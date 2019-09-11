Best Motorcycle Goggles: Protect Your Eyes from Sun, Wind & Dust

Benefits of Motorcycle Goggles

Protect your eyes. Your eyes are exposed to a variety of potentially harmful objects such as road debris, insects, and unexpected projectiles when you ride. The best riding goggles will ensure that your peepers are protected from the elements so you can see clearly and ride safely.

Your eyes are exposed to a variety of potentially harmful objects such as road debris, insects, and unexpected projectiles when you ride. The best riding goggles will ensure that your peepers are protected from the elements so you can see clearly and ride safely. Improve visibility. It can be very difficult to see during sunny days, whether you're driving a car or riding a bike. Tinted motorcycle goggles will reduce glare and give you a better view of the road and its surroundings. Conversely, you may need clear motorcycle goggles for riding at night for optimal visibility.

It can be very difficult to see during sunny days, whether you're driving a car or riding a bike. Tinted motorcycle goggles will reduce glare and give you a better view of the road and its surroundings. Conversely, you may need clear motorcycle goggles for riding at night for optimal visibility. Stay focused. It can be hard to concentrate if you ride a motorcycle without any eye protection. The best motorcycle goggles will keep the wind out of your eyes and overall improve your alertness, which will make the ride safer.

It can be hard to concentrate if you ride a motorcycle without any eye protection. The best motorcycle goggles will keep the wind out of your eyes and overall improve your alertness, which will make the ride safer. Make a statement. One of the great things about motorcycle goggles is you can choose a design that aligns with your personality. You can create an aviator look or select a pair that is more streamlined, depending on what style fits you best.

Types of Motorcycle Goggles

Street Goggles

If you ride a sportbike, cruiser, touring bike, or scooter, you need a traditional set of goggles that provide protection on local roads and highways. There are a variety of styles and designs to choose from, and they tend to be sleeker and slimmer than some other types of motorcycle goggles.

Off-Road Goggles

These goggles are geared towards those who ride in the woods, dirt, and mud. Off-roading goggles are designed specifically to protect the eyes and part of the face in messy conditions. They tend to be bulkier and tougher than street goggles and are tightly sealed to keep out dirt and mud.

OTG (Over The Glasses) Goggles

If you don't wear contacts but require corrective lenses, traditional street goggles will not work because you won't be able to wear them together. The best OTG motorcycle glasses are designed to fit on top of your prescription glasses. Motorcycle goggles that fit over glasses should be both comfortable and provide maximum protection.

Prescription Goggles

If you don't want to wear a pair of goggles over your eyeglasses, an alternative is purchasing a pair of prescription motorcycle goggles. They have lenses tuned to your prescription so you can clearly see the road and the surrounding areas. One downside is they can be costly, and you may have fewer selections when it comes to their design.

Top Brands

Oakley

Oakley is one of the world's most popular sports brands. The company launched in 1975 and is based in Southern California. The company boasts that it's in its "DNA to identify problems, create inventions, and wrap those inventions in art." One recommended product for dirt bike riders is the Oakley O-Frame MX Goggles with Clear Lens.

Bobster

Bobster, based in San Diego, Calif., was founded in 1994. It manufactures sunglasses and goggles for the average man and woman as well as motorcyclists, law enforcement, military, and people in the powersports industry. One top pair of goggles is the Bobster Phoenix OTG Interchangeable Goggles.

Fox Racing

Fox Racing is a leader in motocross and mountain biking gear. Based in Irvine, Calif., the company launched in 1974 and designs high-quality gear and apparel that works in nearly all terrains and environments. One recommended product is the Fox Racing Main Adult Moto Motorcycle Goggles.

Pacific Coast Sunglasses

Pacific Coast Sunglasses, Inc. has been manufacturing sunglasses and goggles since 1984. Located between Los Angeles and San Francisco, the company prides itself in designing a wide selection of eyewear at an affordable price. We recommend the Pacific Coast Airfoil Padded 'Fit Over Glasses' Riding Goggles.

Global Vision

Global Vision Eyewear launched in Florida in the early '80s as a sunglasses wholesale business. It currently manufacturers high-quality sunglasses, goggles, and safety glasses made of shatterproof polycarbonate lenses, polarized lenses, and UV 400 filtering. Its products are aerodynamically designed for wind and dust protection. One popular pair of goggles is its Red Baron Motorcycle/Aviator Goggles.

BikerShades

Founded in 1998, Bikershades specializes in goggles, sunglasses and prescription eyewear for bikers. The company, which launched in 1998, initially sold its products at outdoor motorcycle rallies across Texas. The company produces polycarbonate, impact-resistant, and UV400 lenses for optimal protection. One popular product is its Fit over Glasses Goggles Polarized Anti Glare for Motorcycle Riding.

Bertoni

Bertoni is an Italian company with over 20 years of experience manufacturing motorcycle sunglasses and goggles. Its products are known for their comfortable and well-fitting designs as well as their use of the latest technology related to lenses and materials. One top product is the Bertoni Vintage Motorcycle Goggles with Antifog and Anticrash Squared Lenses.

