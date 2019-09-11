Best Motorcycle Goggles: Protect Your Eyes from Sun, Wind & Dust
These top motorcycle goggles will help you see the road ahead
Goggles or other eye protection are a necessity, regardless of what type of riding you do. The best dirt bike goggles and street motorcycle goggles shield your face from the wind, sun, and dust particles. They also allow you to display your own personal style through a variety of colors and designs. Check out our buying guide to find the best motorcycle goggles on the market.
- Best OverallPacific Coast Airfoil Padded 'Fit Over Glasses' Riding GogglesSummarySummaryThey come with a cleaning cloth and case, have a 100 percent UV polycarbonate lens, and can be worn over most prescription glasses. Lens options are clear, yellow, amber, smoke, and polarized.ProsProsThe wide-paneled, one-piece lens provides a great field of vision. They are very comfortable, high quality, and the optics are crystal clear.ConsConsThey may fog up a bit and slide down your nose if you don't wear the strap around the helmet. The strap is also a little short for some people's heads.
- Best ValueRed Baron Motorcycle/Aviator GogglesSummarySummaryThese goggles are 100 percent shatterproof and made with polycarbonate lenses. The lenses exceed UV400 protection standards, and the padded frame is made of foam padding that keeps wind and dust out.ProsProsThese goggles are lightweight, adjustable, and comfortable. They have a scratch-resistant coating and keep out even the tiniest specks of dirt. They fit well, and the airflow is good.ConsConsThe goggles easily fog up, the lenses may pop out, and the foam padding can be uncomfortable. They aren't designed to be worn at night or over eyeglasses.
- Honorable MentionFox Racing Main Adult Moto Motorcycle GogglesSummarySummaryThese entry-level dirt bike goggles have a big viewport, a 100 percent UV protected lens, triple-layer face foam, a non-slip silicone strap, and a strap-mounted third tear-off post.ProsProsThey are lightweight, durable, and breathable. They don't fog up or block your vision, and they fit nicely around your helmet. They are also scratch-resistant and offer clear visibility.ConsConsThe foam may feel a bit restrictive on the nasal passages, and it may degrade after a short period of time. The Fox logo may not match what you see in the photos.
Benefits of Motorcycle Goggles
- Protect your eyes. Your eyes are exposed to a variety of potentially harmful objects such as road debris, insects, and unexpected projectiles when you ride. The best riding goggles will ensure that your peepers are protected from the elements so you can see clearly and ride safely.
- Improve visibility. It can be very difficult to see during sunny days, whether you're driving a car or riding a bike. Tinted motorcycle goggles will reduce glare and give you a better view of the road and its surroundings. Conversely, you may need clear motorcycle goggles for riding at night for optimal visibility.
- Stay focused. It can be hard to concentrate if you ride a motorcycle without any eye protection. The best motorcycle goggles will keep the wind out of your eyes and overall improve your alertness, which will make the ride safer.
- Make a statement. One of the great things about motorcycle goggles is you can choose a design that aligns with your personality. You can create an aviator look or select a pair that is more streamlined, depending on what style fits you best.
Types of Motorcycle Goggles
Street Goggles
If you ride a sportbike, cruiser, touring bike, or scooter, you need a traditional set of goggles that provide protection on local roads and highways. There are a variety of styles and designs to choose from, and they tend to be sleeker and slimmer than some other types of motorcycle goggles.
Off-Road Goggles
These goggles are geared towards those who ride in the woods, dirt, and mud. Off-roading goggles are designed specifically to protect the eyes and part of the face in messy conditions. They tend to be bulkier and tougher than street goggles and are tightly sealed to keep out dirt and mud.
OTG (Over The Glasses) Goggles
If you don't wear contacts but require corrective lenses, traditional street goggles will not work because you won't be able to wear them together. The best OTG motorcycle glasses are designed to fit on top of your prescription glasses. Motorcycle goggles that fit over glasses should be both comfortable and provide maximum protection.
Prescription Goggles
If you don't want to wear a pair of goggles over your eyeglasses, an alternative is purchasing a pair of prescription motorcycle goggles. They have lenses tuned to your prescription so you can clearly see the road and the surrounding areas. One downside is they can be costly, and you may have fewer selections when it comes to their design.
Top Brands
Oakley
Oakley is one of the world's most popular sports brands. The company launched in 1975 and is based in Southern California. The company boasts that it's in its "DNA to identify problems, create inventions, and wrap those inventions in art." One recommended product for dirt bike riders is the Oakley O-Frame MX Goggles with Clear Lens.
Bobster
Bobster, based in San Diego, Calif., was founded in 1994. It manufactures sunglasses and goggles for the average man and woman as well as motorcyclists, law enforcement, military, and people in the powersports industry. One top pair of goggles is the Bobster Phoenix OTG Interchangeable Goggles.
Fox Racing
Fox Racing is a leader in motocross and mountain biking gear. Based in Irvine, Calif., the company launched in 1974 and designs high-quality gear and apparel that works in nearly all terrains and environments. One recommended product is the Fox Racing Main Adult Moto Motorcycle Goggles.
