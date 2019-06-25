Best Motorcycle Jackets: Stylish Leather & Textile Jackets With Superior Protection

Benefits of Motorcycle Jackets

It's important to wear a jacket even in the summer. Shorts and a t-shirt don't provide adequate protection to your extremities in the event of a crash. Whether it's cool or warm outside, the best protective motorcycle jacket will shield your body from harm. Be comfortable. Top-rated motorcycle jackets will give you an extra layer of protection against the weather. If it's cold outside, a jacket will keep you warm. If it's raining, it will keep you dry.

Top-rated motorcycle jackets will give you an extra layer of protection against the weather. If it's cold outside, a jacket will keep you warm. If it's raining, it will keep you dry. Be stylish. Leather jackets are often regarded as the most fashionable type of biker outerwear, but you can also opt for a sporty look by choosing a stylish textile jacket.

Types of Motorcycle Jackets

Cruiser

The best looking motorcycle jackets tend to be cruiser jackets, which are more fashionable and comfortable than other types of motorcycle outerwear. They are not the best motorcycle jackets for protection because they don't have body armor. These casual, classic jackets are versatile and can be worn on and off the bike.

Sport

Sport jackets are usually very thick and contain a lot of armor and padding for protection. The best sport motorcycle jacket is form-fitting and has an aerodynamic design to accommodate high motorcycle speeds. These jackets are often made of high-quality materials and are rigorously tested to provide optimum performance.

Touring

If you do a lot of long-distance riding, you need the best motorcycle touring jacket. These jackets tend to be quite comfortable and often have several features that make them convenient if you're riding for an extended period of time. Typically, they have removable liners and layers, multiple pockets, and a waterproof exterior. Some premium touring jackets even have built-in heating systems.

Adventure

Adventure riders are exposed to unpredictable terrain, so they require riding gear that is tough enough to withstand a variety of conditions—both on asphalt and more rugged forest roads. Adventure jackets are typically made of a strong, nylon shell that keeps you from getting scraped or bruised. These jackets are also constructed of breathable and waterproof materials.

Off-Road/Motocross

Off-road motorcycle jackets rely on protection and safety as well as comfort. They function well in various types of weather conditions, including the wind, rain, and heat. They are waterproof and windproof. They also allow you to have a wide range of motion when you're bouncing around in the woods or in the dirt.

Leather

The best leather motorcycle jacket brands provide comfort, style, and safety. Leather protects your body from abrasions, which are common in motorcycle accidents. Leather jackets are usually made of cowhide, buffalo hide, or pigskin. Cowhide is the most popular and is a high-quality material. Pigskin is softer and keeps you very warm in the winter, but it tears easily and offers less protection in an accident.

Textile

Textile jackets offer less abrasion resistance than leather. However, they come in a variety of styles for different climate conditions, can easily be layered, and sometimes feature waterproof properties. The best textile jacket is often made of nylon and polyester, which is very lightweight and preferable on hot and rainy days. These jackets are good for the sport, race, and touring riders.

Mesh

Mesh jackets allow air to flow directly onto your body, and they're best to use in the summer. A leather jacket will be too hot, while a mesh one will provide superior ventilation and keep you cooler. Most mesh jackets include padding on the chest, back, and shoulders. They tend to be less expensive than leather jackets.

Top Brands

Joe Rocket

Joe Rocket was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in California. Its products have FreeAirTM mesh technology for riding in the extreme summer heat without sacrificing protection, as well as the SureFitTM adjustment system, which provides protection in an impact. One top product is the Joe Rocket Phoenix 5.0 Men's Mesh Motorcycle Riding Jacket.

Hot Leathers

Company owner Jerry Berkowitz started Hot Leathers in 1983 a few years after he rode his first raked and stretched chopper. His goal was to provide high-quality motorcycle apparel at a reasonable price. The company attends 30 motorcycle rallies each year and distributes its products over six continents. One recommended jacket is the Hot Leathers Men's Heavyweight Jacket With Double Piping.

Pilot Motosport

Pilot Motosport has been designing, building and racing technical motorcycle apparel since 1995. The company's product line includes helmets, suits, pants, gloves, as well as jackets. One of its popular jackets is the Pilot Trans.Urban Jacket V2.

Dainese

Lino Dainese founded this company in 1972 when he was 20 years old. Based in Vicenza, Italy, it manufacturers advanced protective head-to-toe gear for motorcycling, winter sports, cycling, horse riding, and sailing. Its products are made with cowhide, kangaroo skin, aramid, carbon fiber, and titanium. One recommended product is the Dainese Men's Super Speed Tex Jacket.

Alpinestars

Leather craftsman Sante Mazzarolo founded Alpinestars in the small Northern Italy town of Asolo in 1963 as motocross started gaining popularity in Europe. The company manufactures a variety of road racing products, including boots and leather suits. One popular product is the Alpinestars T-GP Plus R v2 Air Jacket.

Tourmaster

Tourmaster’s parent company, Helmet House, got its start in the late 1970s. The company designs and distributes helmets, luggage, rain suits, jackets, riding boots, and bike covers. One recommended product is the Tourmaster Advanced Men's Textile Motorcycle Jacket.

Motorcycle Jacket Pricing

$100-$200: There are many good-quality motorcycle jackets at this price point. They come in a variety of styles with various features to make your ride as comfortable as possible.

There are many good-quality motorcycle jackets at this price point. They come in a variety of styles with various features to make your ride as comfortable as possible. Over $200: Some of the best jackets for motorcycle riding cost several hundred dollars. They typically include advanced features and are often manufactured by notable designers. You can pay much less and still get a good product.

Key Features

Material

The type of rider you are will dictate what material is most suitable for your motorcycle jacket. If you're a casual rider, synthetic materials should work just fine. If you ride a cruiser and like to go fast, leather may be a better option because it provides superior protection in a crash. If you ride a sportbike, textile jackets with armor are the top pick. There are also jackets that are made of fabric that’s more suitable for summer or rainy conditions.

Other Considerations

The best motorcycle jacket will have a contoured fit and be slightly roomy so you are comfortable and able to add layers underneath in cold weather. The sleeves should not be too long, and if the jacket contains armor the pieces should fit properly on your elbows and shoulders. The best motorcycle jacket brand will have a variety of adjustments for your waist, neck, and sleeves. Additional Features: You may want a jacket with reflective strips on the shoulders and back so other people on the road can see you better at night. The number and placement of pockets may also be important, depending on what you carry with you when you ride. Also, some jackets have inside liners with pockets and media outlets for phone or headphone cables.

Best Motorcycle Jacket Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Motorcycle Jacket Overall: Tourmaster Advanced Men's Textile Motorcycle Jacket