Best Mesh Motorcycle Jackets: Ride Comfortably in the Summer

Tips

Mesh jackets offer better ventilation to keep you cooler on the road. If you plan on riding in warmer weather, you should consider a jacket with a good amount of ventilation to avoid sweating.

If you plan on riding in colder months, a mesh jacket isn’t the best choice. Get outerwear that offers plenty of room underneath to allow for layers so you are warmer.

Make sure your accessories, like a cell phone, keys, and wallet, are stored somewhere safe and secure inside the jacket before starting your ride. It can be dangerous if the gear pokes through the material and stabs into your skin.

In addition to a jacket, wear a pair of motorcycle gloves and helmet to better protect yourself in case you’re involved in an accident.

FAQs

Q: Do all mesh motorcycle jackets come with a liner?

A: Check with the manufacturer or look at the jacket before purchasing to make sure it comes with one. A liner is placed inside a jacket to keep you warmer in colder months. You can always buy a separate one to put inside the jacket if you need to.

Q: How do I wash a mesh motorcycle jacket?

A: Unlike leather, you may be able to put a mesh jacket in the washing machine. Double-check the tag just to be sure. Remove the pads and the inner liner before you toss it into the machine with cold water.

Q: What size mesh motorcycle jacket do I need?

A: Consult the manufacturer's sizing chart before making a purchase. Motorcycle jackets tend to run snug, so you may want to order a larger size. Also, think about whether you need to wear layers underneath the jacket.

Final Thoughts

For a sleek and breathable mesh motorcycle jacket, consider the Alpinestars T-Faster Air Textile Street Motorcycle Jacket. Or there’s the Viking Cycle Warlock Mesh Motorcycle Jacket, which is less expensive, stylish, and protects your upper body on the ride.