Best Motorcycle Helmet Locks: Keep Your Gear Safe From Theft
Invest in a motorcycle helmet lock made of high-quality, durable materials
- Best OverallKuryakyn License Plate Helmet Security LockSummarySummary
Permanently bolt this lock to your motorcycle so it’s always attached whenever you need to leave your helmet unattended. Open and close the lock using one of the two included keys. This lock is made of metal and offers a universal size of four by seven inches to attach to most license plates.ProsPros
Easily attaches to your motorcycle and doesn’t require additional tools for installation. Fits most license plates discreetly to not impact your bike’s appearance. Once attached, the lock doesn’t take up much room.ConsCons
This lock isn’t suitable for curved license plates. If you don’t securely attach the lock, it can damage your motorcycle’s paintwork during travel.
- Best ValueLittle World Motorcycle Helmet Lock & CableSummarySummary
This high-quality motorcycle helmet lock comes with a combination PIN lock to keep your equipment secure. The lightweight and small design make it portable. Its PVC protective coating is durable and eliminates the risk of damage to your helmet and bike.ProsPros
The 1.8m self-coiling steel cable makes the device easy to use and store. The coiling action makes it suitable to store two helmets at one time. The metallic material on the PIN lock makes this device secure.ConsCons
If you forget your PIN, you won’t be able to access your helmet. The coiled wire is thin, so it’s not ideal to leave your helmet unattended for long periods. It can be difficult to secure larger helmets.
- Honorable MentionKuryakyn Tamper-Proof Helmet Security LockSummarySummary
Securely attach your helmet to your motorcycle on the engine guards or frame tubes. It’s designed with extra security thanks to the tamper-proof screws. It includes two keys so one can act as a spare.ProsPros
It offers a universal fit for 1.25-inch to 1.5-inch tubes. Once installed, the device is permanently attached to your bike for quick and easy use when you leave your helmet unattended.ConsCons
It requires two hands to install the device to your motorcycle and can be difficult to install if you have large hands. The lock isn’t a suitable size to use on Harley-Davidson motorcycles.