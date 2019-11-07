Best Fingerless Motorcycle Gloves: Stay Cool On the Road

Let your hands breathe and move freely with these fingerless motorcycle gloves

By Suzana Mijatovic
During summer, many riders opt for fingerless motorcycle gloves. They are a great alternative to heavy gloves as they allow for more breathability and comfort during hot days. With extra padding around the palm and wrist area, fingerless gloves also improve safety on the road. They protect your hands and keep them cool and dry. If you're looking for a quality pair to complement your gear, check out our three top picks of fingerless motorcycle gloves.

  • Best Overall
    Joe Rocket Motorcycle Gloves
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    These are classic fingerless gloves designed for riding. They absorb impacts and protect the hands in dangerous situations. They are safe, stylish, durable, and designed to suit different riding styles.

    Pros
    Protects against cuts and scratches. Soft, comfortable, and odour-free. The FreeAir mesh allows for more breathability. Suitable for both warm and mild weather. The reinforced palm ensures a firm grip and prevents vibrations. Adjustable wrist strap.

    Cons
    Tend to run small. No loops between fingers, so they might be harder to take off. Daily use could cause some tears.

  • Best Value
    Hugger Glove Motorcycle Gloves
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    f you prefer the feel of leather, Hugger gloves are an excellent choice. The high-quality material makes them soft and comfortable. They keep your hands cool during hot weather and allow for more enjoyable rides. 

    Pros
    The thick leather makes them extra sturdy and durable. They can withstand heavy use and daily wear. The gel-padded palm reduces vibrations and grip stress. The Velcro strap ensures a perfect fit. The loops between the fingers help with taking the gloves off. One-year warranty. 

    Cons
    They might be smaller than expected. The loops between fingers might tear quickly. They lack some ventilation on the top. 

  • Honorable Mention
    Mechanix Wear Tactical Gloves
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    These gloves are designed for rough terrain. The reinforced knuckle area ensures protection on the road, and the soft material makes them warm and breathable. The combination of safety, comfort, and durability makes them ideal for heavy bike use. 

    Pros
    The EVA foam padding ensures protection and a firm grip. It prevents vibrations and stress on the hand. The inner material is soft, warm, and comfortable. It's sturdy yet allows for free movement. Easy to put on and take off. Adjustable wrist strap. Machine washable. 

    Cons
    The uncomfortable tags inside these gloves are hard to remove and doing so could cause the stitching to tear. The material has a strong odor that lingers for a couple of days. 

Tips

  • Fingerless gloves are more flexible than full-finger ones. Still, if you don't choose a proper size, they can be just as restrictive as any other type of glove. A tight pair of gloves will cut off circulation, while a loose pair will prevent you from having a firm grip on the handlebars. Choose a pair of gloves that allow you to move your fingers freely without being too loose
  • Get gloves that feel soft on the skin. With fingerless motorcycle gloves, you should especially watch out for the knuckles. They should be comfortable enough in the part where the “fingers” are cut off. This mostly depends on the material type, so choose wisely. 
  • Choose a material thickness according to your activities. If you need extra mobility, go for thinner material. For more warmth during a ride, thicker material is a must. 

FAQs

Q: Why wear fingerless motorcycle gloves?

A: Gloves without fingers allow for more breathability while still protecting the wrist and palm areas. They are cooler than those with full fingers and more comfortable during the summer. It's also easier to grip and handle small things when your fingers are uncovered. People also wear them when driving, gardening, working in workshops, and more.

Q: Are fingerless motorcycle gloves warm?

A: They are not as warm as those with full fingers, but they can keep your hands a little cozy. The padded palm and wrist areas usually provide enough warmth to prevent your hands from freezing.

Q: Are fingerless motorcycle gloves considered stylish? 

A: Fingerless gloves became popular during the 1980s when a lot of pop and rock stars began to wear them as accessories. Madonna and Billy Idol made fingerless gloves truly fashionable items. Over the years, their popularity has decreased, but fingerless gloves are a sign of a retro look that is making a big comeback in the fashion industry. 

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for fingerless motorcycle gloves is a pair of stylish Joe Rocket Motorcycle Gloves. They are designed for different weather conditions and ideal for motorcycle riding.

We also recommend the budget-friendly Hugger Glove Motorcycle Gloves. These leather-based accessories are made to keep your hands cool and dry in warm weather. 

