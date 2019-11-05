Best Motorcycle Helmet Locks: Keep Your Gear Safe From Theft

Invest in a motorcycle helmet lock made of high-quality, durable materials

By Amy Poole
Motorcycle helmets protect you in an accident. However, they have a bulky design that makes them a nuisance to carry. If you spend hundreds of dollars on a helmet, you don’t want to leave it unattended. Instead, invest in a motorcycle helmet lock to safely store it while it’s out of your sight. We’ve rounded up the best models to securely attach your helmet to your motorcycle so you get some peace of mind.

  • Best Overall
    Kuryakyn License Plate Helmet Security Lock
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Permanently bolt this lock to your motorcycle so it’s always attached whenever you need to leave your helmet unattended. Open and close the lock using one of the two included keys. This lock is made of metal and offers a universal size of four by seven inches to attach to most license plates.

    Pros
    Easily attaches to your motorcycle and doesn’t require additional tools for installation. Fits most license plates discreetly to not impact your bike’s appearance. Once attached, the lock doesn’t take up much room.

    Cons
    This lock isn’t suitable for curved license plates. If you don’t securely attach the lock, it can damage your motorcycle’s paintwork during travel.

  • Best Value
    Little World Motorcycle Helmet Lock & Cable
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    This high-quality motorcycle helmet lock comes with a combination PIN lock to keep your equipment secure. The lightweight and small design make it portable. Its PVC protective coating is durable and eliminates the risk of damage to your helmet and bike.

    Pros
    The 1.8m self-coiling steel cable makes the device easy to use and store. The coiling action makes it suitable to store two helmets at one time. The metallic material on the PIN lock makes this device secure.

    Cons
    If you forget your PIN, you won’t be able to access your helmet. The coiled wire is thin, so it’s not ideal to leave your helmet unattended for long periods. It can be difficult to secure larger helmets.

  • Honorable Mention
    Kuryakyn Tamper-Proof Helmet Security Lock
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Securely attach your helmet to your motorcycle on the engine guards or frame tubes. It’s designed with extra security thanks to the tamper-proof screws. It includes two keys so one can act as a spare.

    Pros
    It offers a universal fit for 1.25-inch to 1.5-inch tubes. Once installed, the device is permanently attached to your bike for quick and easy use when you leave your helmet unattended.

    Cons
    It requires two hands to install the device to your motorcycle and can be difficult to install if you have large hands. The lock isn’t a suitable size to use on Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Tips

  • Consider a lock made with a coated material so it doesn’t damage your motorcycle’s paintwork. A rubber coat or vinyl finish protects your frame and keeps your helmet secure.
  • If you live in an area with a high crime rate, purchase a lock that is made with elements of steel. Choose a pin lock with hundreds of combinations to deter thieves from attempting to steal your helmet. Alternatively, pick an indestructible product that’s fitted with tamper-proof screws so that only you can remove your helmet.
  • If you require a portable lock, a short cord makes it convenient to store in your pocket. We also recommend a device with a pin combination so you don’t have to lug keys around.

FAQs

Q: Should I choose a helmet lock with a key or pin combination?

A: Helmet locks with pin combinations are generally more convenient since you don’t need to open or close your lock with a key. However, if you forget the combination, you won’t be able to access your helmet. Locks with keys are more common and tend to be designed with steel components but check to see if the manufacturer provides a spare key for backup.

Q: Do all helmet locks have a universal size?

A: No. Check the manufacturer’s description before making a purchase, especially if you opt for a permanent fixture. Some locks, for example, are only suitable for flat license plates. Other helmet locks have a coiled cable, so they only reach a certain length.

Final Thoughts

Due to its exceptional security, we recommend purchasing the Kuryakyn License Plate Helmet Security Lock. This item is tamper-proof and comes with everything you need to attach it to your motorcycle.

If you’re looking for a cheaper option, the Little World Motorcycle Helmet Lock & Cable is convenient to carry or place in your pocket and is weatherproof. 

