Best Motorcycle Earplugs: Block Out Harmful Noise When You Ride

Many bikers wear helmets, boots, and gloves to protect themselves when riding, but ear protection is often overlooked. It's possible to damage your hearing due to wind noise, so earplugs should be a priority every time you take your bike out. The best motorcycle earplugs are cost-effective and will keep your ears safe and sound.

If they don't fit perfectly, you can’t adjust them. They appear a little flimsy. The silicone may tear easily, and they're pricey.

You can hear music from your Bluetooth helmet because the Eargasms eliminate most of the wind noise. They simultaneously allow some sounds in at a decent volume.

The Eargasm earplugs are made of hypoallergenic, soft silicone and provide up to a 21 dB drop in noise levels and have an NRR of 16 dB.

The DownBeats can get "lost" in your ear canals if you have small ears or trouble removing earplugs. They may also break when you try to extract them.

They are soft and shorter than some earplugs, which is perfect if you wear them with a helmet. They nicely reduce the noise of your bike and the wind.

These high-fidelity hearing protectors reduce sound moderately, yet certain frequencies come through crisp and clear. They are low profile and come with a sturdy aluminum case.

If you have larger ear canals, they may get stuck If you have smaller ear canals, they may pop out, and you will have to continually push them back in.

They are comfortable, and the silicone gives them a nice seal. They reduce wind noise yet still allow you to hear other frequencies.

These earplugs are made of hypoallergenic silicone and provide high-fidelity and precise noise filtration to protect against harmful sound decibels. They come with an aluminum case and a companion mobile app.

Benefits of Motorcycle Earplugs Minimize wind noise. The faster you go, the louder the wind becomes, even if you're wearing a helmet. At highway speeds, ambient wind noise can occur at levels over 100dB. That high-pitched sound can be damaging but also annoying and distracting.

Prevent temporary deafness. When you ride, the noise from the wind is constant. It can cause a condition known as TTS (temporary threshold shift), which produces temporary hearing loss. This partial deafness blocks out all frequencies, which can be dangerous when you're on your bike.

Pick up certain frequencies. In loud environments, a good set of earplugs will actually help you hear better. That's because some frequencies are dampened more than others. The best earplugs will enhance sounds that you want to hear and soften others that are harmful.

Reduce fatigue. Some riders experience noise fatigue when they're on a motorcycle for a long time. This can make you very tired and can even be painful. You can avoid this condition by wearing earplugs. Types of Motorcycle Earplugs Disposable The most common type of earplugs are disposable and made of foam. They are very inexpensive and comfortable to wear. Foam plugs may be cheap, but you still have to consider their quality. Since you're inserting them into your ear canal, you want a material that won't harm you. Also, if they're not inserted properly, they won't be as effective, and they don't always dampen sounds in an even manner. Reusable Reusable earplugs can be worn more than once but require a bit of maintenance to work effectively, so you need to clean them regularly. If you take care of them properly, they can last for more than a year. They are more expensive than disposable earplugs but are worth it if you use them frequently. Corded Some earplugs for motorcycle riders are attached with a cord. One benefit is that they are harder to lose compared to traditional earplugs, which are small and easy to misplace. Corded earplugs are easy to take out of your ears, and you can hang the cord around your neck when you're not using them. Custom Molded Custom-molded earplugs for motorcycling are designed to fit your ears exactly. They are quite costly, but they're worth it if you wear them often and want optimum protection for your ears. Molded earplugs are designed so you can hear voices, but loud sounds are significantly reduced. Top Brands Eargasm This company is based out of Southern California. It designs high-fidelity earplugs for those who attend concerts, rides motorcycles, plays music, takes the train, or are sensitive to noise in general. Its top product is the Eargasm High Fidelity Earplugs. Etymotic Research, Inc. Etymotic Research, based in Elk Grove Village, Ill., was founded in 1983. The name Etymotic means "true to the ear." The company designs products that assess hearing, protect hearing and improve the lives of those with hearing loss with a special focus on those who play and listen to music. One recommended product is the Etymotic High Fidelity Earplugs. NoNoise NoNoise launched in 2012 and is based in the Netherlands. The company's "smart earplugs" are made with frequency-selective ceramic filters that allow you to hear normal conversations and filter out damaging noises. One popular product is the NoNoise Motorsport Ear Protection. Motorcycle Earplugs Pricing Under $5: Old-fashioned, foam earplugs are very inexpensive, but they're disposable and intended for one-time use. If you try to reuse them, they may get rough or torn and lose effectiveness. They typically don't provide even sound dampening.

