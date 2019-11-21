Best Textile Motorcycle Jackets: Stay Cool and Stay Safe

Tips

When choosing a jacket size, think about how you sit on the motorcycle. You need it to fit properly through the shoulders and arms when you reach for the handlebars, not standing straight.

Look for a jacket that can handle multiple seasons so you get the most use out of it. Ventilation zippers and removable liners take a jacket from one season to the next.

Safety features like CE-certified shells give your jacket increased protective qualities. The jackets with the most protection will have these plates on the most vulnerable areas of your body, including the elbows, shoulders, and spine.

FAQs

Q: How do I know if a motorcycle jacket will fit properly?

A: Reach forward with your hands as if you’re grabbing your bike’s handlebars. The sleeves should stay at your wrists. It shouldn’t feel tight through your shoulders, and the waist should be snug and stay in place without riding up.

Q: Does color matter on a motorcycle jacket?

A: The look of your jacket is about personal taste. Some riders choose to match the colors of their jackets to their other gear. Others prioritize safety and look for a high-vis jacket, which has lots of reflective material and neon yellow hues.

Q: Should I pick a certain style for my motorcycle jacket?

A: Match your jacket to the style of riding that you do. Jackets are cut to accommodate different riding positions. A jacket meant to be worn on a cruiser will not be comfortable on a sportbike and vice versa.

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking for a high-quality jacket with a history of proven performance, then you can’t go wrong with the Alpinestars T-Faster Air Textile Street Motorcycle Jacket.

If you’re a beginner at riding or on a limited budget, then the Milwaukee Performance Men's Vented Textile Jacket will do the job.