Best Winter Motorcycle Jackets: Stay Snug In Colder Temps

Tips

To find the best size and get the best fit, measure your chest, waist, and sleeves with a fabric measuring tape and compare them with the product’s sizing chart.

Look for a winter motorcycle jacket that is made from durable and rugged material, ideally something that is armored for extra protection.

If you ride often, find a jacket that has a decent amount of pockets to hold valuables like your wallet, cell phone, and the other items you carry every day.

FAQs

Q: Do I need to measure myself before purchasing a winter motorcycle jacket?

A: If you are looking for a jacket that fits you just right and that you won’t have to return, then yes, you should take your measurements before purchasing one.

Q: How do I know that I am getting a good-quality winter motorcycle jacket?

A: Look for something that is durable and warm. You don’t want something that fits so tightly that you cannot maneuver around in it. Plus, you want a jacket that you can wear layers underneath.

Q: Will an all-weather motorcycle jacket work in the winter?

A: Yes, a jacket that is created for all-weather excursions will work to keep you warm. Such jackets typically have an inner layer that can keep you warm in the winter and that you can remove in the summer.

Final Thoughts

The KLIM Latitude Jacket is created with durable materials that will keep the cold out. With its Gore-Tex 2-layer performance shell, it is extremely efficient at keeping you warm while riding. Our best value pick is the Alpinestars Waterproof Men's Riding Jacket.