$15-$40: Most reusable earplugs are available in this price range. Typically, they are made of silicone and reduce noise while riding, attending concerts, watching fireworks, etc. Some brands will have interchangeable earbuds for a better fit.

Over $150: If you're in the market for custom-made, molded earplugs, expect to pay quite a bit of money. Professional musicians and motorsports pros often use custom earplugs to protect their hearing. If you can't afford this type of ear protection, less-expensive products are more than adequate. Key Features Fit Even though many earplugs are one size fits most, your ear canal may be too narrow or too wide to accommodate certain brands. A good fit is crucial because if the earplugs are too small, they can get stuck in your ear canal. If they're too large, the earplugs won't stay in place. If you struggle with fit, custom-molded earplugs for motorcycling may be necessary. Noise Reduction You may see the acronyms NRR or SNR on the packaging of your earplugs. NRR (Noise Reduction Rating) is an American ISO standard for noise reduction, while SNR (Single Number Rating) is used internationally. These ratings are classified by their potential to reduce noise in decibels (dB). The higher the rating, the greater the noise suppression. Comfort Everyone's ears are different, and you need to find a pair of earplugs that are comfortable while you're riding. If you wear a helmet, you want to make sure the earplugs aren't crushed by the sides of the helmet. For this reason, you may want to select a pair that has shorter stems, are lower profile, and don't stick out. Other Considerations Material: Motorcycle earplugs are made from a variety of materials. One of the most popular is foam, which you squeeze to insert into your ear so it can expand to fill the canal. Others are made of soft silicone, which is more delicate. Some ceramic earplugs have filters that provide more precise sound attenuation than plastic filters. Best Motorcycle Earplugs Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Motorcycle Earplugs Overall: EarDial HiFi Earplugs

These earplugs are made of silicone and provide hearing protection for motorcycling as well as concerts, music festivals, etc. They have high-fidelity and precise noise filtration to protect you from harmful sound decibels. They also come with a compact aluminum case and a companion mobile app. They are comfortable, hypoallergenic, and so low-profile and discreet that they’re virtually invisible. Their soft medical-grade silicone gives them a nice, comfortable seal, and they reduce wind noise yet still allow you to hear other frequencies. Overall, they filter harmful decibels to your ears while providing a good reservoir of sound. One problem is they are designed for people with average-sized ear canals, so if you have larger canals, they may get stuck and be difficult to remove. Conversely, if you have smaller ear canals, they may pop out, and you will have to continually push them back in for a tighter fit. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Motorcycle Earplugs Value: DownBeats Reusable High Fidelity Hearing Protection

These earplugs are high-fidelity hearing protectors for motorcycling, concerts, nightclubs, and other live events. They reduce sound moderately, yet certain frequencies come through crisp and clear. They are low-profile, but the company also has a long-stem version for a larger fit. The earplugs come with a sturdy aluminum case that you can attach to your keys, belt, or bag. They are soft and shorter than some earplugs, which is perfect if you wear them with a helmet because the helmet doesn't push them in or knock them out. They nicely reduce the noise of your bike and the wind; they knock the sound down by 19 dB; and they feel good in your ears. In addition, they aren't super bulky and visible like other earplugs. If you have small ears or have trouble inserting or removing earplugs, you may prefer another brand because the DownBeats can get "lost" in your ear canals. There have also been some complaints that they break when you try to remove them. In addition, they're so small that they're easy to misplace if you don't put them back into the carrying case. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Motorcycle Earplugs Honorable Mention: Eargasm High Fidelity Earplugs

