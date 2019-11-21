Best Textile Motorcycle Jackets: Stay Cool and Stay Safe
Protect yourself while riding during the hottest months with a textile motorcycle jacket
- Best OverallAlpinestars T-Faster Air Textile Street Motorcycle JacketSummarySummary
Alpinestars is a well-known brand that produces quality and effective motorcycle gear. This jacket comes in four different color variations of a black jacket with colored accents. You can choose from sizes small through XXXX-large.ProsPros
This jacket has microfiber lining along the interior edges for comfort. There’s a CE-certified back protector integrated into the jacket. Another unique feature you don’t find on many jackets is its adjustable waist strap for a custom fit.ConsCons
One negative is that this jacket doesn’t come with a liner, so you’ll need to purchase one separately. This makes it a summer-only jacket. It is also a bit plain-looking.
- Best ValueMilwaukee Performance Men's Vented Textile JacketSummarySummary
Milwaukee is known for its leather gear, but this textile jacket is an excellent choice. It comes in sizes small through 5XL. To help keep you cool, there are zippered vents in the shoulders and back. Accenting the jacket is reflective piping on the front, back, and arms.ProsPros
The liner inside isn’t just for the torso but includes a full sleeve. You can also completely remove it for thorough cleaning. A unique feature is the built-in concealed weapon and ammo pockets on each side of the jacket.ConsCons
There’s a warning associated with this jacket that it can expose you to chemicals. It also stops at the waist, which is not great for those on a sportbike. There’s also no armor in this jacket.
- Honorable MentionCortech VRX Men's Textile Armored Motorcycle JacketSummarySummary
This jacket from Cortech has a performance cut and comes in three color options of black/white, black/white/red, and black/white/yellow. You can choose sizes from medium through XX-large. The outside of the jacket is a durable 600 denier abrasion-resistant polyester outer shell.ProsPros
This jacket comes with a removable thermal liner and has a waterproof and breathable lining. This makes it a versatile jacket and usable in a wide range of riding conditions. It also has CE-certified armor in the shoulders and elbows.ConsCons
It lacks any reflective features, which means it won’t add to your visibility at night. It also has limited color options. This jacket doesn’t have the same shaping as others that are meant for sportbike riding.