Pacific Coast Sunglasses
Pacific Coast Sunglasses, Inc. has been manufacturing sunglasses and goggles since 1984. Located between Los Angeles and San Francisco, the company prides itself in designing a wide selection of eyewear at an affordable price. We recommend the Pacific Coast Airfoil Padded 'Fit Over Glasses' Riding Goggles.
Global Vision
Global Vision Eyewear launched in Florida in the early '80s as a sunglasses wholesale business. It currently manufacturers high-quality sunglasses, goggles, and safety glasses made of shatterproof polycarbonate lenses, polarized lenses, and UV 400 filtering. Its products are aerodynamically designed for wind and dust protection. One popular pair of goggles is its Red Baron Motorcycle/Aviator Goggles.
BikerShades
Founded in 1998, Bikershades specializes in goggles, sunglasses and prescription eyewear for bikers. The company, which launched in 1998, initially sold its products at outdoor motorcycle rallies across Texas. The company produces polycarbonate, impact-resistant, and UV400 lenses for optimal protection. One popular product is its Fit over Glasses Goggles Polarized Anti Glare for Motorcycle Riding.
Bertoni
Bertoni is an Italian company with over 20 years of experience manufacturing motorcycle sunglasses and goggles. Its products are known for their comfortable and well-fitting designs as well as their use of the latest technology related to lenses and materials. One top product is the Bertoni Vintage Motorcycle Goggles with Antifog and Anticrash Squared Lenses.
Motorcycle Goggles Pricing
- Under $15: You can find a variety of cheap motorcycle goggles both online and in retail stores. However, you get what you pay for. While many provide basic UV protection, they often lack other features that are more common on pricier brands.
- $15-$50: There are many decent quality motorcycle goggles for women and men in this price range, including OTG goggles and dirt bike goggles. They are geared towards the average rider who needs eye protection but also want things such as interchangeable lenses and high-quality materials.
- Over $50: Premium motorcycle goggles can be quite costly (up to several hundred dollars). If you’re a serious motocross rider you can expect to pay a lot of money for a brand and design that is extremely durable and provides ultimate impact protection.
Key Features
Anti-Fog Coating
Motorcycle goggles should include a special coating that prevents them from fogging up during certain conditions. If they fog up when you're riding, you are more apt to crash. If your goggles don’t come with this type of coating, you can use an anti-fogging spray instead.
Material
Manufacturers use a variety of materials when designing motorcycle goggles. For example, polycarbonate lenses are shatterproof, resistant to impact, and nearly impossible to break. The best part is that the material is not expensive, and it's hard to scratch compared to other types of materials. Trivex lenses are also shatterproof and are slightly superior when it comes to lens clarity.
UV Protection
The best motorcycle goggles will provide 100 percent protection against UVA and UVB rays, which help keep your peepers healthy. UV rays can cause macular degeneration, which leads to vision loss. They can also cause cataracts, which cloud your eyes and impair your vision.
Ventilation
Another important feature when selecting motorcycle goggles is finding a pair that has good ventilation, particularly if they are large and cover a good portion of your face. Airflow is crucial to prevent moisture build-up and ensure that they dry quickly and keep you cool.
Polarized Lenses
This type of lens blocks glare, which can be very useful on a bright, sunny day. They're great for motorcyclists because they reduce glare reflections caused by flat surfaces, such as the pavement and the hoods of vehicles. Polarized lenses are also good for people who are sensitive to the light or who recently had cataract surgery.
Other Considerations
- ANSI Approval: Most states require motorcyclists to wear eye protection. However, not all goggles are rated the same when it comes to safety. The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) rates polycarbonate lenses, and its standard for safety is ANSI Z87.1. Goggles with this safety rating are thoroughly tested to offer the best protection.
- Lens Color: When choosing eyewear, you have the option of colored or clear motorcycle goggles. Motorcycle night goggles have clear lenses for dark and shadowed areas. Gray lenses minimize distortions, while amber and orange lenses reduce the glare of reflecting blue light. Brown lenses help you see more contrast and details, such as potholes. Yellow lenses filter out blue light, reduce glare, and are best suited in overcast or cloudy conditions.
- Interchangeable Lenses: Not all lenses are ideal for all conditions. If you ride early in the morning, in the middle of the afternoon, or late at night, you need different types of lenses based on the type of light or darkness you encounter. For example, the best motorcycle glasses for night riding won't work as effectively if you wear them on a sunny, bright day.
- Comfort: If you don’t like how your goggles feel, you’re less likely to wear them. Select a pair that fits snugly but isn’t too tight. Many come with adjustable straps that allow you to customize the size and ensure they fit properly.
- Style: Cool motorcycle goggles come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and designs. You decide what type works best based on your personal style. Some are also designed for certain circumstances. For example, wraparound goggles adhere tightly to the face and are practical for people who wear contact lenses.
