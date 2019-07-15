Best Motorcycle Jeans: Protect Your Lower Half with Compromising Style

Most bikers know that helmets, gloves, and boots are essential riding equipment, but they neglect to purchase proper motorcycle jeans. Kevlar motorcycle jeans with armor and other types of motorcycle-specific pants are integral in protecting vital areas of your body in unexpected shocks and impacts. Check out our motorcycle jeans reviews and buying guide for the best pair of protective jeans on the market.

The jeans may not be true to size, and the knee pads may be positioned too low and may be located at the shin when you sit down.

These straight-cut jeans are stylish and durable, the denim is soft, and there are pockets for hip pads. They are not too tight or baggy, and they’re quite long.

These jeans have an abrasion-resistant fiber lining made of DuPont Kevlar. They are 14-ounce heavy denim and are mesh-lined from the knee armor pockets and down.

The knee pads may not fit in the proper position while riding or standing, the jeans are baggy, and the Kevlar coverage is minimal. The jeans also lack a mesh comfort liner.

These jeans are comfortable and thick, and the Kevlar is well placed. The knee protectors are substantial but movable, and there are places in the hips to insert CE-foam hip protectors.

These jeans have a Kevlar/polyester-fabric mix on all impact zones (knees, hips, and seat). The knees also have CE-certified armor, which you often see on the race track.

The jeans are expensive, they're not 100-percent Kevlar lined, and you may need to drop down one size from what you normally wear for a proper fit.

These jeans are very comfortable, and the knee armor is adjustable. You don't notice the pads when you're riding or when you’re off the bike.

These Cordura denim jeans feature a reinforced Kevlar panel in slide zones and an integrated armor system for the hips, knees, and tailbone. They also have flat-felled seams for maximum comfort.

Durability. It's not really hard to tear a hole in a regular pair of jeans, particularly if you slide across the asphalt. Motorcycle jeans are much more durable due to reinforced material and lining.

Style. Denim motorcycle jeans look good on most men, and you can wear them almost anywhere. They look similar to regular jeans and are very versatile when it comes to the type of shirt, jacket, or boots you pair with them. Types of Motorcycle Jeans Regular Fit or Straight Cut This type of denim is the kind you wear every day while out and about. They are classic blue jeans that have a light fit around your thighs, and they're comfortable and not too tight. The lower half of regular jeans have a straight leg. Relaxed Fit Relaxed fit jeans are looser than some other types and are generally wider in the legs for more ventilation. Cargo jeans fit into this category and often feature numerous pockets that easily allow you to store a variety of items, including a wallet, bandana, keys, etc. Slim Fit Protective motorcycle jeans should correctly fit your body type and make you feel comfortable. If style is an important factor, consider moto jeans that are slim or skinny fit. They are typically more narrow on the lower part of your legs, and they stay close to your body and keep you warm. Tapered Fit Tapered fit jeans feel nice on your waist and thighs. They do not restrict these areas of your body; however, they are a bit narrower below the knees and ankles. They are more modern looking than traditional jeans. Top Brands Klim Klim, based in Rigby, Idaho, has been designing and manufacturing technical riding gear for motorcyclists and snowmobilers since 1999. One popular product is the KLIM K Fifty 1 Riding Pant. Scorpion Sports, Inc. Based in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., Scorpion Sports was founded in 2002 by Jang Park, who has 30 years of experience in the motorcycling industry in the United States, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company's main products are high-performance, technical, protective motorcycle helmets, and apparel. One popular product is the ScorpionExo Covert Jeans Men's Reinforced Motorcycle Pants. Joe Rocket Joe Rocket was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in California. Its products have FreeAirTM mesh technology for riding in the extreme summer heat without sacrificing protection as well as the SureFitTM adjustment system, which provides protection in an impact. One top product is the Joe Rocket Men's Accelerator Jean. BILT Cycle Gear, founded in Northern California, is BILT's parent company and has been distributing motorbike gear at factory-direct prices since 1974. The company is a member of the AMA, Blue Ribbon Coalition, Motorcycle Industry Council and ORBA. One recommended product is the BILT IRON WORKERS Steel Motorcycle Jeans. Motorcycle Jeans Pricing Under $100: You can find some decent examples of motorcycle jeans if you're on a budget. However, they may not include armor, which you may want to purchase separately.

