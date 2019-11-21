Best Winter Motorcycle Jackets: Stay Snug In Colder Temps

These top motorcycle jackets will keep you warm even in the chilliest weather conditions

By Jennifer L. Passmore
Winter typically means there are fewer riders on the road because of the plunging temperatures. But you don’t have to give up riding just because it is cold outside. You can ride well into the chillier months if you have a winter motorcycle jacket to keep you warm. Check out some of the best picks in our buying guide below.

    KLIM Latitude Jacket
    Summary
    The main body features a Gore-Tex two-layer performance shell. High abrasion zones in the jacket feature next-generation 840D Cordura Laminate.

    Pros
    With goat leather trim on the elbows and forearms, it increases flexibility while riding while keeping you warm. Highly reflective materials on the jacket make night riding a safer experience.

    Cons
    Some customers have mentioned an odd fit with this jacket. It might be wise to order a size up to make sure that you get a proper fit.

    Alpinestars Waterproof Men's Riding Jacket
    Summary
    It’s created with a completely waterproof membrane that provides protection against the elements. It is seal-taped to repel water. 

    Pros
    This jacket is great to add to your all-weather riding collection; it is very warm and has a removable long-sleeved thermal liner. It also has removable elbow and shoulder protectors.

    Cons
    If you live in an area with a warmer climate, this jacket may get too hot to ride in during the summer season.

    Joe Rocket Ballistic Revolution Men's Textile Motorcycle Riding Jacket
    Summary
    This jacket has a waterproof Rock Tex outer shell. It also features an extended fleece-lined collar to keep you warm.

    Pros
    A removable CYNIX insulated full-sleeve liner will keep you toasty. It also has a variable flow ventilation system, five outer pockets, a zipper for pants attachment, and reflective stripes for visibility.

    Cons
    Instead of a regular zipper, it has two slider zippers, which may be a minor inconvenience to some riders.

Tips

  • To find the best size and get the best fit, measure your chest, waist, and sleeves with a fabric measuring tape and compare them with the product’s sizing chart.
  • Look for a winter motorcycle jacket that is made from durable and rugged material, ideally something that is armored for extra protection.
  • If you ride often, find a jacket that has a decent amount of pockets to hold valuables like your wallet, cell phone, and the other items you carry every day.

FAQs

Q: Do I need to measure myself before purchasing a winter motorcycle jacket?

A: If you are looking for a jacket that fits you just right and that you won’t have to return, then yes, you should take your measurements before purchasing one.

Q: How do I know that I am getting a good-quality winter motorcycle jacket?

A: Look for something that is durable and warm. You don’t want something that fits so tightly that you cannot maneuver around in it. Plus, you want a jacket that you can wear layers underneath. 

Q: Will an all-weather motorcycle jacket work in the winter?

A: Yes, a jacket that is created for all-weather excursions will work to keep you warm. Such jackets typically have an inner layer that can keep you warm in the winter and that you can remove in the summer.

Final Thoughts

The KLIM Latitude Jacket is created with durable materials that will keep the cold out.  With its Gore-Tex 2-layer performance shell, it is extremely efficient at keeping you warm while riding. Our best value pick is the Alpinestars Waterproof Men's Riding Jacket.