Motorcycle Goggles Pricing

Under $15: You can find a variety of cheap motorcycle goggles both online and in retail stores. However, you get what you pay for. While many provide basic UV protection, they often lack other features that are more common on pricier brands.

You can find a variety of cheap motorcycle goggles both online and in retail stores. However, you get what you pay for. While many provide basic UV protection, they often lack other features that are more common on pricier brands. $15-$50: There are many decent quality motorcycle goggles for women and men in this price range, including OTG goggles and dirt bike goggles. They are geared towards the average rider who needs eye protection but also want things such as interchangeable lenses and high-quality materials.

There are many decent quality motorcycle goggles for women and men in this price range, including OTG goggles and dirt bike goggles. They are geared towards the average rider who needs eye protection but also want things such as interchangeable lenses and high-quality materials. Over $50: Premium motorcycle goggles can be quite costly (up to several hundred dollars). If you’re a serious motocross rider you can expect to pay a lot of money for a brand and design that is extremely durable and provides ultimate impact protection.

Key Features

Anti-Fog Coating

Motorcycle goggles should include a special coating that prevents them from fogging up during certain conditions. If they fog up when you're riding, you are more apt to crash. If your goggles don’t come with this type of coating, you can use an anti-fogging spray instead.

Material

Manufacturers use a variety of materials when designing motorcycle goggles. For example, polycarbonate lenses are shatterproof, resistant to impact, and nearly impossible to break. The best part is that the material is not expensive, and it's hard to scratch compared to other types of materials. Trivex lenses are also shatterproof and are slightly superior when it comes to lens clarity.

UV Protection

The best motorcycle goggles will provide 100 percent protection against UVA and UVB rays, which help keep your peepers healthy. UV rays can cause macular degeneration, which leads to vision loss. They can also cause cataracts, which cloud your eyes and impair your vision.

Ventilation

Another important feature when selecting motorcycle goggles is finding a pair that has good ventilation, particularly if they are large and cover a good portion of your face. Airflow is crucial to prevent moisture build-up and ensure that they dry quickly and keep you cool.

Polarized Lenses

This type of lens blocks glare, which can be very useful on a bright, sunny day. They're great for motorcyclists because they reduce glare reflections caused by flat surfaces, such as the pavement and the hoods of vehicles. Polarized lenses are also good for people who are sensitive to the light or who recently had cataract surgery.

Other Considerations

ANSI Approval: Most states require motorcyclists to wear eye protection. However, not all goggles are rated the same when it comes to safety. The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) rates polycarbonate lenses, and its standard for safety is ANSI Z87.1. Goggles with this safety rating are thoroughly tested to offer the best protection.

Most states require motorcyclists to wear eye protection. However, not all goggles are rated the same when it comes to safety. The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) rates polycarbonate lenses, and its standard for safety is ANSI Z87.1. Goggles with this safety rating are thoroughly tested to offer the best protection. Lens Color: When choosing eyewear, you have the option of colored or clear motorcycle goggles. Motorcycle night goggles have clear lenses for dark and shadowed areas. Gray lenses minimize distortions, while amber and orange lenses reduce the glare of reflecting blue light. Brown lenses help you see more contrast and details, such as potholes. Yellow lenses filter out blue light, reduce glare, and are best suited in overcast or cloudy conditions.

When choosing eyewear, you have the option of colored or clear motorcycle goggles. Motorcycle night goggles have clear lenses for dark and shadowed areas. Gray lenses minimize distortions, while amber and orange lenses reduce the glare of reflecting blue light. Brown lenses help you see more contrast and details, such as potholes. Yellow lenses filter out blue light, reduce glare, and are best suited in overcast or cloudy conditions. Interchangeable Lenses: Not all lenses are ideal for all conditions. If you ride early in the morning, in the middle of the afternoon, or late at night, you need different types of lenses based on the type of light or darkness you encounter. For example, the best motorcycle glasses for night riding won't work as effectively if you wear them on a sunny, bright day.

Not all lenses are ideal for all conditions. If you ride early in the morning, in the middle of the afternoon, or late at night, you need different types of lenses based on the type of light or darkness you encounter. For example, the best motorcycle glasses for night riding won't work as effectively if you wear them on a sunny, bright day. Comfort: If you don’t like how your goggles feel, you’re less likely to wear them. Select a pair that fits snugly but isn’t too tight. Many come with adjustable straps that allow you to customize the size and ensure they fit properly.

If you don’t like how your goggles feel, you’re less likely to wear them. Select a pair that fits snugly but isn’t too tight. Many come with adjustable straps that allow you to customize the size and ensure they fit properly. Style: Cool motorcycle goggles come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and designs. You decide what type works best based on your personal style. Some are also designed for certain circumstances. For example, wraparound goggles adhere tightly to the face and are practical for people who wear contact lenses.

Best Motorcycle Goggles Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Motorcycle Goggles Overall: Pacific Coast Airfoil Padded 'Fit Over Glasses' Riding Goggles