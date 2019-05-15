Best Bluetooth Motorcycle Helmets: Make Calls And Play Music On Your Ride

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. A Bluetooth helmet is a great way to listen to music, place a call, or communicate with your riding buddies during a motorcycle outing. Motorcycle helmets with speakers and Bluetooth work using short-range networking technology similar to what's on a cell phone. Check out our Bluetooth motorcycle helmet review to find the best one for your needs. Best Motorcycle Bluetooth Helmet Overall: Bilt Techno 2.0 Sena Bluetooth Modular Helmet

Best Value Motorcycle Bluetooth Helmet: HJC CL-MAXBT II Bluetooth Modular Motorcycle Helmet

Benefits of Bluetooth Motorcycle Helmets Hands-free communication. When you're riding a motorcycle, it's vital to keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the bars. The best motorcycle helmets with Bluetooth let you interact with electronic devices while staying focused on the riding experience.

Reduced distraction. A Bluetooth-integrated motorcycle helmet makes using a smartphone, GPS navigation system, or other electronic devices safer than trying to manipulate these devices while you're in traffic.

Convenience. Bluetooth technology is easy to use, and it doesn't consume a lot of power. You can listen to your favorite songs, answer phone calls, or converse with riding companions by simply hitting a switch. Types of Bluetooth Motorcycle Helmets Pre-Installed Bluetooth Helmet A motorcycle helmet with communication built-in features Bluetooth hardware that is integrated during the design process. These helmets look and feel good and are great for beginners because they're ready to wear out of the box and don't require any installation. They are also very convenient and effective. Bluetooth-Compatible Helmet This option is ideal if you already own a helmet that you like that's very comfortable and you want to add Bluetooth capability to it. Some helmets feature cavities specifically built to incorporate a Bluetooth unit. There are several ways to install a Bluetooth device to an existing helmet. For example, you may need screws or clips to attach the device to the side. Top Brands HJC HJC has exclusively been making motorcycle helmets since 1971. Based in La Habra, California, HJC aims to provide safe, comfortable, stylish and affordable helmets to people around the world. One top product is the HJC CL-MAXBT II Bluetooth Modular Motorcycle Helmet. Bilt Cycle Gear, founded in Northern California, is Bilt's parent company and has been distributing motorcycle gear at factory-direct prices since 1974. The company is a member of the AMA, Blue Ribbon Coalition, Motorcycle Industry Council, and ORBA. One recommended product is the Bilt Techno 2.0 Sena Bluetooth Modular Helmet. TORC Based in Pasadena, California, TORC is the second largest helmet manufacturer in the world. The company produces a variety of full-face, open-face, half-face, and dirt bike helmets. Its aim is to incorporate modern technology into its products while "staying true to the motorcycle culture." One top product is the TORC Full Face Modular Helmet with Integrated Blinc Bluetooth. ILM The California-based ILM was founded in 2015 and produces a variety of motorcycle parts and accessories such as helmets, clothing, boots, and bags. ILM stands for "I Love Motor." One recommended product is the ILM Bluetooth Integrated Modular Flip up Full Face Motorcycle Helmet. FreedConn Electronic Co. Based in ShenZen, China, FreedConn has been manufacturing sports Bluetooth intercom devices since 2006. In addition to motorcycle helmets, the company also gears its products towards car drivers, skiers, and bicyclists. One popular product is the FreedConn Bluetooth Motorcycle Helmet. Bluetooth Motorcycle Helmet Pricing Under $150: Typically, products in this price range are Bluetooth-compatible but do not include a Bluetooth unit inside the helmet. The units must be purchased separately, which depending on the brand can be costly. The helmets may also have fewer features.

$150-$350: There are a variety of motorcycle helmets with built-in Bluetooth speakers at this price point. They offer the convenience of integrated Bluetooth technology for a reasonable price.

