Best Mesh Motorcycle Jackets: Ride Comfortably in the Summer

Stay cool on your ride with these mesh motorcycle jackets

By Scott Roepel
Scott Roepel

There are several types of motorcycle jackets to consider, and choosing the best one can be challenging. While leather motorcycle jackets may be the most popular, durable mesh offers the same protection and comfort. During the summer, mesh is more breathable and allows air to flow through to keep you cool on the ride. If you need a new jacket, consider one of these mesh motorcycle jackets.

  • Best Overall
    Alpinestars T-Faster Air Textile Street Motorcycle Jacket
    Summary
    A modern and sleek motorcycle jacket developed out of thick mesh panels on the back, chest, and sleeves for cooling performance.
    Pros
    The panels are large and stretchy for additional comfort and movement. It features level 1 CE-certified bio armor shoulder and elbow protectors and breathes easily and comfortably.
    Cons
    The zipper is small and can be difficult to zip up and down. Plus, it only comes in black (with small colored accents), which may get hot during the summer.
  • Best Value
    Viking Cycle Warlock Mesh Motorcycle Jacket
    Summary
    A lightweight and breathable mesh motorcycle jacket with a cooling mesh shell that covers your back, torso, and arms.
    Pros
    It features a spine pad and pocket to protect your back and shoulder, and elbow armor for your upper body. It works great on sunny warm days and includes a liner for use in spring and fall, plus it includes several pockets for versatility.
    Cons
    The zippers can be a pain and a hassle, the back protector is a flimsy piece of foam, and it tends to run small so you may need to order a size larger.
  • Honorable Mention
    Joe Rocket Phoenix 5.0 Men's Mesh Motorcycle Riding Jacket
    Summary
    A stylish motorcycle jacket developed out of a blend of poly and mesh fabrics that is reinforced with thick padding in the shoulders, elbows, and ribs.
    Pros
    It offers full upper-body protection and features large spine armor that is sculpted out of high-density padding. It offers a great amount of air ventilation to keep you cool in hot temperatures and warm when it’s cold.
    Cons
    The square zippers aren’t the best and can easily get caught. Also, the interior pocket is snug and tiny, and it may run a bit small.

Tips

  • Mesh jackets offer better ventilation to keep you cooler on the road. If you plan on riding in warmer weather, you should consider a jacket with a good amount of ventilation to avoid sweating.
  • If you plan on riding in colder months, a mesh jacket isn’t the best choice. Get outerwear that offers plenty of room underneath to allow for layers so you are warmer.
  • Make sure your accessories, like a cell phone, keys, and wallet, are stored somewhere safe and secure inside the jacket before starting your ride. It can be dangerous if the gear pokes through the material and stabs into your skin.
  • In addition to a jacket, wear a pair of motorcycle gloves and helmet to better protect yourself in case you’re involved in an accident.

FAQs

Q: Do all mesh motorcycle jackets come with a liner?

A: Check with the manufacturer or look at the jacket before purchasing to make sure it comes with one. A liner is placed inside a jacket to keep you warmer in colder months. You can always buy a separate one to put inside the jacket if you need to.

Q: How do I wash a mesh motorcycle jacket?

A: Unlike leather, you may be able to put a mesh jacket in the washing machine. Double-check the tag just to be sure. Remove the pads and the inner liner before you toss it into the machine with cold water.

Q: What size mesh motorcycle jacket do I need?

A: Consult the manufacturer's sizing chart before making a purchase. Motorcycle jackets tend to run snug, so you may want to order a larger size. Also, think about whether you need to wear layers underneath the jacket.

Final Thoughts

For a sleek and breathable mesh motorcycle jacket, consider the Alpinestars T-Faster Air Textile Street Motorcycle Jacket. Or there’s the Viking Cycle Warlock Mesh Motorcycle Jacket, which is less expensive, stylish, and protects your upper body on the ride.

