Save on Motorcycle Backpacks From Amazon and RevZilla
Keep those old saddlebags off your steel horse.
Although I love riding motorcycles, whenever I need to bring anything with me that isn't just my phone, it can quickly become a pain in the rear. Saddlebags are heavy, I don't like tank bags, and fanny packs are, well, outdated despite being "back in style." That's why I stick with a backpack. These bags are easy to get on and off, and a motorcycle bag offers more protection, and sometimes hydration bladders, compared to your typical school bag. And right now, a host of our favorites are currently on sale from Amazon and RevZilla.
Don't hesitate, as these deals won't last.
- USWE Core (14 percent off, and I own this bag)
- USWE Hajker (7 percent off)
- USWE Flow (5 percent off)
- OGIO No Drag Mach 5 (12 percent off)
- Oakley Kitchen Sink (30 percent off)
- Alpinestars Jerez V2 (15 percent off)
- Klim Krew Pak (20 percent off)
- Nelson Rigg Hurricane 2.0 (10 percent off)
- Merlin Ashby Waxed Cotton Rucksack (20 percent off)
- Factory Effex Yamaha Premium Backpack (10 percent off)
- Factory Effex Honda Premium Backpack (8 percent off)
Read More From The Garage
- Don’t miss this Apple, Garmin, and Suunto smartwatch sale
- Stay stylish and safe with these motorcycle jackets From RevZilla
- You know you've always wanted a sit-in wave runner with a steering wheel
- Here's how to turn your regular V8 Ford F-150 into a budget Raptor R
- Tackle your next tailgate party with everything you need from Amazon
MORE TO READ
Related
How To Open a Square Drain Plug Without a Square Socket
Square drain plugs are common on old trucks. An open-ended wrench is your go-to tool here, but I’ll share some alternative tactics if that doesn’t work for you.
Related
I’ve Discovered Some Questionable Bodywork From Prior Owners on My Opel GT Project
I didn’t even know these rear side lights existed.
Related