Best Motorcycle Helmet Locks: Keep Your Gear Safe From Theft

Tips

Consider a lock made with a coated material so it doesn’t damage your motorcycle’s paintwork. A rubber coat or vinyl finish protects your frame and keeps your helmet secure.

If you live in an area with a high crime rate, purchase a lock that is made with elements of steel. Choose a pin lock with hundreds of combinations to deter thieves from attempting to steal your helmet. Alternatively, pick an indestructible product that’s fitted with tamper-proof screws so that only you can remove your helmet.

If you require a portable lock, a short cord makes it convenient to store in your pocket. We also recommend a device with a pin combination so you don’t have to lug keys around.

FAQs

Q: Should I choose a helmet lock with a key or pin combination?

A: Helmet locks with pin combinations are generally more convenient since you don’t need to open or close your lock with a key. However, if you forget the combination, you won’t be able to access your helmet. Locks with keys are more common and tend to be designed with steel components but check to see if the manufacturer provides a spare key for backup.

Q: Do all helmet locks have a universal size?

A: No. Check the manufacturer’s description before making a purchase, especially if you opt for a permanent fixture. Some locks, for example, are only suitable for flat license plates. Other helmet locks have a coiled cable, so they only reach a certain length.

Final Thoughts

Due to its exceptional security, we recommend purchasing the Kuryakyn License Plate Helmet Security Lock. This item is tamper-proof and comes with everything you need to attach it to your motorcycle.

If you’re looking for a cheaper option, the Little World Motorcycle Helmet Lock & Cable is convenient to carry or place in your pocket and is weatherproof.