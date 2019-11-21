Best Winter Motorcycle Jackets: Stay Snug In Colder Temps
These top motorcycle jackets will keep you warm even in the chilliest weather conditions
- Best OverallKLIM Latitude JacketSummarySummary
The main body features a Gore-Tex two-layer performance shell. High abrasion zones in the jacket feature next-generation 840D Cordura Laminate.ProsPros
With goat leather trim on the elbows and forearms, it increases flexibility while riding while keeping you warm. Highly reflective materials on the jacket make night riding a safer experience.ConsCons
Some customers have mentioned an odd fit with this jacket. It might be wise to order a size up to make sure that you get a proper fit.
- Best ValueAlpinestars Waterproof Men's Riding JacketSummarySummary
It’s created with a completely waterproof membrane that provides protection against the elements. It is seal-taped to repel water.ProsPros
This jacket is great to add to your all-weather riding collection; it is very warm and has a removable long-sleeved thermal liner. It also has removable elbow and shoulder protectors.ConsCons
If you live in an area with a warmer climate, this jacket may get too hot to ride in during the summer season.
- Honorable MentionJoe Rocket Ballistic Revolution Men's Textile Motorcycle Riding JacketSummarySummary
This jacket has a waterproof Rock Tex outer shell. It also features an extended fleece-lined collar to keep you warm.ProsPros
A removable CYNIX insulated full-sleeve liner will keep you toasty. It also has a variable flow ventilation system, five outer pockets, a zipper for pants attachment, and reflective stripes for visibility.ConsCons
Instead of a regular zipper, it has two slider zippers, which may be a minor inconvenience to some riders.