekend road trips are back on the menu. It also means your bike might need a few accessories to keep you safe, comfortable, and wearing a silly grin while your tush is on the saddle. What Spring Motorcycle Gear Do I Need? What you need depends on the gear you already have, the weather you'll face, and the type of riding you do. Are you going to rack up the miles every three-day weekend between now and the end of June, or are you more interested in revisiting your favorite road when the sky looks clear? To get you and your bike ready for riding throughout spring, we’re going to cover three aspects: rider gear, motorcycle accessories, and motorcycle parts.

RevZilla.com Alpinestars Leonis Drystar Jacket

Aside from ensuring your bike is in good mechanical order, your riding gear is the next most important thing to consider. What you wear when you’re out for a spin in spring should arguably be the most versatile gear you own. Every time a biker hits the road between March and June, they do so in the hopes that the weather stays warm and dry. The reality is, it probably won’t, or at least not every time. So, you’ll need a pair of pants and a jacket that are both well ventilated and offer some form of waterproofing, whether it’s laminate technology or a removable liner. If buying all this gear is too much of a stretch, a cheaper alternative is to buy a rain jacket and pants that you can put on if it starts to rain. It’s not just the rain you need to watch out for in spring. When the clouds block the sun, it won't be long before the cold creeps in. Ideally, you’d have a jacket and pair of pants that have a removable thermal lining. But a more financially viable option is a good set of base and mid-layers, which provide just as much warmth and are easy to take off and store once things heat up. In fact, if it were me, I’d pick up base and mid-layers regardless of if I had thermal liners. Some day you could need the whole set. I’ve been hit by a car while riding, and yet riding through unexpected rain and cold headwinds on a two-hour highway trip is arguably my worst biking experience to date. Wet gloves being blasted by cold 70-mph winds can leave your hands feeling like foreign objects, ones that you can see but have no physical sensations. For spring, having gloves that have an element of waterproof protection while offering plenty of dexterity is a must. If your helmet’s visor is pinlock-ready, then an anti-fog lens insert can make a world of difference on misty morning rides. Anyone who doesn’t have a helmet with a pinlock system can use an anti-fog visor spray, which is helpful but not as good as an insert. Here’s a summary of all the riding gear you should consider picking up this spring: Waterproof pants

Waterproof jacket

Rain jacket

Rain pants

Base-layer

Mid-layer

Waterproof gloves

Anti-fog lens insert

Anti-fog visor spray

Amazon.com Cardo PTB00040 PackTalk Special Edition

Motorcycle Accessories The proper riding gear ensures you’ll stay comfortable, but going for a spring spin is also about having fun. One way to get the most out of your trip is to fit your motorcycle with the right accessories. Anyone who wants to go on group rides or two-up adventures should consider investing in a Bluetooth communication system. These systems are useful for solo riders, too, as you can listen to your favorite tunes or hear what turn to take when you’re tackling an unknown route. If a communication system is over your budget, a good phone mount is an excellent option for anyone who wants to use their phone as a navigation system. If you’re planning on taking some long-distance trips, fitting storage to your bike is a must. For some people, a top case will be enough, but others will want side cases, especially if you bring a passenger on your trips. Riders who travel light should consider a waterproof motorcycle backpack, which will ensure you always have the bare essentials. One of the most surprisingly beneficial upgrades I ever made was adding a Puig windscreen to my TDM 850. The bike was already comfortable to ride, but taking the windblast off my shoulders and placing it above my head made highway journeys far more enjoyable. Taking nasty headwinds out of the equation encouraged me to venture a bit farther on my weekend escapades, and hopefully, it will for you too. Here’s a quick summary of all the bike accessories that can make each trip more enjoyable: Bluetooth communication system

Phone mount

Top case

Side cases

Waterproof motorcycle backpack

Windscreen

RevZilla.com Michelin Road 5 Tires