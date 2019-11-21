Best Textile Motorcycle Jackets: Stay Cool and Stay Safe

Protect yourself while riding during the hottest months with a textile motorcycle jacket

By Andra DelMonico
You know you’re supposed to wear protective motorcycle gear, but sometimes a leather motorcycle jacket is too hot for the conditions. What you need is a textile jacket instead. These breathable jackets provide cooling airflow but also protect you should the worst happen and you go down. Check out three of the best textile motorcycle jackets on the market in our buying guide below.

  • Best Overall
    Alpinestars T-Faster Air Textile Street Motorcycle Jacket
    Summary
    Alpinestars is a well-known brand that produces quality and effective motorcycle gear. This jacket comes in four different color variations of a black jacket with colored accents. You can choose from sizes small through XXXX-large. 

    Pros
    This jacket has microfiber lining along the interior edges for comfort. There’s a CE-certified back protector integrated into the jacket. Another unique feature you don’t find on many jackets is its adjustable waist strap for a custom fit.

    Cons
    One negative is that this jacket doesn’t come with a liner, so you’ll need to purchase one separately. This makes it a summer-only jacket. It is also a bit plain-looking.

  • Best Value
    Milwaukee Performance Men's Vented Textile Jacket
    Summary
    Milwaukee is known for its leather gear, but this textile jacket is an excellent choice. It comes in sizes small through 5XL. To help keep you cool, there are zippered vents in the shoulders and back. Accenting the jacket is reflective piping on the front, back, and arms. 

    Pros
    The liner inside isn’t just for the torso but includes a full sleeve. You can also completely remove it for thorough cleaning. A unique feature is the built-in concealed weapon and ammo pockets on each side of the jacket. 

    Cons
    There’s a warning associated with this jacket that it can expose you to chemicals. It also stops at the waist, which is not great for those on a sportbike. There’s also no armor in this jacket. 

  • Honorable Mention
    Cortech VRX Men's Textile Armored Motorcycle Jacket
    Summary
    This jacket from Cortech has a performance cut and comes in three color options of black/white, black/white/red, and black/white/yellow. You can choose sizes from medium through XX-large. The outside of the jacket is a durable 600 denier abrasion-resistant polyester outer shell.

    Pros
    This jacket comes with a removable thermal liner and has a waterproof and breathable lining. This makes it a versatile jacket and usable in a wide range of riding conditions. It also has CE-certified armor in the shoulders and elbows.

    Cons
    It lacks any reflective features, which means it won’t add to your visibility at night. It also has limited color options. This jacket doesn’t have the same shaping as others that are meant for sportbike riding.

Tips

  • When choosing a jacket size, think about how you sit on the motorcycle. You need it to fit properly through the shoulders and arms when you reach for the handlebars, not standing straight. 
  • Look for a jacket that can handle multiple seasons so you get the most use out of it. Ventilation zippers and removable liners take a jacket from one season to the next. 
  • Safety features like CE-certified shells give your jacket increased protective qualities. The jackets with the most protection will have these plates on the most vulnerable areas of your body, including the elbows, shoulders, and spine. 

FAQs

Q: How do I know if a motorcycle jacket will fit properly?

A: Reach forward with your hands as if you’re grabbing your bike’s handlebars. The sleeves should stay at your wrists. It shouldn’t feel tight through your shoulders, and the waist should be snug and stay in place without riding up. 

Q: Does color matter on a motorcycle jacket?

A: The look of your jacket is about personal taste. Some riders choose to match the colors of their jackets to their other gear. Others prioritize safety and look for a high-vis jacket, which has lots of reflective material and neon yellow hues. 

Q: Should I pick a certain style for my motorcycle jacket? 

A: Match your jacket to the style of riding that you do. Jackets are cut to accommodate different riding positions. A jacket meant to be worn on a cruiser will not be comfortable on a sportbike and vice versa.

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking for a high-quality jacket with a history of proven performance, then you can’t go wrong with the Alpinestars T-Faster Air Textile Street Motorcycle Jacket

If you’re a beginner at riding or on a limited budget, then the Milwaukee Performance Men's Vented Textile Jacket will do the job.

