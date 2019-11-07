Best Fingerless Motorcycle Gloves: Stay Cool On the Road
Let your hands breathe and move freely with these fingerless motorcycle gloves
- Best OverallJoe Rocket Motorcycle GlovesSummarySummary
These are classic fingerless gloves designed for riding. They absorb impacts and protect the hands in dangerous situations. They are safe, stylish, durable, and designed to suit different riding styles.ProsPros
Protects against cuts and scratches. Soft, comfortable, and odour-free. The FreeAir mesh allows for more breathability. Suitable for both warm and mild weather. The reinforced palm ensures a firm grip and prevents vibrations. Adjustable wrist strap.ConsCons
Tend to run small. No loops between fingers, so they might be harder to take off. Daily use could cause some tears.
- Best ValueHugger Glove Motorcycle GlovesSummarySummary
f you prefer the feel of leather, Hugger gloves are an excellent choice. The high-quality material makes them soft and comfortable. They keep your hands cool during hot weather and allow for more enjoyable rides.ProsPros
The thick leather makes them extra sturdy and durable. They can withstand heavy use and daily wear. The gel-padded palm reduces vibrations and grip stress. The Velcro strap ensures a perfect fit. The loops between the fingers help with taking the gloves off. One-year warranty.ConsCons
They might be smaller than expected. The loops between fingers might tear quickly. They lack some ventilation on the top.
- Honorable MentionMechanix Wear Tactical GlovesSummarySummary
These gloves are designed for rough terrain. The reinforced knuckle area ensures protection on the road, and the soft material makes them warm and breathable. The combination of safety, comfort, and durability makes them ideal for heavy bike use.ProsPros
The EVA foam padding ensures protection and a firm grip. It prevents vibrations and stress on the hand. The inner material is soft, warm, and comfortable. It's sturdy yet allows for free movement. Easy to put on and take off. Adjustable wrist strap. Machine washable.ConsCons
The uncomfortable tags inside these gloves are hard to remove and doing so could cause the stitching to tear. The material has a strong odor that lingers for a couple of days.