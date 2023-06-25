RevZilla’s 4th of July Jacket Sale Is Already On
Play the long game and capitalize on out-of-season jackets, which have the best discounts.
I recently completed a five-hour road trip to the Mexican coastline in 100-degree Fahrenheit weather. I kid you not, it was a test of body and mind and one I wouldn’t have passed without my Rev’it! Eclipse summer jacket. My return journey was essentially a repeat of the heat and forced me to contemplate what I’d do next month when the monsoon season starts.
The fact that I’ll need a wet-weather jacket when most of you will be sporting summer jackets highlights an important fact: the seasons won't stop changing for anyone. So it makes the most sense to capitalize on an out-of-season jacket now, pick up a mega deal, and thank yourself in a few months. Or just get a discounted summer jacket. It’s up to you.
- Dainese Sauris 2 D-Dry Jacket ($150 off)
- Dainese Elettrica Air Tex Jacket ($114 off)
- Dainese Intrepida Perforated Jacket ($140 off)
- Alpinestars GP Tech v2 Jacket For Tech Air Race (Size 48) ($300 off)
- Alpinestars Yaguara Jacket For Tech Air Street ($195 off)
- Alpinestars Core Jacket ($177 off)
- Alpinestars Stella T-GP Plus R v3 Jacket ($88 off)
- Alpinestars Gravity Drystar Jacket ($75 off)
- Rev’It! Sprint H2O Jacket ($50 off)
- Merlin Perton Jacket ($135 off)
- Merlin Edale Jacket ($70 off)
- Merlin Expedition Silkwax Jacket ($100 off)
- Roland Sands Maywood CE Women's Leather Jacket ($145 off)
- Rukka Armarone Jacket ($275 off)
- Rukka StretchAir Women's Jacket ($125 off)
- Rukka Yorkton Leather Jacket ($99 off)
- Street and Steel Athena Women's Jacket ($60 off)
- Richa Cyclone GTX Jacket ($189 off)
- Oxford Super 2.0 Riding Hoody ($51 off)