The War Zone
The Drive

Save on Motorcycle Backpacks From Amazon and RevZilla

Keep those old saddlebags off your steel horse.

byJonathon KleinJul 29, 2022 11:00 AM
DealsThe Garage
Save on Motorcycle Backpacks From Amazon and RevZilla
Amazon
Share
Jonathon Klein
Jonathon KleinView jonathon klein's Articles

jonathon_klein

jonathon_klein

Although I love riding motorcycles, whenever I need to bring anything with me that isn't just my phone, it can quickly become a pain in the rear. Saddlebags are heavy, I don't like tank bags, and fanny packs are, well, outdated despite being "back in style." That's why I stick with a backpack. These bags are easy to get on and off, and a motorcycle bag offers more protection, and sometimes hydration bladders, compared to your typical school bag. And right now, a host of our favorites are currently on sale from Amazon and RevZilla.

Don't hesitate, as these deals won't last.

Read More From The Garage

MORE TO READ

How To Open a Square Drain Plug Without a Square Socket

Related

How To Open a Square Drain Plug Without a Square Socket

Square drain plugs are common on old trucks. An open-ended wrench is your go-to tool here, but I’ll share some alternative tactics if that doesn’t work for you.

I’ve Discovered Some Questionable Bodywork From Prior Owners on My Opel GT Project

Related

I’ve Discovered Some Questionable Bodywork From Prior Owners on My Opel GT Project

I didn’t even know these rear side lights existed.

Take Your Content Creation Sky-High With a Drone From Amazon

Related

Take Your Content Creation Sky-High With a Drone From Amazon

Save up to 20 percent on drones from DJI, Holy Stone, Bwine, and Parrot.