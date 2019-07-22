Best Motorcycle Tires: Great Choices for the Best Handling and Performance

Benefits of Motorcycle Tires

Riding a motorcycle with worn-out, cracked, or defective tires can be very dangerous. They're susceptible to failure, which can result in deadly consequences for you and your passenger. Performance: When you buy a motorcycle, you may not get the best motorcycle tire brand or even a tire model with performance in mind. Regardless of your riding style, you’ll want the best tires that will efficiently and effectively get you where you need to go.

Types of Motorcycle Tires

Sportbike Tires

If you ride a sportbike, you need a tire that's agile and super grippy but also street legal (so racing slicks are not an option). The best sportbike tires for the street are typically radial in construction for better heat dissipation. They have a wide tread pattern and are low profile, making them ideal for tight handling.

Touring Tires

If you frequently ride long distances, you will need the best motorcycle tires for touring. They have a flatter profile than sportbike tires to enable stability in straight lines. The rubber is a harder compound, which makes these tires last longer but also gives them slightly less grip. Bigger touring bikes often have high-profile, bias-ply tires, which are necessary to support the bike's weight. The advantage to bias-ply tires is they handle bumps better.

Cruiser Tires

Large cruisers typically use high-profile tires for overall comfort, while smaller cruisers may lean towards sportier tires for better performance. What's most important is stability and traction on both wet and dry surfaces. In general, it comes down to preference and what type of riding you do. You should also check with your manufacturer to see what types of tires work best.

ADV Tires

If you're an adventure rider, you need tires that will work on the pavement as well as mud and ice. The tire you choose must be very versatile and have the ability to provide a smooth ride on asphalt but a deep enough tread for off-roading. It should be comfortable on long stretches of highway and also be able to support moderately heavy loads.

Dual-Sport Tires

Dual-sport tires are knobby and intended for gripping various types of terrain. They have a lot of traction and are ideal for off-road riding. If you plan on climbing sandy or dirt hills, opt for dual-sport tires. These tires are not intended for long trips on the highway because they're loud, uncomfortable, and not that great at cornering.

Off-Road and Motocross Tires

If you solely ride off-road, opt for motocross tires that are very knobby and have superior traction in the dirt. These tires have tread that wraps around the sides for optimum grip. Some motocross tires are designed for soft terrain (tall with spaced-out knobs), while others are for hard terrain (low with tightly-spaced knobs).

Top Brands

Bridgestone

Bridgestone Tire Co., Ltd. was established in Japan in 1931. The company is the largest manufacturer of tires in the world and operates 81 production facilities in 24 countries. One top product is the Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S21.

Pirelli

Pirelli was founded in Milan, Italy, in 1872 by Giovanni Battista Pirelli. The company manufactures tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles, and operates in 160 countries. One of its popular products is the Pirelli Angel ST Rear Street Sport Touring Motorcycle Tire.

Continental

Continental is a German automotive manufacturing company specializing in tires, brake systems, and powertrain and chassis components. The company was founded in 1871 as a rubber manufacturer. One popular product is the Continental ContiMotion Sport/Touring Motorcycle Tire.

Michelin

Michelin is a French tire manufacturer based in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region of France. It is the second-largest tire manufacturer in the world. The company traces its roots back to 1889 when it was a rubber factory. Two recommended products are the Michelin Commander II Rear Motorcycle Tire and the Michelin Pilot Power 2CT Motorcycle Tire.

Metzeler

Metzeler is a German motorcycle tire manufacturer that was founded in 1863 in Munich. The company strives to be on the leading edge of technical innovation with an eye on superior quality and performance. One top product is the Metzeler ME888 Marathon Ultra Front Tire

Motorcycle Tire Pricing

You can spend very little on motorcycle tires, but it's not a good idea. Even the best cheap motorcycle tires won't be very high in quality and are more likely to fail over a shorter period of time. $75-$125: You can get a good, high-quality motorcycle tire within this moderately low price range. This is one area on your bike in which you won’t want to sacrifice safety and handling for price.

You can get a good, high-quality motorcycle tire within this moderately low price range. This is one area on your bike in which you won’t want to sacrifice safety and handling for price. Over $125: The best grip motorcycle tires are used by sport bikes and racers and tend to be the most expensive. They feature superior tread and gripping ability, so expect to pay more for those with advanced performance capabilities.

Key Features

Tread and Pattern

The part of the tire that makes contact with the road is called the tread. The pattern is made up of the grooves and channels that cut into the tread. On-street tires, for example, the pattern is intended to direct the water away from the tire so it doesn't lose grip. Racing slicks, on the other hand, have no pattern and are 100 percent tread. In contrast, the aggressive tread is used on off-road tires.

Size

The size of a tire can vary depending on what type of motorcycle you have and the type of riding you do. For optimum performance, choose tires that are the same size as the OEM ones. Even if you want wider tires for more grip, be sure to check with the manufacturer to make sure a slightly larger tire won't compromise safety and performance.

Bias-Ply Versus Radial

Radial tires have steel belts that run at a 90-degree angle to the tread's centerline. They are more rigid and have better traction than bias-ply tires but don't last as long. In contrast, bias-ply tires have nylon belts that run at a 30 to 45-degree angle to the tread's centerline. They provide a softer ride and are better at carrying heavier loads.

Tube Versus Tubeless

Tubeless tires are stiffer, stronger, and run cooler. They are better for performance, and if they're punctured, they deflate slower than tube tires, enabling you to control the motorcycle better. They are also more comfortable for riding. Tube tires tend to be less expensive and are common on vintage bikes with spoked wheels.

Other Considerations

If you want to save a little bit of money, choose a tire brand that will go the distance. These tires are typically constructed with harder compounds, so they tend to provide a little less grip. More expensive brands may use multiple compounds to deal with this issue. Speed Rating: How fast do you ride? Tires are rated for the speeds they can accommodate. An H rating means the tire has a maximum speed of 130 mph, V indicates 149 mph, while W indicates a top speed of 168 mph.

Best Motorcycle Tire Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Motorcycle Tire Overall: Dunlop American Elite Front Motorcycle Tires