Best Motorcycle Goggles Reviews & Recommendations 2019
Best Motorcycle Goggles Overall: Pacific Coast Airfoil Padded 'Fit Over Glasses' Riding Goggles
Pacific Coast's Airfoil series feature 100 percent UV polycarbonate lenses, and they can be worn over most prescription glasses without pressure or pinching. They provide a streamlined style without the "bug-eye" look that's common to some other brands. The lenses are available in clear, yellow, amber, smoke, and polarized options. They also come with a cleaning cloth and case.
One top feature of these goggles is that the wide-paneled, one-piece lens provides a great field of vision. They are also ventilated to reduce fogging and foster optimum clarity. They are very comfortable, high quality, and fit well over glasses either outside or under your helmet. Also, the optics are crystal clear.
One downside is they may fog up a little bit, but once you start moving the lenses clear rather quickly. In addition, The goggles may slide down your nose if you don't wear the strap around the back of the helmet. Finally, the strap is a little short for people with big heads.
Best Motorcycle Goggles Value: Red Baron Motorcycle/Aviator Goggles
The Red Baron goggles are 100-percent shatterproof and made with polycarbonate lenses. The lenses exceed UV400 protection standards and include a filter for maximum UV protection. The black padded frame is made of dense foam padding that keeps wind and dust out.
These goggles are lightweight, adjustable, and very comfortable around the nose and eyes. They have a scratch-resistant coating and keep out even the tiniest specks of dirt and dust when worn by either street and dirt bike riders. They are particularly effective for those who wear contact lenses because they don't dry your eyes out too much. Also, they fit well and the airflow is good.
There have been some complaints that the goggles fog up, and the lenses pop out too easily. Also, the foam padding can be uncomfortable for some riders. The Red Baron goggles also aren't designed to be worn over prescription eyeglasses or at night.
Best Motorcycle Goggles Honorable Mention: Fox Racing Main Adult Moto Motorcycle Goggles
These entry-level dirt bike goggles have a big viewport for a large field of vision. The Lexan lens provides 100 percent UV protection, and the triple-layer face foam features a fleece liner. The goggles also have a non-slip silicone strap and a strap-mounted third tear-off post.
Overall, these goggles live up to the brand's reputation. They are lightweight, durable, and breathable. They don't fog up or block your vision, and they fit nicely around your helmet. They are also scratch-resistant, offer clear visibility, and they work nicely even if you're not wearing a helmet. Ultimately, they are a great product for the price, and they look stylish.
One of the problems with the Fox goggles is related to the face foam. For some riders, it can feel a bit restrictive on the nasal passages. Also, there have been some complaints that the foam degrades after a short period of time. In addition, the product's logo may not match what you see in online photos.
Tips
- Do not leave your goggles in direct sunlight for prolonged periods of time because the heat can cause the materials to degrade. Instead, store them in a carrying case to prolong their lifespan.
- Consider using an anti-static spray on your goggles. It will repel dust and also make them easier to clean by preventing streaks.
- The best motorcycle goggles will include a foam lining around the lenses. This makes them more comfortable, and the more comfortable you are the more focused you will be on the road.
- When it's cold, consider wearing a mask with your goggles. It can be difficult to breathe in cold air, and a mask protects your nose and mouth and provides some warmth.
FAQs
Q: How do I keep my motorcycle goggles from fogging up?
A: Ideally, you should purchase a product with an anti-fogging coating to repel moisture and condensation. Another option is selecting a brand with good ventilation so warm air doesn't build up inside your goggles. You can also use an anti-fogging spray.
Q: Can I wear my goggles with a helmet?
A: It's usually not a problem to wear a motorcycle helmet with goggles unless the helmet has a built-in visor and the goggles are particularly bulky. Typically, goggles are designed to be worn over the helmet, not inside it like sunglasses.
Q: Is it better to wear motorcycle goggles or sunglasses?
A: Sunglasses can fall off your face, while goggles stay adhered due to the strap that holds them tightly on your head. Goggles tend to provide a tighter seal around your eyes and offer more protection against road debris, insects, and environmental conditions.
Q: What’s the best way to clean my motorcycle goggles?
A: After every ride, wipe off dirt and dust with a microfiber cloth or other type of non-abrasive material. Avoid paper towels or other materials that can scratch the lenses. If your goggles are really dirty, clean them with a solution of warm water and mild soap.
Q: What are roll-offs and tear-offs?
A: These are designed for people who ride dirt bikes. The goggles have several layers of clear film that you roll or tear off as they accumulate dirt for clearer vision.
Final Thoughts
Our pick for the top motorcycle goggles is the Pacific Coast Airfoil Padded 'Fit Over Glasses' Riding Goggles. They are made with 100 percent UV polycarbonate lenses, provide a great field of vision, and fit well over prescription eyeglasses.
For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Red Baron Motorcycle/Aviator Goggles.
Let us know what your favorite motorcycle goggles are in the comments below.