$100 and up: The best motorcycle riding jeans can be very expensive, depending on the brand and the options they include. The more money you spend, the more features you will have, such as armor, abrasion protection, and water resistance. Some of the best motorcycle jeans can cost several hundred dollars. Key Features Material The best biker jeans are made of high-quality denim and are slightly stretchy for comfort. The fabric should be adequately thick to provide optimum protection in a crash. Some of the best biker jeans brands contain a waterproof coating, which is helpful in rainy conditions. The best Kevlar motorcycle jeans will include a lining in the legs or just the knees, calves, and ankles. Kevlar is an insulating fabric and can protect against shocks or crashes. Size Motorcycle denim jeans should fit you properly for comfort and safety. Measure your waist, thigh circumference, and inseam to ensure proper fit. Keep in mind that sometimes sizes vary between manufacturers. Jeans that are too small will be irritating, while a pair that's too big won't provide as much protection. Other Considerations Armor: The best motorcycle jeans with armor will feature detachable elements that you can remove when you're not riding your bike. The armor protects vital parts of your legs, including your knees, calves, and ankles. Some jeans have special pockets on the inside so you can remove the knee protection or replace the pads with better ones.

Weight: Traditional denim jeans can weigh anywhere between 8 and 10 ounces. The heavier a pair of jeans are, the more durable they will be. The standard weight for motorcycle jeans is 12 ounces, but if you want even greater protection, opt for a pair that's at least 14 ounces.

Reinforced Stitching: Reinforced motorcycle jeans have extra stitching on areas such as between your legs, on your ankles, and around the knees, making them more durable. They should also have a little bit of stretch so they can be used when riding or when you're walking around. Best Motorcycle Jeans Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Motorcycle Jeans Overall: KLIM K Fifty 1 Riding Pant

These five-pocket, heavy-duty, Cordura denim jeans have a stone-washed finished and whisker design. They feature a reinforced Kevlar panel in the slide zones and an integrated armor system with D30 hip and knee impact protection. They also have flexible and lightweight Poron XRD impact foam for the tailbone and flat-felled seams for maximum comfort. These jeans are a relaxed fit and very comfortable. They're slightly baggy at the shins, allowing you to easily fit boots underneath without tension. You can adjust the height of the knee armor to make it fit comfortable for sitting and standing, and the armor pockets are set up nicely and allow for easy on/off. You don't notice the pads when you're riding, and you can't tell they're there when you wear them off the bike. Overall, the jeans are great for touring and feel sturdy and protective. A few issues are the jeans are expensive, they're not 100-percent Kevlar lined, and you may need to drop down one size from what you normally wear for a proper fit. Also, there is a mesh inner lining throughout the pants that may get caught on your boot buckles and tear. Finally, there have also been some complaints that stylistically they look like "dad" or "old-man" jeans. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Motorcycle Jeans Value: BILT IRON WORKERS Steel Motorcycle Jeans

These 100-percent cotton denim jeans feature a Kevlar/polyester-fabric mix on all impact zones (knees, hips, and seat). The knees also have CE-certified armor, which you often see on the race track. The jeans have a relaxed fit and are loose on the legs for wearing over boots. They also have two-part connecting zippers for an optional jacket attachment. These comfortable jeans are pretty thick, and the Kevlar is well placed. The knee pads are substantial but movable, they sit right where they should when you bend your legs in a riding position, and they are not noticeable when you stand. There are also sections in the hips to insert CE-foam hip protectors. In addition, the pockets are deep and roomy for carrying small items. One downside is if you have long legs the knee pads may not fit in the proper position while either riding or standing. Also, the jeans are very baggy, and the Kevlar coverage is minimal especially in the seat, which may leave your hips exposed to abrasion. The jeans also lack a mesh comfort liner that mitigates heat transfer and helps keep you cool. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Motorcycle Jeans Honorable Mention: ScorpionExo Covert Jeans Men's Reinforced Motorcycle Pants