Over $350: You can pay close to $1,000 for the best motorcycle helmet with Bluetooth built in. These helmets work right out of the box and have superior features, such as a carbon fiber shell and lightweight construction, compared to lower-priced brands that may be bulkier and less comfortable. Key Features Bluetooth Range Bluetooth devices don't generally have a very large range. The receiving or transmitting device typically must be nearby, such as in your pocket, in order for you to establish a connection to listen to music or use an intercom to communicate with other riders in your group. The best Bluetooth system for motorcycle helmets should have a good communication range that allows you to converse with others from a decent distance. Battery Life It's important to choose a Bluetooth helmet that doesn't take too long to charge. This is particularly true if you forget to charge it before a trip. The best Bluetooth motorcycle helmet will have a talk time of several hours, allowing you to ride long distances without worrying about it cutting out. In addition, it should have a large stand-by time. Some products last as long as 600 hours. Other Considerations Voice Prompt: If you have a goal of being handsfree for navigation and to communicate with other riders, you need to find the best Bluetooth helmet with voice control. Some helmets require you to set them manually in order to make calls or change settings, which can be inconvenient.

Sound Quality: In addition to providing a clean signal for music and communication, your helmet should also have the ability to cancel noise. An ab-enhanced sound system will provide a crisp and clear sound. The best Bluetooth motorcycle helmets will also include dual stereo speakers and an anti-noise mic.

Ergonomics: When choosing the best Bluetooth helmet for music or communication, it's important that you can easily access and operate the controls. If the controls are tricky or difficult for you to manage, then that particular helmet is probably not the right one. Instead, choose one with simpler functions.

Number of Riders: If you plan on being connected with other riders during a motorcycle trip, make sure your Bluetooth device connects with all the helmets of all the people you are riding with. For example, you may want to connect with two other people, not just one, so make sure the product can accommodate that.

Additional Features: Motorcycle helmets with built-in headphones can also feature a range of options such as a camera. If you want to take pictures while you take a journey with your friends, this is a great addition. Some also feature GPS systems that dictate directions into your ears.

Motorcycle helmets with built-in headphones can also feature a range of options such as a camera. If you want to take pictures while you take a journey with your friends, this is a great addition. Some also feature GPS systems that dictate directions into your ears. Style: There are a variety of different helmets on the market: full-face, off-road, modular, open-face, and half helmets. They each serve a different purpose and are appealing for different reasons, and not all can accommodate Bluetooth. A full-face helmet completely covers your face and head and offers the most protection during an impact. It can also be used with Bluetooth devices. Best Bluetooth Motorcycle Helmet Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Bluetooth Motorcycle Helmet Overall: Bilt Techno 2.0 Sena Bluetooth Modular Helmet

This voice-operated helmet syncs with any Bluetooth-enabled device. Its intercom works across all brands up to 430 yards, and it features an automatic audio boost in noisy environments. It permits eight hours of talk time with seven days of standby time. The helmet has a removable liner with chin deflector, drop-down tinted sun shield, and firmware and device setting updates. This sleek helmet is very comfortable, and the vents work well. The Bluetooth quality is great, and it's easy to operate. Also, the phone call quality is very good, there's no problem hearing or talking at highway speeds, and music and GPS directions are nice and clear. It’s hard to tell that the device is there except for the microphone, and indicator lights on the unit let you know how much charge is left. Some issues are that there may be a little wind noise, the Bluetooth may be difficult to pair with your device, and the bass is not very loud. The helmet is also narrow and tight; however, it breaks in over time. As a result, the manufacturer recommends ordering one size up for a more comfortable fit. Best Value Bluetooth Motorcycle Helmet: HJC CL-MAXBT II Bluetooth Modular Motorcycle Helmet

This Bluetooth-ready helmet features integrated recess and interior speaker cavities (you must purchase a Bluetooth unit separately). It has a lightweight, polycarbonate shell and a single-button, one-handed quick release for the chin bar/face shield. The face shield provides 95 percent protection from UV rays, and the advanced channeling ventilation system removes heat and humidity. Its high-caliber fit and comfort is due to advanced CAD technology. The helmet interfaces well with Bluetooth devices, the fit is great, and the wind noise is minimal. It's very lightweight, durable, and aerodynamic. The soft padding makes it very comfortable, its design cuts down a large amount of wind noise, and it has very good ventilation. One problem is that the recesses are small, and you may struggle to comfortably place Bluetooth speakers into them. The Bluetooth devices that work with this helmet (i.e., Chatterbox, Sena, and UClear) are an additional cost. Also, the chin strap is a bit on the tight side and there have been some complaints that it can fog up. Best Bluetooth Motorcycle Helmet Honorable Mention: ILM Bluetooth Integrated Modular Flip up Full Face Motorcycle Helmet

